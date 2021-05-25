Log in
    GMRE   US37954A2042

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC.

(GMRE)
Global Medical REIT : Investor Presentation – May 2021

05/25/2021 | 08:57am EDT
Investor Presentation

MayJune202120 0

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, Global Medical REIT Inc.'s (the "Company", or "GMRE") securities. The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be complete and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision in the Company's securities. This presentation also contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "should," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements included herein are based upon the Company's current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to the impact of many factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any prospectus or prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such information for any reason after the date of this presentation, unless required by law.

This presentation includes information regarding certain of our tenants, which are not subject to SEC reporting requirements. The information related to our tenants contained in this report was provided to us by such tenants or was derived from publicly available information. We have not independently investigated or verified this information. We have no reason to believe that this information is inaccurate in any material respect, but we cannot provide any assurance of its accuracy. We are providing this data for informational purposes only.

1

Company Profile

Owner of national portfolio of purpose-built healthcare facilities leased to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share in secondary markets, designed to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by leasing each property primarily under long-term, triple net leases

Portfolio Snapshot

Gross Real Estate Assets

$1.2B

Annualized Base Rent (ABR)(1)

$91MM

# of Buildings Owned

145

# of Tenants

117

Weighted Average Rent Escalations

2.1%

Gross Leasable Area (SF)

3.8MM

Weighted Average Cap Rate

7.9%

Weighted Average Lease Term (years)

7.9

NYSE:

GMRE

$903MM

$1.54B

5.7%

Market Capitalization(2)

Total Capitalization(2)

Dividend Yield(3)

(Common and OP)

  1. Monthly base rent at March 31, 2021 multiplied by 12 (or actual NOI for where more reflective of property performance); point in time value excludes future contractual increases
  2. Market capitalization based on May 21, 2021 share count and closing share price of $14.44; total capitalization includes debt and preferred equity as of May 21, 2021
  3. Based on May 21, 2021 closing share price of $14.44 and first quarter 2021 common dividend of $0.205

Portfolio data as of March 31, 2021

2

GMRE Compelling Value Proposition

DIFFERENTIATED STRATEGY

  • Net lease operating platform, which tends to be more resilient during economic fluctuations
  • Healthcare facilities providing mission critical services with leading operators
  • Proven investment strategy resulting in operational flexibility for tenants and improved asset value

DISCIPLINED EXECUTION

  • Primary focus on physician groups and healthcare system tenants with triple-net lease structures
  • Meticulous underwriting with multiple layers of review and approvals for acquisitions
  • Investments are structured with favorable credit support and attractive lease coverage ratios

LARGE MARKET OPPORTUNITY

  • Long-termdemographic tailwinds - increasing specialization and localization of healthcare delivery
  • Robust investment pipeline with network that facilitates referral-based transactions with attractive pricing
  • Deep market of high-quality assets with attractive cap rates in secondary markets

SEASONED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • Extensive expertise in healthcare real estate acquisitions, finance, development and administration
  • Decades of experience with deep industry relationships
  • Board with decades of public company and real estate experience

3

Demographic & Healthcare Tailwinds Support Our Strategic Vision

Aging

Population

Results in

More

Outpatient

Procedures

and Drives

Patient

Demand

Healthcare Providers

Diversifying Real Estate

Strategies to Capture

Growing Patient Demand

Physicians

Forming

Groups and

Moving to

Suburban

Communities

Consumer Preferences

Continue to Push More

Healthcare to Outpatient

Settings

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Medical REIT Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 12:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
