Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Global Oil & Gas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLV   AU0000034860

GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED

(GLV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Oil & Gas : EP127 Soil Survey Identifies Strong Helium Values

02/20/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

21 February 2022

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

EP127 Soil Survey Indentifies Strong Helium Values

Highlights

  • Maiden soil survey across 49 sample sites indentified a consistent helium gas value with elevated values, up to twice background, being recorded in the north east of the study area
  • Subsurface seismic mapping shows NW to SE trending faults, near the MacIntyre wells, within the sampling area that are potential migration paths for helium to the surface
  • Findings indicated an active helium system is present within the study area

The Company is pleased to announce positive results from the near surface, helium soil gas sampling program ("soil suvery") at pre-determined sites located within EP127.

The results of this study show regions of helium detected at up to double background levels, these regions also correlate with the known geology of the region, with the existence of a potential source and migration pathways. These findings indicate an active helium system is present within the study area.

The field work was conducted late 2021. The survey consisted of soil gas sampling being undertaken at forty-nine sample sites in EP127, this data was then cross- referenced and analysed in respect of the satellite spectroscopy and the subsurface geology data.

A consistent background helium gas value was established from soil samples. Elevated values, up to twice background, were recorded in the north east of the study area. The field results concur with the sentinel-2 satellite spectroscopy, showing an elevated level of helium on the surface in the same part of the study area, as shown on Figure 1 below.

Subsurface seismic mapping shows NW to SE trending faults, near the MacIntyre wells, within the sampling area that are potential migration paths for helium to the surface. These faults extend from the radiometric basement to the surface.

PH 08 9388 0051 | 22 Townshend Road, Subiaco WA 6008 | ABN 80 112 893 491

www.globaloilandgas.com.au

1

For personal use only

Figure 1 Summary of the seismic interpretation and field results

The main objectives of the survey was to determine if helium was present in the field area and to field trial the sampling methodology, examine possible emissions from major faults and wells, and compare the spectroscopy results were all met.

Fifty-one points were approved for sampling located on existing tracks throughout an area of approximately 300 square kilometres. Sample points were distributed in a linear arrangement at a spacing of up to approximately two kilometres. Point locations were chosen based on ease of access and the low probability that they would coincide with cultural heritage areas.

As noted above, a consistent background was recorded in the range of 2.3 to 2.8 ppm. Elevated readings were recorded in the vicinity of several NW-SE faults near the McIntyre wells. The presence of variability in the data indicate that helium gas is being generated in the subsurface.

Repeatability of elevated points and consistency of background levels appears to validate the use of the Agilent PHD-4 test equipment which facilitates a low impact and cost-efficient method to further ground truth helium emission.

There appears to be a correlation between the interpreted faulting and the high helium soil gas readings. A denser grid of sampling points is recommended to investigate

PH 08 9388 0051 | 22 Townshend Road, Subiaco WA 6008 | ABN 80 112 893 491

www.globaloilandgas.com.au

2

For personal use only

further the apparent emission of helium through the faulting in the NE of the survey area. These results give the indication that Helium may be trapped in the subsurface, away from specific recently active faults. Emissions are likely to have liberated through the near surface regolith as well as along the fault plane therefore a course grid with a sampling density 250-500m per sample is suggested. A courser grid of sample points will enhance the conclusion that there is a correlation between near surface faults and the presence of helium in the soil.

FIELD RESULTS

The background reading is believed to be under 3 ppm. The field results are shown below in Table 1 and the raw helium values in ppm in Figure 2. It is important to note that in Figure 2, the zero values have been given background values as a method of removing the outliers. Sample points that were waterlogged recorded reading of zero indicated a complete barrier to helium passage.

Figure 2 Field Results - Helium in ppm (white labels)

PH 08 9388 0051 | 22 Townshend Road, Subiaco WA 6008 | ABN 80 112 893 491

www.globaloilandgas.com.au

3

For personal use only

Field Report Table 1

Sample

Barometric Pressure

Time

Temperature

He

New Sample

Easting

Northing

Comments

Site

(pa)

(°C)

(ppm)

Site

1

1004

9.00

26

2.6

1

535661

7562564

2

1005

9.06

26

2.6

2

535134

7561685

3

1005

9.11

27

2.7

3

534749

7561037

4

1005

9.16

26

2.7

4

534167

7559907

5

1005

9.22

26

2.7

5

533728

7559174

6

1005

9.27

26

2.6

6

533615

7558157

7

1005

9.55

26

2.7

7

534137

7558168

8

1005

9.33

26

2.6

8

533422

7557110

9

1005

9.40

26

2.6

9

533370

7556557

10

1005

9.49

26

2.7

10

533258

7554863

11

1004

10.09

27

2.7

11

533201

7552554

12

1004

10.42

29

2.6

12

532415

7551606

13

1004

10.49

29

2.3

13

530808

7550081

14

1004

10.54

29

0

14

530478

7550027

15

1004

11.51

29

0

15

529630

7549463

16

1004

11.56

29

2.6

16

529374

7548691

17

1004

12.01

29

2.6

17

528635

7546504

18

1004

12.06

29

2.8

18

528331

7544903

19

1004

12.12

29

2.6

19

528398

7543807

20

1004

12.16

29

2.7

20

528339

7542125

21

1004

12.21

29

2.7

21

528263

7540709

22

1004

12.26

29

2.7

22

528172

7539148

23

1004

12.30

29

2.6

23

527339

7538168

24

1004

12.36

29

0

24

528112

7536439

25

1004

12.41

29

3.3

25

528346

7535591

26

1004

12.46

29

3.3

26

528483

7534422

27

1004

10.14

27

2.6

27

533546

7552871

28

1004

10.21

27

0

28

535331

7553093

29

1004

10.36

27

2.3

29

537600

7553049

30

1010

6.14

23

2.5

30

538562

7553759

31

1011

6.30

23

3.5

31

538546

7554138

32

1011

6.40

23

4

32

538892

7555642

33

1011

6.48

24

4

33

539125

7556706

34

1011

6.56

24

4

34

539384

7557392

35

1011

7.05

24

3

35

540239

7558112

36

1011

7.13

25

3

36

540846

7558459

37

1011

7.24

26

3.8

37

542798

7560401

38

1011

7.36

27

2.5

38

546033

7562442

39

1011

7.46

27

3.5

39

546775

7562838

40

1011

7.58

28

2.7

40

548426

7562938

41

1011

8.10

29

5.5

41

550091

7562933

42

1011

8.18

29

4.4

42

552307

7562953

43

1012

8.28

30

3.5

43

553913

7562932

44

1012

8.52

30

2.5

44A

555218

7562775

44

1012

9.46

31

3.4

44B

555218

7562775

PH 08 9388 0051 | 22 Townshend Road, Subiaco WA 6008 | ABN 80 112 893 491

www.globaloilandgas.com.au

4

For personal use only

45

1012

9.01

30

3.9

45

555244

7562666

46

46

556062

7562892

Not accessable in current track

conditions.

47

1011

10.02

33

3

47A

553394

7564043

48

1011

10.09

33

4.1

48A

552930

7565173

48

1003

8.44

27

1.6

Repeat point

49

1011

10.19

33

4.4

49A

552322

7566653

49

1003

8.28

26

3.3

50A

551974

7567492

Repeat point

50

1011

10.25

34

4.6

51

555190

7566492

51

Not accessable in current track

conditions

Field results from the maiden Helium Soil Gas Sampling survey are encouraging. Variability in the data is the most encouraging aspect of the results. This has enabled the conclusion that the background He ppm value in the area is anything below 3 ppm but mainly in the 2.3 to 2.8 ppm range. The highest He value recorded in the field is at sample site 41 with 5.5 ppm recorded. This is double the background reading at sample site 40 (2.7 ppm), only 1.7 km away.

The cross section below (Figure 3) clearly shows no correlation between the elevation and the variation in the Helium readings. Helium is therefore independent of topography.

Figure 3 Helium concentration along traverse v elevation

The Company is currently planning further upcoming field work on EP127 and will update shareholders in due course.

Authorised by the Board of Global Oil & Gas Limited.

For further information please contact:

Patric Glovac

Director

info@globaloilandgas.com.au

PH 08 9388 0051 | 22 Townshend Road, Subiaco WA 6008 | ABN 80 112 893 491

www.globaloilandgas.com.au

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED
05:51pGLOBAL OIL & GAS : EP127 Soil Survey Identifies Strong Helium Values
PU
02/03Global Oil & Gas Receives Final Regulatory Approval for Drilling at Western Australia's..
MT
02/02Global Oil & Gas Limited Announces Sasanof-1 Milestone - Final Regulatory Approval for ..
CI
01/12Global Oil, Gas Investments to Rise 4% in 2022 to Hit $628 Billion, Rystad Energy Repor..
MT
2021Global Oil & Gas Limited Announces Western Gas Receives Acceptance by Nopsema for the S..
CI
2021Global Oil & Gas Limited Announces Western Gas and Valaris Have Formally Executed the D..
CI
2021GLOBAL OIL & GAS : Application for quotation of securities - GLV
PU
2021GLOBAL OIL & GAS : Starts Helium & Hydrogen Operations at EP127 in Northern Territory; Sha..
MT
2021Global Oil & Gas Limited Announces Planned Exploration Program over its 100% Owned Expl..
CI
2021Global Oil & Gas Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,89 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net cash 2021 1,56 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,4 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Oil & Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Zielinski Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Michael Glovac Executive Director
Troy John Hayden Non-Executive Director
Richard Barker Director
Anna MacKintosh Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL OIL & GAS LIMITED8.70%33
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.18%116 720
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.66%65 312
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.84%61 129
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY28.32%56 976
CNOOC LIMITED22.91%56 494