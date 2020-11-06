Global Medical REIT : XBRL Q3 2020
11/06/2020 | 05:24pm EST
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Document Type
10-Q
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
Entity Registrant Name
Global Medical REIT Inc.
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
001-37815
Entity Tax Identification Number
46-4757266
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
MD
Entity Address, Address Line One
2 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 440
Entity Address, City or Town
Bethesda
Entity Address, State or Province
MD
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
20814
City Area Code
202
Local Phone Number
524-6851
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
48,188,327
Entity Central Index Key
0001533615
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
Amendment Flag
false
Common Stock [Member]
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
Trading Symbol
GMRE
Security Exchange Name
NYSE
Series A Preferred Stock [Member]
Title of 12(b) Security
Series A Preferred Stock, Par value $0.001 per share
Trading Symbol
GMRE PrA
Security Exchange Name
NYSE
Global Medical REIT Inc. published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:23:04 UTC
All news about GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.
Sales 2020
94,0 M
-
-
Net income 2020
0,53 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
509 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-1 083x
Yield 2020
5,91%
Capitalization
652 M
652 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
12,4x
EV / Sales 2021
11,8x
Nbr of Employees
4
Free-Float
91,8%
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
15,31 $
Last Close Price
13,54 $
Spread / Highest target
25,6%
Spread / Average Target
13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
3,40%
