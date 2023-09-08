Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems, announced today that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has declared the Company’s 2023 third quarter common and preferred dividends.

Common Dividend

The Board has declared the Company’s 2023 third quarter cash dividend of $0.21 per share of common stock and unit, which will be paid October 10, 2023 to common stockholders and unitholders of record as of September 22, 2023.

Series A Preferred Dividend

The Board has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share on its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), which will be paid on October 31, 2023, to Series A Preferred stockholders of record as of October 15, 2023. This represents the Company’s quarterly dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock for the period from July 31, 2023 through October 30, 2023.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems. Additional information on GMRE can be obtained on its website at www.globalmedicalreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is the Company’s intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "continue" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Except for historical information, the statements set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements regarding our earnings, our liquidity, our tenants’ ability to pay rent to us, expected financial performance (including future cash flows associated with new tenants or the expansion of current properties), future dividends or other financial items; any other statements concerning our plans, strategies, objectives and expectations for future operations and future portfolio occupancy rates, our pipeline of acquisition opportunities and expected acquisition activity, including the timing and/or successful completion of any acquisitions and expected rent receipts on these properties, our expected disposition activity, including the timing and/or successful completion of any dispositions and the expected use of proceeds therefrom, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance are forward-looking 7 statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of the Company’s forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning us and our business, including additional factors that could materially and adversely affect our financial results, include, without limitation, the risks described under Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

