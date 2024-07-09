Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the United Sates and Western and Northern Europe. Its Industrial & Distribution, Single-Tenant Retail and Office segments owns, manages, and leases single-tenant properties where in addition to base rent, its tenants are required to pay for their property operating expenses or reimburse it for property operating expenses that the Company incurs. Its Multi-Tenant Retail segment owns, manages and lease multi-tenant properties where it generally pays for the property operating expenses for those properties and most of its tenants are required to pay their pro rata share of property operating expenses. It owns approximately 1,268 properties. It focuses on various industries, including healthcare, financial services, auto manufacturing, discount retail, specialty retail, gas/convenience, consumer goods, home improvement, and other.

Sector Commercial REITs