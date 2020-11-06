Log in
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.

(GMRE)
Global Medical REIT : XBRL Q3 2020

11/06/2020 | 05:24pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Document Type 10-Q
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Entity Registrant Name Global Medical REIT Inc.
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 001-37815
Entity Tax Identification Number 46-4757266
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code MD
Entity Address, Address Line One 2 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 440
Entity Address, City or Town Bethesda
Entity Address, State or Province MD
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 20814
City Area Code 202
Local Phone Number 524-6851
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 48,188,327
Entity Central Index Key 0001533615
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Amendment Flag false
Common Stock [Member]
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
Trading Symbol GMRE
Security Exchange Name NYSE
Series A Preferred Stock [Member]
Title of 12(b) Security Series A Preferred Stock, Par value $0.001 per share
Trading Symbol GMRE PrA
Security Exchange Name NYSE

Disclaimer

Global Medical REIT Inc. published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:23:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 94,0 M - -
Net income 2020 0,53 M - -
Net Debt 2020 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 083x
Yield 2020 5,91%
Capitalization 652 M 652 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 91,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,31 $
Last Close Price 13,54 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Mark Busch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Danica Holley Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Kiernan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jing Guo Zhang Director
Ronald C. Marston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.2.34%626
WELLTOWER INC.-30.48%23 724
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-16.86%15 429
VENTAS-28.78%15 341
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-11.04%10 057
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-29.78%6 751
