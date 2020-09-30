Log in
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.    GMRE

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.

(GMRE)
Global Medical REIT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

09/30/2020 | 06:25am EDT
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
(Print or Type Responses)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Wittman Lori
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Global Medical REIT Inc. [GMRE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2 BETHESDA METRO CENTER, SUITE 440 		3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
09/02/2020
(Street)
BETHESDA, MD 20814 		4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 		5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. SEC 1474 (9-02)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5) 		6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year) 		7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5) 		9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4) 		10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
LTIP Unit (1) (2) 09/02/2020 A 3,116 (3) (2) (2) Common Stock 3,116 $ 0 10,301 D
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Wittman Lori
2 BETHESDA METRO CENTER, SUITE 440
BETHESDA, MD 20814 		X
Signatures
/s/ Lori Beth Wittman 09/03/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents units of limited partnership ('LTIP Units') in Global Medical REIT L.P. (the 'OP'), the operating partnership of the Issuer.
(2) As described in the OP's partnership agreement, vested LTIP Units may be exchanged at any time after vesting for cash or, at the option of the Issuer, for shares of the Issuer's common stock on a one-for-one basis. LTIP Units have no expiration date.
(3) LTIP Units vest on September 2, 2021, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service as a director until such date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Global Medical REIT Inc. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 10:24:03 UTC
