Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Global Lighting Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4935   KYG3931M1024

GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(4935)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
60.20 TWD   -0.99%
04:32aGLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary Global Lighting Technologies Inc. cash dividend distribution for 2021.
PU
06/29GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement according to Article 22.1.2 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
PU
06/20GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Lighting Technologies : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary Global Lighting Technologies Inc. cash dividend distribution for 2021.

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Global Lighting Technologies Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 16:21:58
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary
Global Lighting Technologies Inc. cash dividend
distribution for 2021.
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/30
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The amount of cash
dividend is NTD 130,000 thousand.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Global Lighting Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC.
04:32aGLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary Global Light..
PU
06/29GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement according to Article 22.1.2 of Regulations Gov..
PU
06/20GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of the Company
PU
06/07GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the term expiration of the members of Compe..
PU
05/26GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : To announce the major resolutions of Global Lighting Techno..
PU
05/26GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : The lifting of non-competition restrictions for newly direc..
PU
05/26GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Board of Directors approved to appoint the members of Nomin..
PU
05/26GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES : Mr. Mang-Shiang Lee is elected as Chairman by the Board of ..
PU
05/26Global Lighting Technologies Inc. Changes of Members in Audit Committee
CI
05/26Global Lighting Technologies Inc. Announces Management Appointments
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 883 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2021 1 275 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net cash 2021 2 231 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,58x
Yield 2021 6,02%
Capitalization 7 758 M 261 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 368
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Lighting Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Lin Wang General Manager
Mei Chen Chuang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Man Hsiang Li Chairman
Chia Yu Chang Independent Director
Feng Jen Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES INC.-27.47%261
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.16%428 263
NVIDIA CORPORATION-47.16%389 174
BROADCOM INC.-26.30%198 036
INTEL CORPORATION-27.59%152 466
QUALCOMM, INC.-28.79%145 858