The following abbreviations will be used for the following pages:

"GOR" = Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation "GAR" = Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

"Otemachi" = Otemachi First Square "Hirakawacho" = Hirakawacho Mori Tower "Minami-Aoyama" = Rakuten Crimson House Aoyama "Sengokuyama" = ARK Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower "Kinshicho" = Arca Central

"Toyosu" = Toyosu Prime Square "Shinagawa"= Shinagawa Seaside West Tower "Yokohama" = Yokohama Plaza Building

"Saitama" = Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Saitama-Shintoshin Building "Midosuji" = Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Osaka Midosuji Building "Yodoyabashi" = Yodoyabashi Flex Tower

"Sapporo" = THE PEAK SAPPORO "Nagoya" = Global One Nagoya Fushimi "Ueno" = Global One Ueno "Tosabori" =Tosabori Daibiru Building "Shin-Daibiru"=Shin-Daibiru Building

For some terms used in this document, please refer to the notes attached at the end of this document.

Unless otherwise indicated, amounts are rounded down and percentages, number of years, walking time to the station and areas are rounded.

The impacts of the following splits of investment units are taken into consideration for "After split(s)" or "Adjusted after split(s)" in the material.

･2-for-1 split of investment units with 1 April 2014 as the effective date ･4-for-1 split of investment units with 1 April 2018 as the effective date

