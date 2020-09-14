Log in
Global Mastermind Capital : NET ASSET VALUE

09/14/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL MASTERMIND CAPITAL LIMITED

環 球 大 通 投 資 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 905)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 31 August 2020, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of Global Mastermind Capital Limited (the "Company") was approximately HK$0.385.

By Order of the Board

Global Mastermind Capital Limited

Mung Kin Keung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of the Company comprises two executive directors, namely, Mr. MUNG Kin Keung (Chairman) and Mr. MUNG Bun Man, Alan; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. LEI Seng Fat, Mr. FUNG Wai Ching and Mr. POON Wai Hoi, Percy.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Global Mastermind Capital Limited published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 08:59:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 6,17 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
Net income 2019 -91,3 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net cash 2019 304 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,69x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 64,4 M 8,31 M 8,31 M
EV / Sales 2018 -58,3x
EV / Sales 2019 -39,0x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 27,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Bun Man Mung Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Kin Keung Mung Chairman
Wai Ching Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Hoi Poon Independent Non-Executive Director
Seng Fat Lei Independent Non-Executive Director
