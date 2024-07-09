SUCCESSFULLY EXECUTING DISPOSITION PLAN & USING THE SALE PROCEEDS TO REDUCE LEVERAGE

Disposition Name

Expected

# of

Disposition Price

Cash

Wtd. Avg. Lease

Closing

Properties

(in mm)(1)

Cap Rate(2)

Term Remaining(3)

Closed (As of 7/5/24):

Truist Properties (ST Retail)

Closed: Q1'24-Q2'24

20

$50.3

-

-

Shippensburg Marketplace (MT Retail)

Closed: Q2'24

1

$6.6

-

-

Decatur Commons (MT Retail)

Closed: Q2'24

1

$15.6

-

-

Americold (Industrial / Distribution)

Closed: Q2'24

9

$170.0

-

-

Springfield Commons(4) (MT Retail)

Closed: Q2'24

1

$16.5

-

-

Total Occupied Assets

Closed

32

$259.1

7.5%

3.8 Years

Total Vacant Assets

Closed

23

$62.3

-

-

Total Closed (As of 7/5/24)

55

$321.4

7.5%

3.8 Years

Signed PSA:

Non-Refundable Deposit

Q3'24

3

$145.9

6.9%

4.1 Years

In Due-Diligence

Q3'24

2

$27.7

6.1%

14.2 Years

Total Occupied Assets

Q3'24

5

$173.6

6.8%

5.7 Years

Non-Refundable Deposit

Q3'24 - Q4'24

4

$54.6

-

-

In Due-Diligence

Q3'24

5

$9.3

-

-

Total Vacant Assets

Q3'24 - Q4'24

9

$63.9

-

-

Total Signed PSA

14

$237.4

6.8%

5.7 Years

Executed LOI:

Occupied / Vacant Assets

Q3'24 - Q4'24

70

$136.5

-

-

Total Executed LOI

70

$136.5

-

-

Total 2024 Dispositions To Date

139

$695.3

7.2%

4.4 Years

Note: Data as of July 5, 2024.

  1. Assumed Signed PSAs and executed LOIs lead to definitive sales on their contemplated terms, which is not assured.
  2. Calculated as NOI divided by disposition price.
  3. Weighted average remaining lease term in years is based on square feet as as of date of sale.

4. Represents a partial sale of the property.

