Global Lighting Technologies : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary Global Lighting Technologies Inc. cash dividend distribution for 2021.
06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Provided by: Global Lighting Technologies Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
16:21:58
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary
Global Lighting Technologies Inc. cash dividend
distribution for 2021.
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/30
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The amount of cash
dividend is NTD 130,000 thousand.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
