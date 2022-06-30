Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8958   JP3044520009

GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.

(8958)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
106100.00 JPY   -0.19%
11:53aESG REPORT（ISSUED : 30 June 2022)
PU
04:02aGLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : ESG report has been published.
PU
02:12aGLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ESG Report（Issued:30 June 2022)

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

ESG Report

Issued: 30 June 2022

Table of Contents

Editorial Policy

2

Introduction

Message from Management

3

Profile & Milestones of GOR

4

Strengths of GOR

4

Profile of GAR

5

ESG Policy and Promotion System

ESG Policy

6

ESG Promotion System

7

Materiality

8

External Certifications

10

Initiatives

14

Environmental Initiatives

Initiatives for Climate Change (TCFD etc.)

16

Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Footprint

23

Environmental Performance Record (Third Party Guarantee)

26

Social Initiatives

Topic: Initiatives to Promote Health, Safety and Well-being(COVID-19 Countermeasures)

28

Initiatives to Improve Customer Satisfaction

29

Initiatives for Human Capital Development

31

Cooperation with Local Community

34

Capacity to Recover from Disasters, Etc. (Resilience)

35

Governance Initiatives

GOR's Corporate Governance

39

Same Boat Investment by GAR

43

Investment Decision-Making Rules for Asset Acquisition and Other Asset Management

43

Eliminate Conflict of Interest

43

Green Finance

Green Finance Framework

44

Status of Green Finance

46

Information Disclosure Policy and GRI Content Index

Information Disclosure Policy

47

Scope and Period of Reporting

47

Reporting Cycle

47

GRI Content Index

48

1

Editorial Policy

In recent times, interest in ESG has been growing rapidly and it has increased in importance. Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. (GOR) and its asset management company Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. (GAR) are promoting initiatives relating to the environment (E), society (S), and governance (G) with the aim of maximizing unitholder value in the medium to long term. This report has been published for the purpose of reporting on the approach to ESG adopted by GOR and GAR and related initiatives to investors and other stakeholders.

Scope of Report

GOR and GAR

Period Covered by Report

This report is based on the fiscal year from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022,

but it also includes details relating to other fiscal years.

Update Frequency

Published once per year

Guidelines, Etc. Used as Reference

Inquiries about This Report

GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Kojimachi Diamond Bldg. 7F

4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

102-0083 Japan

Tel +81 (0)3-3262-1494

URLhttps://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/contact/

The following abbreviations are used for the following pages:

"GOR"

Global One Real Estate Investment

Corporation

"GAR"

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

"Otemachi"

Otemachi First Square

"Hirakawacho"

Hirakawacho Mori Tower

"Minami-Aoyama"

Rakuten Crimson House Aoyama

"Sengokuyama"

ARK Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower

"Kinshicho"

Arca Central

"Toyosu"

Toyosu Prime Square

"Shinagawa"

Shinagawa Seaside West Tower

"Yokohama"

Yokohama Plaza Building

"Saitama"

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Saitama-

Shintoshin Building

"Midosuji"

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Osaka Midosuji

Building

"Yodoyabashi"

Yodoyabashi Flex Tower

Unless otherwise indicated, amounts are rounded down and percentages, number of years, walking time to the station and areas are rounded.

2

Introduction

ESG Policy and

Environmental

Social Initiatives

Governance

Green Finance

Information

Promotion System

Initiatives

Initiatives

Disclosure Policy

Introduction

Message from Management

The term "ESG" was first officially recognized in the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) proposed by the United Nations in 2006. Since then, through the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, demand for corporate ESG initiatives has grown year by year.

In order to meet their corporate social responsibilities, GOR and GAR view supporting the realization of a sustainable society through ESG initiatives as a key management issue, and in March 2019 GAR established an ESG Policy.

Based on our belief that consideration of ESG contributes to resolving and improving environmental and social issues as well as maximizing customers' interests in the medium to long term, we have incorporated an ESG- oriented mindset into our overall business and are proactively pursuing ESG initiatives.

In recent years, the concept of evaluating the sustainability of corporate management has become more widespread, especially among institutional investors who manage assets over the ultra-long term (e.g., pension funds), and ESG investing, which considers not just conventional financial information but also ESG factors, is attracting interest.

The global ESG investment balance published every two years by the GSIA*1 stood at 35.3 trillion USD in 2020, representing a 15% increase since 2018 and a 55% increase since 2016. Furthermore, in Japan, ESG investing is rapidly becoming more widespread, triggered by the GPIF*2 endorsing the PRI in 2015.

Given this global trend toward ESG investing and the growing importance of non-financial information, especially ESG information, GOR has decided to publish its first-ever ESG Report with the aim of providing investors and other stakeholders with a greater understanding of the ESG initiatives that GOR and GAR are undertaking.

With ESG initiatives developing at an accelerating pace, GOR and GAR will contribute to the realization of a sustainable environment and society by continuing to implement environmental and energy-saving measures at the properties owned by GOR and pursue initiatives aligned with various social needs, while also disclosing appropriate ESG-related information and engaging in dialogue with stakeholders.

*1 Global Sustainable Investment Alliance

*2 Government Pension Investment Fund

Akio Uchida

Kazunori Yamauchi

Executive Director

President

Global One Real Estate

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Investment Corporation

3

Introduction

ESG Policy and

Environmental

Social Initiatives

Governance

Green Finance

Information

Promotion System

Initiatives

Initiatives

Disclosure Policy

Profile & Milestones of GOR

Name of Investment Corporation

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation

Representative

Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Location of Head Office

4-1, Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Date of IPO

25 September 2003

REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code: 8958

Account closing

End of March and End of September

Contact

Global Alliance Realty Co.,Ltd.

E-mail: gyoumu@garc.co.jp

04

April 2003

GAR submitted notification concerning the incorporation of GOR under Article 69 of the Act on

Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("the Investment Trusts Act")

16

April 2003

Registration of incorporation of GOR under Article 166 of the Investment Trusts Act

25

April 2003

Registration submitted under Article 188 of the Investment Trusts Act

28 May 2003

Registration became effective by the Prime Minister under Article 187 of the Investment Trusts Act

(Registration No. 20 the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau)

25

September 2003

Listed on the REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

Strengths of GOR

Investing in high-quality office buildings that are "closer," "newer" and "larger"

Investment ratio

Osaka City

8.9%

Tokyo

Suburban areas

Tokyo central

21.3%

5

ards

44.5%

Tokyo 23 wards other than the central 5 wards

25.3%

Total acquisition price

11 properties

191.1 billion yen

Solid financial base

Long-standing management

supported by financial

track record

sponsors

Listed on TSE in September 2003 as the

eighth J-REIT

Conceptual diagram of "closer," "newer" and "larger" office buildings

  • This is a conceptual diagram presenting a typical example of an office building under GOR's concept of "closer," "newer" and "larger" for illustrative purposes only. GOR's portfolio properties are not necessarily equipped with all of these features.

* Investment ratio is calculated based on the acquisition price in proportion to the total acquisition price.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.
11:53aESG REPORT（ISSUED : 30 June 2022)
PU
04:02aGLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : ESG report has been published.
PU
02:12aGLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Rea..
PU
06/29GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Financial Report
PU
05/27GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Rea..
PU
05/24GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended March..
PU
05/19Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months P..
CI
05/19Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Six Months P..
CI
05/19Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. Announces Dividend for the Six Months Period En..
CI
04/25GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : GOR updates “Occupancy Rate” as of 31 Marc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 447 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net income 2021 4 704 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net Debt 2021 87 144 M 638 M 638 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 B 737 M 737 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 106 100,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Katsuya Natori Supervisory Officer
Akio Uchida Executive Officer
Yasuhiro Morita Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.-11.71%738
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-21.85%14 106
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION1.79%8 489
DEXUS-18.62%6 692
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.13%6 345
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-21.32%6 103