Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems, announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the following day, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be hosted by Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Busch, Chief Financial Officer Robert Kiernan, and Chief Investment Officer Alfonzo Leon.

Webcast Information

Participants may access the call via live webcast by visiting the investor information section of the Company's website at https://investors.globalmedicalreit.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

Conference Call

For those unable to access the webcast, participants from within the U.S. should dial 1-877-704-4453, and participants from outside the U.S. should dial 1-201-389-0920.

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2023, through midnight Eastern Time on August 17, 2023. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671, and the passcode is 13739082. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems. Additional information on GMRE can be obtained on its website at www.globalmedicalreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719342872/en/