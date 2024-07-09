SUCCESSFULLY EXECUTING DISPOSITION PLAN & USING THE SALE PROCEEDS TO REDUCE LEVERAGE
Disposition Name
Expected
# of
Disposition Price
Cash
Wtd. Avg. Lease
Closing
Properties
(in mm)(1)
Cap Rate(2)
Term Remaining(3)
Closed (As of 7/5/24):
Truist Properties (ST Retail)
Closed: Q1'24-Q2'24
20
$50.3
-
-
Shippensburg Marketplace (MT Retail)
Closed: Q2'24
1
$6.6
-
-
Decatur Commons (MT Retail)
Closed: Q2'24
1
$15.6
-
-
Americold (Industrial / Distribution)
Closed: Q2'24
9
$170.0
-
-
Springfield Commons(4) (MT Retail)
Closed: Q2'24
1
$16.5
-
-
Total Occupied Assets
Closed
32
$259.1
7.5%
3.8 Years
Total Vacant Assets
Closed
23
$62.3
-
-
Total Closed (As of 7/5/24)
55
$321.4
7.5%
3.8 Years
Signed PSA:
Non-Refundable Deposit
Q3'24
3
$145.9
6.9%
4.1 Years
In Due-Diligence
Q3'24
2
$27.7
6.1%
14.2 Years
Total Occupied Assets
Q3'24
5
$173.6
6.8%
5.7 Years
Non-Refundable Deposit
Q3'24 - Q4'24
4
$54.6
-
-
In Due-Diligence
Q3'24
5
$9.3
-
-
Total Vacant Assets
Q3'24 - Q4'24
9
$63.9
-
-
Total Signed PSA
14
$237.4
6.8%
5.7 Years
Executed LOI:
Occupied / Vacant Assets
Q3'24 - Q4'24
70
$136.5
-
-
Total Executed LOI
70
$136.5
-
-
Total 2024 Dispositions To Date
139
$695.3
7.2%
4.4 Years
Note: Data as of July 5, 2024.
Assumed Signed PSAs and executed LOIs lead to definitive sales on their contemplated terms, which is not assured.
Calculated as NOI divided by disposition price.
Weighted average remaining lease term in years is based on square feet as as of date of sale.
4. Represents a partial sale of the property.
Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the United Sates and Western and Northern Europe. Its Industrial & Distribution, Single-Tenant Retail and Office segments owns, manages, and leases single-tenant properties where in addition to base rent, its tenants are required to pay for their property operating expenses or reimburse it for property operating expenses that the Company incurs. Its Multi-Tenant Retail segment owns, manages and lease multi-tenant properties where it generally pays for the property operating expenses for those properties and most of its tenants are required to pay their pro rata share of property operating expenses. It owns approximately 1,268 properties. It focuses on various industries, including healthcare, financial services, auto manufacturing, discount retail, specialty retail, gas/convenience, consumer goods, home improvement, and other.