    GLV   AU0000034860

GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED

(GLV)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange  -  04-06
0.0310 AUD   +6.90%
03:39aGLOBAL OIL & GAS : Application for quotation of securities - GLV
PU
04/06Global Oil & Gas to Mobilize Drill Rig to Western Australia's Sasanof Prospect
MT
04/01Global Oil & Gas Receives $3.4 Million from Finance facility Share Sale
MT
Global Oil & Gas : Application for quotation of securities - GLV

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:Other

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

GLV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

7,000,000

08/04/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code GLV

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 80112893491

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    Other

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

  • 2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS?

    No

  • 2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Share based payment in lieu of contract services

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

GLV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 8/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

7,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Share based payment in lieu of contract services.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

217,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

Share based payment in lieu of contract services.

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

GLV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,873,311,190

GLVO : OPTION EXPIRING 15-DEC-2022

298,210,924

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

GLVAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Total number of

+securities on issue

208,500,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,89 M -1,41 M -1,41 M
Net cash 2021 1,56 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,9 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Oil & Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Zielinski Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Michael Glovac Executive Director
Troy John Hayden Non-Executive Director
Richard Barker Director
Anna MacKintosh Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED34.78%43
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.49%126 417
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45.93%72 463
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.79%69 339
CNOOC LIMITED45.70%66 645
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.37%58 773