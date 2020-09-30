Global Medical REIT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
0
09/30/2020 | 06:25am EDT
FORM 4
(1)
Represents units of limited partnership ('LTIP Units') in Global Medical REIT L.P. (the 'OP'), the operating partnership of the Issuer.
(2)
As described in the OP's partnership agreement, vested LTIP Units may be exchanged at any time after vesting for cash or, at the option of the Issuer, for shares of the Issuer's common stock on a one-for-one basis. LTIP Units have no expiration date.
(3)
LTIP Units vest on September 2, 2021, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service as a director until such date.
