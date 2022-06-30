ESG Report（Issued:30 June 2022)

Environmental Performance Record (Third Party Guarantee)
26
Social Initiatives
Topic: Initiatives to Promote Health, Safety and Well-being(COVID-19 Countermeasures)
28
Initiatives to Improve Customer Satisfaction
29
Initiatives for Human Capital Development
31
Cooperation with Local Community
34
Capacity to Recover from Disasters, Etc. (Resilience)
35
Governance Initiatives
GOR's Corporate Governance
39
Same Boat Investment by GAR
43
Investment Decision-Making Rules for Asset Acquisition and Other Asset Management
43
Eliminate Conflict of Interest
43
Green Finance
Green Finance Framework
44
Status of Green Finance
46
Information Disclosure Policy and GRI Content Index
Information Disclosure Policy
47
Scope and Period of Reporting
47
Reporting Cycle
47
GRI Content Index
48
1
Editorial Policy
In recent times, interest in ESG has been growing rapidly and it has increased in importance. Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. (GOR) and its asset management company Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. (GAR) are promoting initiatives relating to the environment (E), society (S), and governance (G) with the aim of maximizing unitholder value in the medium to long term. This report has been published for the purpose of reporting on the approach to ESG adopted by GOR and GAR and related initiatives to investors and other stakeholders.
Scope of Report
GOR and GAR
Period Covered by Report
This report is based on the fiscal year from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022,
but it also includes details relating to other fiscal years.
The following abbreviations are used for the following pages:
"GOR"
Global One Real Estate Investment
Corporation
"GAR"
Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.
"Otemachi"
Otemachi First Square
"Hirakawacho"
Hirakawacho Mori Tower
"Minami-Aoyama"
Rakuten Crimson House Aoyama
"Sengokuyama"
ARK Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower
"Kinshicho"
Arca Central
"Toyosu"
Toyosu Prime Square
"Shinagawa"
Shinagawa Seaside West Tower
"Yokohama"
Yokohama Plaza Building
"Saitama"
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Saitama-
Shintoshin Building
"Midosuji"
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Osaka Midosuji
Building
"Yodoyabashi"
Yodoyabashi Flex Tower
Unless otherwise indicated, amounts are rounded down and percentages, number of years, walking time to the station and areas are rounded.
2
Introduction
ESG Policy and
Environmental
Social Initiatives
Governance
Green Finance
Information
Promotion System
Initiatives
Initiatives
Disclosure Policy
Introduction
Message from Management
The term "ESG" was first officially recognized in the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) proposed by the United Nations in 2006. Since then, through the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, demand for corporate ESG initiatives has grown year by year.
In order to meet their corporate social responsibilities, GOR and GAR view supporting the realization of a sustainable society through ESG initiatives as a key management issue, and in March 2019 GAR established an ESG Policy.
Based on our belief that consideration of ESG contributes to resolving and improving environmental and social issues as well as maximizing customers' interests in the medium to long term, we have incorporated an ESG- oriented mindset into our overall business and are proactively pursuing ESG initiatives.
In recent years, the concept of evaluating the sustainability of corporate management has become more widespread, especially among institutional investors who manage assets over the ultra-long term (e.g., pension funds), and ESG investing, which considers not just conventional financial information but also ESG factors, is attracting interest.
The global ESG investment balance published every two years by the GSIA*1 stood at 35.3 trillion USD in 2020, representing a 15% increase since 2018 and a 55% increase since 2016. Furthermore, in Japan, ESG investing is rapidly becoming more widespread, triggered by the GPIF*2 endorsing the PRI in 2015.
Given this global trend toward ESG investing and the growing importance of non-financial information, especially ESG information, GOR has decided to publish its first-ever ESG Report with the aim of providing investors and other stakeholders with a greater understanding of the ESG initiatives that GOR and GAR are undertaking.
With ESG initiatives developing at an accelerating pace, GOR and GAR will contribute to the realization of a sustainable environment and society by continuing to implement environmental and energy-saving measures at the properties owned by GOR and pursue initiatives aligned with various social needs, while also disclosing appropriate ESG-related information and engaging in dialogue with stakeholders.
*1 Global Sustainable Investment Alliance
*2 Government Pension Investment Fund
Akio Uchida
Kazunori Yamauchi
Executive Director
President
Global One Real Estate
Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.
Investment Corporation
3
Introduction
ESG Policy and
Environmental
Social Initiatives
Governance
Green Finance
Information
Promotion System
Initiatives
Initiatives
Disclosure Policy
Profile & Milestones of GOR
Name of Investment Corporation
Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation
Representative
Akio Uchida, Executive Director
Location of Head Office
4-1, Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Date of IPO
25 September 2003
REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities Code: 8958
Account closing
End of March and End of September
Contact
Global Alliance Realty Co.,Ltd.
E-mail: gyoumu@garc.co.jp
04
April 2003
GAR submitted notification concerning the incorporation of GOR under Article 69 of the Act on
Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("the Investment Trusts Act")
16
April 2003
Registration of incorporation of GOR under Article 166 of the Investment Trusts Act
25
April 2003
Registration submitted under Article 188 of the Investment Trusts Act
28 May 2003
Registration became effective by the Prime Minister under Article 187 of the Investment Trusts Act
(Registration No. 20 the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau)
25
September 2003
Listed on the REIT section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
Strengths of GOR
Investing in high-quality office buildings that are "closer," "newer" and "larger"
Investment ratio
Osaka City
8.9%
Tokyo
Suburban areas
Tokyo central
21.3%
5
ｗ
ards
44.5%
Tokyo 23 wards other than the central 5 wards
25.3%
Total acquisition price
11 properties
191.1 billion yen
Solid financial base
Long-standing management
supported by financial
track record
sponsors
Listed on TSE in September 2003 as the
eighth J-REIT
Conceptual diagram of "closer," "newer" and "larger" office buildings
This is a conceptual diagram presenting a typical example of an office building under GOR's concept of "closer," "newer" and "larger" for illustrative purposes only. GOR's portfolio properties are not necessarily equipped with all of these features.
* Investment ratio is calculated based on the acquisition price in proportion to the total acquisition price.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:04 UTC.