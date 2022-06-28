Global Medical REIT : Investor Presentation – June 2022
NIMBLE.
TENACIOUS.
DISCIPLINED.
Investor Presentation
June 2022
Our goal is to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns by investing in quality healthcare assets.
As a primarily net-leased medical office real estate investment trust (REIT), we target properties operated by profitable healthcare systems or physician groups that are at the forefront of delivering needed care in their local communities.
"We continue to execute our strategic growth plans, operate through the uncertainty created by global instability, and source accretive opportunities to grow our portfolio even in a challenging acquisition environment."
Jeffrey Busch
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Focused growth strategy with proven results; acquired over $1.4 billion since IPO, with $189 million during 2021, $98 million year to date and $44 million under contract*
Strategically curated, high-quality portfolio with excellent diversification across tenant/operators and markets
Strong asset management team, which drives tenant satisfaction, value creation, and incremental opportunities to expand relationships
Strong balance sheet with 43.7% leverage ratio as of March 31, 2022 and $135 million of available capacity*
Experienced and proven leadership team, aligned with stockholders and committed to corporate responsibility
*As of June 3, 2022.
A STRATEGY THAT DELIVERS VALUE
$1.4B Investments in Real Estate Gross
*Based on closing price of the Company's common stock as of $12.79 on June 3, 2022
$0.9B
Market Cap*
7.8%
Weighted Average
Cap Rate
6.5%
Dividend Yield*
