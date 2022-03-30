Log in
    GL1   AU0000142929

GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES LIMITED

(GL1)
Global Lithium Resources : Application for quotation of securities - GL1

03/30/2022 | 01:45am EDT

03/30/2022 | 01:45am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

GL1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,212,145

30/03/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code GL1

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 30/3/2022

Registration number 58626093150

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and Time 14-Mar-2022 09:26

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

New - Proposed issue of securities - GL1

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

481,482 Shares to all Directors of GL1, subject to approval by shareholders at a general meeting to be scheduled in May 2022 (Refer to ASX announcement 14.03.2022)

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

onlyFor personal use

ASX +security code and description GL1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 30/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 3,212,145

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted No

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 1.35000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Lithium Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
