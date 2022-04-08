Global Oil & Gas : Application for quotation of securities - GLV

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:Other

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code Security description Issue date GLV ORDINARY FULLY PAID 7,000,000 08/04/2022 Number of +securities to be quoted

1.1 Name of entity

GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code GLV

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 80112893491

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Share based payment in lieu of contract services

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

GLV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 8/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

7,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Share based payment in lieu of contract services.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

217,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

Share based payment in lieu of contract services.

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue GLV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID 1,873,311,190 GLVO : OPTION EXPIRING 15-DEC-2022 298,210,924

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

GLVAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Total number of

+securities on issue

208,500,000

Application for quotation of +securities

