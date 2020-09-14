Global Mastermind Capital : NET ASSET VALUE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL MASTERMIND CAPITAL LIMITED

環 球 大 通 投 資 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 905)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 31 August 2020, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of Global Mastermind Capital Limited (the "Company") was approximately HK$0.385.

By Order of the Board

Global Mastermind Capital Limited

Mung Kin Keung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of the Company comprises two executive directors, namely, Mr. MUNG Kin Keung (Chairman) and Mr. MUNG Bun Man, Alan; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. LEI Seng Fat, Mr. FUNG Wai Ching and Mr. POON Wai Hoi, Percy.