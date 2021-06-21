Log in
    GNL   US3793782018

GLOBAL NET LEASE, INC.

(GNL)
  Report
Global Net Lease : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 8-K)

06/21/2021 | 06:09am EDT
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

As previously disclosed, 2,135,496 units of limited partnership interest in Global Net Lease Operating Partnership, L.P. (the 'OP), the operating partnership of Global Net Lease, Inc. (the 'Company'), designated as 'LTIP Units' owned by Global Net Lease Advisors, LLC (the 'Advisor') were earned and became vested and were subsequently converted into a like number of units of limited partnership interest in the OP designated as 'OP Units' ('OP Units'). On June 17, 2021, the Advisor exercised its right to redeem these OP Units for, at the Company's option, cash or shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis. On the same day, the Company's board of directors elected to satisfy the OP's redemption obligation by issuing shares of the Company's common stock to the Advisor. The shares were issued to the Advisor on June 18, 2021 under the 2021 Advisor Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan of the Company pursuant to an exemption from registration set forth in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Disclaimer

Global Net Lease Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 381 M - -
Net income 2021 5,47 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 904x
Yield 2021 8,90%
Capitalization 1 771 M 1 771 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,09x
EV / Sales 2022 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GLOBAL NET LEASE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Net Lease, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL NET LEASE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 24,00 $
Last Close Price 18,07 $
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Larry Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Masterson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Portia Sue Perrotty Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Mansouri Senior Vice President-Investments
Abby M. Wenzel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL NET LEASE, INC.5.43%1 771
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.20%73 704
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.53%43 421
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.2.50%26 946
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION7.51%24 969
SEGRO PLC14.97%18 038