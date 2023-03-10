Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Medical REIT Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMRE   US37954A2042

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.

(GMRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-09 pm EST
9.650 USD   -2.33%
07:01aGlobal Medical REIT Inc. Board Declares 2023 First Quarter Common and Preferred Dividends
BU
03/07B. Riley Lowers Global Medical REIT's PT to $12 From $14, Reduce Near-Term Adjusted Funds From Operations Outlook; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/06B. Riley Lowers Global Medical REIT's Price Target to $12 From $14 After Q4 Results Missed Expectations, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Medical REIT Inc. Board Declares 2023 First Quarter Common and Preferred Dividends

03/10/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems, announced today that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has declared the Company’s 2023 first quarter common and preferred dividends.

Common Dividend

The Board has declared the Company’s 2023 first quarter cash dividend of $0.21 per share of common stock and unit, which will be paid April 11, 2023 to common stockholders and unitholders of record as of March 24, 2023.

Series A Preferred Dividend

The Board has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share on its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), which will be paid on May 1, 2023, to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of April 15, 2023. This represents the Company’s quarterly dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock for the period from January 31, 2023 through April 29, 2023.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems. Additional information on GMRE can be obtained on its website at www.globalmedicalreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, and elsewhere in the reports the Company has filed with the SEC. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.
07:01aGlobal Medical REIT Inc. Board Declares 2023 First Quarter Common and Preferred Dividen..
BU
03/07B. Riley Lowers Global Medical REIT's PT to $12 From $14, Reduce Near-Term Adjusted Fun..
MT
03/06B. Riley Lowers Global Medical REIT's Price Target to $12 From $14 After Q4 Results Mis..
MT
03/01GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/01Global Medical Seeks Acquisitions
CI
03/01Transcript : Global Medical REIT Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
03/01Global Medical Reit : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01Global Medical REIT Q4 Adjusted FFO Flat, Revenue Rises
MT
02/28Global Medical REIT Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/28Global Medical REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 147 M - -
Net income 2023 4,74 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 143x
Yield 2023 8,70%
Capitalization 632 M 632 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Medical REIT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,65 $
Average target price 11,43 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Mark Busch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Kiernan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Danica Holley Chief Operating Officer
Alfonzo Leon Chief Investment Officer
Ronald C. Marston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.1.79%632
WELLTOWER INC.13.99%35 547
VENTAS3.44%18 640
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-8.46%12 549
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-1.40%7 235
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.0.97%6 592