Global Net Lease : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 4, 2022

Global Net Lease, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Maryland 001-37390 45-2771978 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

650 Fifth Avenue , 30th Floor New York , New York 10019 (Address, including zip code, of Principal Executive Offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 415-6500

Securities registered pursuant to section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbols Name of each exchange on which

registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share GNL New York Stock Exchange 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share GNL PR A New York Stock Exchange 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share GNL PR B New York Stock Exchange Preferred Stock Purchase Rights New York Stock Exchange

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Amendment to Equity Distribution Agreement for common stock

On November 4, 2022, Global Net Lease, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Equity Distribution Agreement dated February 28, 2019, as amended on May 9, 2019, June 21, 2019, November 12, 2019, March 19, 2021, November 5, 2021, February 25, 2022, and August 5, 2022 (the "Equity Distribution Agreement"), among the Company and Global Net Lease Operating Partnership, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), on the one hand, and Capital One Securities, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., JMP Securities LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Huntington Securities, Inc., SG Americas Securities, LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Comerica Securities, Inc. and Synovus Securities, Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") in connection with the Company filing a new shelf registration statement on Form S-3, in order to amend the maximum aggregate sales price of the Company's common stock, $0.01 par value per share ("Common Stock"), that may be offered and sold from time to time by the Company pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement. Following the Amendment, the aggregate maximum offering price on the Company's new prospectus supplement dated as of November 4, 2022 for its "at the market" equity offering program is $285,000,000, in addition to the approximately $218,000,000 previously sold under our expiring registration statement filed on Form S-3 (No. 333-234631) and the approximately $110,000,000 sold under our expired registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-214579).

Certain of the Agents or their affiliates are or have been lenders under the Company's credit facility and other loans, agents under the Company's prior "at the market" equity offering program for its 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share ("Series A Preferred Stock"), 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share ("Series B Preferred Stock") or counterparties with respect to certain of the Company's derivative contracts.

A copy of the Amendment is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and the description of the material terms of the Amendment in this Item 1.01 is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, which is incorporated herein by reference.

Amendment to Equity Distribution Agreement for Series B Preferred Stock

On November 4, 2022, Global Net Lease, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Equity Distribution Agreement dated December 13, 2019, as amended on August 6, 2021 (the "Equity Distribution Agreement"), among the Company and Global Net Lease Operating Partnership, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), on the one hand, and BMO Capital Markets Corp., B. Riley Securities, Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") in connection with the Company filing a new shelf registration statement on Form S-3, in order to amend the maximum aggregate sales price of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock that may be offered and sold from time to time by the Company pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement, and other related matters. Following the Amendment, the aggregate maximum offering price on the Company's new prospectus supplement dated as of November 4, 2022 for its "at the market" equity offering program is $170,000,000, in addition to the approximately $32,000,000 previously sold under our expiring registration statement filed on Form S-3 (No. 333-234631).

Certain of the Agents or their affiliates are or have been lenders under the Company's credit facility and other loans, agents under the Company's prior "at the market" equity offering program for its Common Stock, Series A Preferred Stock or counterparties with respect to certain of the Company's derivative contracts.

A copy of the Amendment is filed as Exhibit 1.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and the description of the material terms of the Amendment in this Item 1.01 is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No Description 1.1 Amendment No. 8, dated as of November 4, 2022, to Equity Distribution Agreement, dated February 28, 2019, by and among Global Net Lease, Inc., Global Net Lease Operating Partnership, L.P., Capital One Securities, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., JMP Securities LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Huntington Securities, Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Synovus Securities, Inc., Comerica Securities, Inc. and SG Americas Securities, LLC. 1.2 Amendment No. 2, dated as of November 4, 2022, to Equity Distribution Agreement, dated December 13, 2019, by and among Global Net Lease, Inc., Global Net Lease Operating Partnership, L.P., B. Riley Securities, Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. 5.1 Opinion of Venable LLP in regards to the Equity Distribution Agreement for common stock 5.2 Opinion of Venable LLP in regards to the Equity Distribution Agreement for Series B Preferred Stock 23.1 Consent of Venable LLP in regards to the Equity Distribution Agreement for common stock (included in Exhibit 5.1) 23.2 Consent of Venable LLP in regards to the Equity Distribution Agreement for Series B Preferred Stock (included in Exhibit 5.2) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

