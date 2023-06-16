Advanced search
Global Net Lease, Inc. Announces Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

06/16/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Net Lease, Inc. ("GNL") (NYSE: GNL/ GNL PRA / GNL PRB) announced today that it declared quarterly dividends on its outstanding preferred stock. Specifically, GNL declared a dividend of $0.453125 per share on its on its 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on July 17, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on July 6, 2023.

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or events to be materially different. The words "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the potential adverse effects of (i) the global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, (ii) the geopolitical instability due to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including related sanctions and other penalties imposed by the U.S. and European Union, and the related impact on the Company, the Company's tenants and the global economy and financial markets, and (iii) inflationary conditions and higher interest rate environments, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on February 23, 2023, and all other filings with the SEC after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

Contacts:
Investors and Media:
Email: investorrelations@globalnetlease.com
Phone: (212) 415-6510

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-net-lease-inc-announces-series-a-preferred-stock-dividends-301853480.html

SOURCE Global Net Lease, Inc.


