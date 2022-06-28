Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Global Medical REIT Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GMRE   US37954A2042

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.

(GMRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
11.29 USD   -0.88%
08:21aGLOBAL MEDICAL REIT : Investor Presentation – June 2022
PU
08:06aGLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22BMO Capital Lowers Global Medical REIT's Price Target to $13 From $15.25, Outperform Rating Maintained
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Medical REIT : Investor Presentation – June 2022

06/28/2022 | 08:21am EDT
NIMBLE.

TENACIOUS.

DISCIPLINED.

Investor Presentation

June 2022

Our goal is to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns by investing in quality healthcare assets.

As a primarily net-leased medical office real estate investment trust (REIT), we target properties operated by profitable healthcare systems or physician groups that are at the forefront of delivering needed care in their local communities.

2

"We continue to execute our strategic growth plans, operate through the uncertainty created by global instability, and source accretive opportunities to grow our portfolio even in a challenging acquisition environment."

Jeffrey Busch

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

3

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Focused growth strategy with proven results; acquired over $1.4 billion since IPO, with $189 million during 2021, $98 million year to date and $44 million under contract*
  • Strategically curated, high-quality portfolio with excellent diversification across tenant/operators and markets
  • Strong asset management team, which drives tenant satisfaction, value creation, and incremental opportunities to expand relationships
  • Strong balance sheet with 43.7% leverage ratio as of March 31, 2022 and $135 million of available capacity*
  • Experienced and proven leadership team, aligned with stockholders and committed to corporate responsibility

*As of June 3, 2022.

4

A STRATEGY THAT DELIVERS VALUE

$1.4B Investments in Real Estate Gross

*Based on closing price of the Company's common stock as of $12.79 on June 3, 2022

$0.9B

Market Cap*

7.8%

Weighted Average

Cap Rate

6.5%

Dividend Yield*

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Medical REIT Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 12:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
