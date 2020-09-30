Global Medical REIT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

FORM 4 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Wittman Lori 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Global Medical REIT Inc. [GMRE] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

09/02/2020 (Street)

BETHESDA, MD 20814 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

(Instr. 4) Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares LTIP Unit (1) (2) 09/02/2020 A 3,116 (3) (2) (2) Common Stock 3,116 $ 0 10,301 D

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Wittman Lori

2 BETHESDA METRO CENTER, SUITE 440

BETHESDA, MD 20814 X

/s/ Lori Beth Wittman 09/03/2020

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v). ** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) Represents units of limited partnership ('LTIP Units') in Global Medical REIT L.P. (the 'OP'), the operating partnership of the Issuer. (2) As described in the OP's partnership agreement, vested LTIP Units may be exchanged at any time after vesting for cash or, at the option of the Issuer, for shares of the Issuer's common stock on a one-for-one basis. LTIP Units have no expiration date. (3) LTIP Units vest on September 2, 2021, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service as a director until such date.

