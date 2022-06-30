ESG Report（Issued:30 June 2022)

Introduction ESG Policy and Environmental Social Initiatives Governance Green Finance Information Promotion System Initiatives Initiatives Disclosure Policy

Introduction

Message from Management

The term "ESG" was first officially recognized in the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) proposed by the United Nations in 2006. Since then, through the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, demand for corporate ESG initiatives has grown year by year.

In order to meet their corporate social responsibilities, GOR and GAR view supporting the realization of a sustainable society through ESG initiatives as a key management issue, and in March 2019 GAR established an ESG Policy.

Based on our belief that consideration of ESG contributes to resolving and improving environmental and social issues as well as maximizing customers' interests in the medium to long term, we have incorporated an ESG- oriented mindset into our overall business and are proactively pursuing ESG initiatives.

In recent years, the concept of evaluating the sustainability of corporate management has become more widespread, especially among institutional investors who manage assets over the ultra-long term (e.g., pension funds), and ESG investing, which considers not just conventional financial information but also ESG factors, is attracting interest.

The global ESG investment balance published every two years by the GSIA*1 stood at 35.3 trillion USD in 2020, representing a 15% increase since 2018 and a 55% increase since 2016. Furthermore, in Japan, ESG investing is rapidly becoming more widespread, triggered by the GPIF*2 endorsing the PRI in 2015.

Given this global trend toward ESG investing and the growing importance of non-financial information, especially ESG information, GOR has decided to publish its first-ever ESG Report with the aim of providing investors and other stakeholders with a greater understanding of the ESG initiatives that GOR and GAR are undertaking.

With ESG initiatives developing at an accelerating pace, GOR and GAR will contribute to the realization of a sustainable environment and society by continuing to implement environmental and energy-saving measures at the properties owned by GOR and pursue initiatives aligned with various social needs, while also disclosing appropriate ESG-related information and engaging in dialogue with stakeholders.

*1 Global Sustainable Investment Alliance *2 Government Pension Investment Fund