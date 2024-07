GDANSK (Reuters) - Germany's Merck agreed to sell its surface solutions unit to China's Global New Material International (GNMI) for 665 million euros ($721.46 million), the German diversified group said on Thursday.

The deal, which is due to close in 2025, guarantees job security for employees in Germany as well as maintains the plant in Gernsheim until 2032.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Miranda Murray)