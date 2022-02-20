Global Oil & Gas : EP127 Soil Survey Identifies Strong Helium Values

Maiden soil survey across 49 sample sites indentified a consistent helium gas value with elevated values, up to twice background, being recorded in the north east of the study area
Subsurface seismic mapping shows NW to SE trending faults, near the MacIntyre wells, within the sampling area that are potential migration paths for helium to the surface
Findings indicated an active helium system is present within the study area
The Company is pleased to announce positive results from the near surface, helium soil gas sampling program ("soil suvery") at pre-determined sites located within EP127.
The results of this study show regions of helium detected at up to double background levels, these regions also correlate with the known geology of the region, with the existence of a potential source and migration pathways. These findings indicate an active helium system is present within the study area.
The field work was conducted late 2021. The survey consisted of soil gas sampling being undertaken at forty-nine sample sites in EP127, this data was then cross- referenced and analysed in respect of the satellite spectroscopy and the subsurface geology data.
A consistent background helium gas value was established from soil samples. Elevated values, up to twice background, were recorded in the north east of the study area. The field results concur with the sentinel-2 satellite spectroscopy, showing an elevated level of helium on the surface in the same part of the study area, as shown on Figure 1 below.
Subsurface seismic mapping shows NW to SE trending faults, near the MacIntyre wells, within the sampling area that are potential migration paths for helium to the surface. These faults extend from the radiometric basement to the surface.
PH 08 9388 0051 | 22 Townshend Road, Subiaco WA 6008 | ABN 80 112 893 491
www.globaloilandgas.com.au
1
For personal use only
Figure 1 Summary of the seismic interpretation and field results
The main objectives of the survey was to determine if helium was present in the field area and to field trial the sampling methodology, examine possible emissions from major faults and wells, and compare the spectroscopy results were all met.
Fifty-one points were approved for sampling located on existing tracks throughout an area of approximately 300 square kilometres. Sample points were distributed in a linear arrangement at a spacing of up to approximately two kilometres. Point locations were chosen based on ease of access and the low probability that they would coincide with cultural heritage areas.
As noted above, a consistent background was recorded in the range of 2.3 to 2.8 ppm. Elevated readings were recorded in the vicinity of several NW-SE faults near the McIntyre wells. The presence of variability in the data indicate that helium gas is being generated in the subsurface.
Repeatability of elevated points and consistency of background levels appears to validate the use of the Agilent PHD-4 test equipment which facilitates a low impact and cost-efficient method to further ground truth helium emission.
There appears to be a correlation between the interpreted faulting and the high helium soil gas readings. A denser grid of sampling points is recommended to investigate
PH 08 9388 0051 | 22 Townshend Road, Subiaco WA 6008 | ABN 80 112 893 491
www.globaloilandgas.com.au
2
For personal use only
further the apparent emission of helium through the faulting in the NE of the survey area. These results give the indication that Helium may be trapped in the subsurface, away from specific recently active faults. Emissions are likely to have liberated through the near surface regolith as well as along the fault plane therefore a course grid with a sampling density 250-500m per sample is suggested. A courser grid of sample points will enhance the conclusion that there is a correlation between near surface faults and the presence of helium in the soil.
FIELD RESULTS
The background reading is believed to be under 3 ppm. The field results are shown below in Table 1 and the raw helium values in ppm in Figure 2. It is important to note that in Figure 2, the zero values have been given background values as a method of removing the outliers. Sample points that were waterlogged recorded reading of zero indicated a complete barrier to helium passage.
Figure 2 Field Results - Helium in ppm (white labels)
PH 08 9388 0051 | 22 Townshend Road, Subiaco WA 6008 | ABN 80 112 893 491
www.globaloilandgas.com.au
3
For personal use only
Field Report Table 1
Sample
Barometric Pressure
Time
Temperature
He
New Sample
Easting
Northing
Comments
Site
(pa)
(°C)
(ppm)
Site
1
1004
9.00
26
2.6
1
535661
7562564
2
1005
9.06
26
2.6
2
535134
7561685
3
1005
9.11
27
2.7
3
534749
7561037
4
1005
9.16
26
2.7
4
534167
7559907
5
1005
9.22
26
2.7
5
533728
7559174
6
1005
9.27
26
2.6
6
533615
7558157
7
1005
9.55
26
2.7
7
534137
7558168
8
1005
9.33
26
2.6
8
533422
7557110
9
1005
9.40
26
2.6
9
533370
7556557
10
1005
9.49
26
2.7
10
533258
7554863
11
1004
10.09
27
2.7
11
533201
7552554
12
1004
10.42
29
2.6
12
532415
7551606
13
1004
10.49
29
2.3
13
530808
7550081
14
1004
10.54
29
0
14
530478
7550027
15
1004
11.51
29
0
15
529630
7549463
16
1004
11.56
29
2.6
16
529374
7548691
17
1004
12.01
29
2.6
17
528635
7546504
18
1004
12.06
29
2.8
18
528331
7544903
19
1004
12.12
29
2.6
19
528398
7543807
20
1004
12.16
29
2.7
20
528339
7542125
21
1004
12.21
29
2.7
21
528263
7540709
22
1004
12.26
29
2.7
22
528172
7539148
23
1004
12.30
29
2.6
23
527339
7538168
24
1004
12.36
29
0
24
528112
7536439
25
1004
12.41
29
3.3
25
528346
7535591
26
1004
12.46
29
3.3
26
528483
7534422
27
1004
10.14
27
2.6
27
533546
7552871
28
1004
10.21
27
0
28
535331
7553093
29
1004
10.36
27
2.3
29
537600
7553049
30
1010
6.14
23
2.5
30
538562
7553759
31
1011
6.30
23
3.5
31
538546
7554138
32
1011
6.40
23
4
32
538892
7555642
33
1011
6.48
24
4
33
539125
7556706
34
1011
6.56
24
4
34
539384
7557392
35
1011
7.05
24
3
35
540239
7558112
36
1011
7.13
25
3
36
540846
7558459
37
1011
7.24
26
3.8
37
542798
7560401
38
1011
7.36
27
2.5
38
546033
7562442
39
1011
7.46
27
3.5
39
546775
7562838
40
1011
7.58
28
2.7
40
548426
7562938
41
1011
8.10
29
5.5
41
550091
7562933
42
1011
8.18
29
4.4
42
552307
7562953
43
1012
8.28
30
3.5
43
553913
7562932
44
1012
8.52
30
2.5
44A
555218
7562775
44
1012
9.46
31
3.4
44B
555218
7562775
PH 08 9388 0051 | 22 Townshend Road, Subiaco WA 6008 | ABN 80 112 893 491
www.globaloilandgas.com.au
4
For personal use only
45
1012
9.01
30
3.9
45
555244
7562666
46
46
556062
7562892
Not accessable in current track
conditions.
47
1011
10.02
33
3
47A
553394
7564043
48
1011
10.09
33
4.1
48A
552930
7565173
48
1003
8.44
27
1.6
Repeat point
49
1011
10.19
33
4.4
49A
552322
7566653
49
1003
8.28
26
3.3
50A
551974
7567492
Repeat point
50
1011
10.25
34
4.6
51
555190
7566492
51
Not accessable in current track
conditions
Field results from the maiden Helium Soil Gas Sampling survey are encouraging. Variability in the data is the most encouraging aspect of the results. This has enabled the conclusion that the background He ppm value in the area is anything below 3 ppm but mainly in the 2.3 to 2.8 ppm range. The highest He value recorded in the field is at sample site 41 with 5.5 ppm recorded. This is double the background reading at sample site 40 (2.7 ppm), only 1.7 km away.
The cross section below (Figure 3) clearly shows no correlation between the elevation and the variation in the Helium readings. Helium is therefore independent of topography.
Figure 3 Helium concentration along traverse v elevation
The Company is currently planning further upcoming field work on EP127 and will update shareholders in due course.
Authorised by the Board of Global Oil & Gas Limited.
For further information please contact:
Patric Glovac
Director
info@globaloilandgas.com.au
PH 08 9388 0051 | 22 Townshend Road, Subiaco WA 6008 | ABN 80 112 893 491
www.globaloilandgas.com.au
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Global Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:50:04 UTC.