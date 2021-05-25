Global Medical REIT : Investor Presentation – May 2021
Investor Presentation
MayJune202120 0
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, Global Medical REIT Inc.'s (the "Company", or "GMRE") securities. The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be complete and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision in the Company's securities. This presentation also contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "should," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements included herein are based upon the Company's current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to the impact of many factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any prospectus or prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such information for any reason after the date of this presentation, unless required by law.
This presentation includes information regarding certain of our tenants, which are not subject to SEC reporting requirements. The information related to our tenants contained in this report was provided to us by such tenants or was derived from publicly available information. We have not independently investigated or verified this information. We have no reason to believe that this information is inaccurate in any material respect, but we cannot provide any assurance of its accuracy. We are providing this data for informational purposes only.
Company Profile
Owner of national portfolio of purpose-built healthcare facilities leased to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share in secondary markets, designed to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by leasing each property primarily under long-term, triple net leases
Portfolio Snapshot
Gross Real Estate Assets
$1.2B
Annualized Base Rent (ABR)(1)
$91MM
# of Buildings Owned
145
# of Tenants
117
Weighted Average Rent Escalations
2.1%
Gross Leasable Area (SF)
3.8MM
Weighted Average Cap Rate
7.9%
Weighted Average Lease Term (years)
7.9
NYSE:
GMRE
$903MM
$1.54B
5.7%
Market Capitalization(2)
Total Capitalization(2)
Dividend Yield(3)
(Common and OP)
Monthly base rent at March 31, 2021 multiplied by 12 (or actual NOI for where more reflective of property performance); point in time value excludes future contractual increases
Market capitalization based on May 21, 2021 share count and closing share price of $14.44; total capitalization includes debt and preferred equity as of May 21, 2021
Based on May 21, 2021 closing share price of $14.44 and first quarter 2021 common dividend of $0.205
Portfolio data as of March 31, 2021
GMRE Compelling Value Proposition
DIFFERENTIATED STRATEGY
Net lease operating platform, which tends to be more resilient during economic fluctuations
Healthcare facilities providing mission critical services with leading operators
Proven investment strategy resulting in operational flexibility for tenants and improved asset value
DISCIPLINED EXECUTION
Primary focus on physician groups and healthcare system tenants with triple-net lease structures
Meticulous underwriting with multiple layers of review and approvals for acquisitions
Investments are structured with favorable credit support and attractive lease coverage ratios
LARGE MARKET OPPORTUNITY
Long-termdemographic tailwinds - increasing specialization and localization of healthcare delivery
Robust investment pipeline with network that facilitates referral-based transactions with attractive pricing
Deep market of high-quality assets with attractive cap rates in secondary markets
SEASONED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Extensive expertise in healthcare real estate acquisitions, finance, development and administration
Decades of experience with deep industry relationships
Board with decades of public company and real estate experience
Demographic & Healthcare Tailwinds Support Our Strategic Vision
Aging
Population
Results in
More
Outpatient
Procedures
and Drives
Patient
Demand
Healthcare Providers
Diversifying Real Estate
Strategies to Capture
Growing Patient Demand
Physicians
Forming
Groups and
Moving to
Suburban
Communities
Consumer Preferences
Continue to Push More
Healthcare to Outpatient
Settings
