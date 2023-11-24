(8958)
Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended September 2023 (the 40th Period)
(Explanatory Material)
16 November 2023
Overview of Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation (as of 30 September 2023)
Selective Investment in High-quality Office Buildings
Solid Financial Base Supported by Financial Sponsors
GOR
Average of
other office REITs (*1)
Walking distance: 0 - 5 min.
100.0
％
79.7
％
Average building age
18.8
years
25.7
years
Portfolio PML
1.8
% (*2)
2.5
%
Average acquisition price
16.3
billion yen
8.8
billion yen
Average total leasable area
11,787
sqm
8,060
sqm
LTV
Book value basis
45.2
%
(*3)
(Interest-bearing debt / total assets)
Appraisal value basis
38.2
%
Ratio of long-term /
87.0
%
(*3)
fixed interest-bearing liabilities
Average financing term
6.9
years
(*3)
Average interest rate
0.64
%
(*3)
Rating
AA-Stable（JCR）
Government-designated cities other than
Total acquisition price
major 3 metropolitan areas
13 properties,
8.0％
212.5 billion yen
Sapporo
Otemachi
Major 3 metropolitan areas
Yodoyabashi 8.0%
5.0%
3.7%
Hirakawacho
Tokyo Central
other than Tokyo
Midosuji
8.6%
4.3%
Metropolitan Area
Nagoya
Minami-
5 Wards
16.2％
8.1%
aoyama
34.0%
16.5%
Saitama
10.7%
Sengokuyama
4.0%
Tokyo suburban areas
Yokohama
Kinshicho
Tokyo 23 Wards other than
Toyosu 7.6%
8.4% Shinagawa
19.1%
5.6%
9.9%
the central 5 Wards
22.8%
Expertise in
real estate investment
and management
Real estate investment/
Finance
management
Finance
Expertise in
the financial and trust
businesses
Finance
Real estate brokerage
Expertise in
real estate investment
and management
Real estate development/operation
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR)
Long-term Issuer Rating
AA-
(Stable)
[Asset Manager]
(*1)
"Other office REITs" refers to J-REITs (excluding GOR) which have an investment policy where 70% or a higher percentage (based on acquisition prices) of funds are allocated to commercial real
estate of which main use is office. Average figures are calculated based on figures indicated in the most recent disclosure materials of each REIT that could be confirmed as of 30 September 2023.
(*2)
Portfolio PML of a total of 12 properties excluding Otemachi as of 30 September 2023
(*3) Calculated by deducting the balance of the bridge loan (10.4billion yen) which is scheduled to be repaid using the proceeds from the transfer of Otemachi (hereinafter "bridge loan") from interest-
bearing liabilities and total assets as of 30 September 2023.
Table of Contents
Ⅰ Preface
１．Efforts to Increase Unitholder Value
6
２．Financial Highlights
7
３．Near-term Initiatives
8
Ⅱ Financial Results
１．Overview of Financial Results
10
２．Performance Forecast
12
３．Result and Forecast of DPU
14
- Portfolio Management
１．Internal Growth
16
２．External Growth
25
３．Financial Management
34
４．Promotion of ESG
37
Ⅳ Reference Material
１．Portfolio Data
47
２．Financial Data
58
３．Overview of Asset Manager
64
The following abbreviations will be used for the following pages:
"GOR" = Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation "GAR" = Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.
"Otemachi" = Otemachi First Square "Hirakawacho" = Hirakawacho Mori Tower "Minami-Aoyama" = Rakuten Crimson House Aoyama "Sengokuyama" = ARK Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower "Kinshicho" = Arca Central
"Toyosu" = Toyosu Prime Square "Shinagawa"= Shinagawa Seaside West Tower "Yokohama" = Yokohama Plaza Building
"Saitama" = Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Saitama-Shintoshin Building "Midosuji" = Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Osaka Midosuji Building "Yodoyabashi" = Yodoyabashi Flex Tower
"Sapporo" = THE PEAK SAPPORO "Nagoya" = Global One Nagoya Fushimi "Ueno" = Global One Ueno "Tosabori" =Tosabori Daibiru Building "Shin-Daibiru"=Shin-Daibiru Building
For some terms used in this document, please refer to the notes attached at the end of this document.
Unless otherwise indicated, amounts are rounded down and percentages, number of years, walking time to the station and areas are rounded.
The impacts of the following splits of investment units are taken into consideration for "After split(s)" or "Adjusted after split(s)" in the material.
･2-for-1 split of investment units with 1 April 2014 as the effective date ･4-for-1 split of investment units with 1 April 2018 as the effective date
- Preface
5
1．Efforts to Increase Unitholder Value
Actual performance in the 40th Period
Future efforts
DPU
●Secured an increased amount of 3,038 yen with the partial transfer of Otemachi
●Aim to stabilize DPU at 2,400 yen or more as ordinary DPU level after the
and internally reserved part of the gain on sale
elimination of the gain on sale of Otemachi by utilizing internal reserves as
（*1）
39th Period:2,860 yen → 40th Period:3,038 yen (＋6.2%)
necessary
growth
●Portfolio occupancy rate was 96.6%
●Recover the occupancy rate as early as possible through leasing up of vacancies
●Rent increase through tenant replacement and rent revision
(Especially for Toyosu and Yokohama)
●Aim for rent increase in total through careful dialogue with tenants while having
Internal
The monthly rent based on contracts increased by 2.2 million yen from the
market rents in mind
previous period (*2)
●Capture signs of vacancy rate headway in existing buildings and aim to obtain
better leasing terms
growth
●Completed the 2nd settlement of the transfer in segment over 5 periods of
●Asset replacement to enhance portfolio quality
●Decided the transfer of Yodoyabashi and acquisition of Ueno (exchange)
●Further building up the pipeline to achieve the mid- to long-term goal of
Otemachi
Continue with efforts to sale assets for the acquisition of quality properties
External
●Decided the partial transfer of Minami-Aoyama and partial acquisition of Shin-
achieving an asset size of 250 billion yen
pipeline
Daibiru and Tosabori (exchange)
Sourcing drawing upon both the sponsor, etc. route and independent route
●Secured preferential negotiation rights for 2 properties as a Mid-toLong-term
・IR
●Released 1.2 billion yen of security deposit
●Further promote diversification of due dates and extension of financing terms
●Reduced costs through refinancing at reduced amount of 1 billion yen
●Flexible LTV control responding to the real estate market conditions and financial
Finance
●Borrowing of 2.5 billion yen with mixed interest rate loan
environment
(floating interest rate + fixed interest rate)
●Respond to the severe interest rate environment by taking all possible measures,
●"Online IR meetings (with domestic/overseas institutional investors/for retail
including devising financing methods
investors) "
● Continue to implement green finance
ESG
●Acquired "5 Stars" in the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment and "A Level" for the GRESB Public Disclosure, the highest results for four consecutive years
●Respond to the acquisition of SBTi certification
●Conduct information disclosure in line with the TCFD recommendations (quantitative assessment of the risks of climate change)
●Work for GOR's medium- to long-term growth through ESG initiatives such as responding to "Materiality" and contribute to the achievement of target for the SDGs
(*1)
"DPU" refers to dividend per unit
(*2)
Indicates the total amount of rents (including common area charges) for lease agreements that underwent tenant replacement or rent revision during the period, obtained by subtracting monthly
rent before rent revision or tenant replacement from monthly rent after rent revision or tenant replacement.
2．Financial Highlights
DPU for the 40th Period is 3,038 yen. 2,959 yen(*1) is expected for the 41st Period and 2,400 yen(*1) is expected for the 42nd Period
(*1) Including the third portion of the return of gain on sale of Otemachi transferred in segment over five periods (announced on 24 October 2022) in the 41st Period and the fourth portion in the 42nd Period
41st Period
42nd Period
39th Period
40th Period
Forecast
Forecast
Mar '23
Sep '23
Mar '24
Sep '24
(*7)
(*7)
I/S - Dividends
Operating revenue
million yen
6,664
7,239
7,191
6,443
(Property-related revenues)
(5,776)
(6,139)
(6,100)
(6,082)
Operating profit
million yen
3,341
3,775
3,743
3,116
(Property-related profits and losses)
(3,074)
(3,345)
(3,351)
(3,383)
Net income
million yen
2,923
3,353
3,322
2,678
Total number of
Units
1,022,826
1,022,826
1,022,826
1,022,826
investment units issued
Net income per unit
yen
(*2)
2,858
3,279
3,248
2,618
Dividend per unit
yen
2,860
3,038
2,959
2,400
Portfolio
NOI yield
%
(*3)
4.0
4.0
4.1
4.2
Term-end occupancy rate
%
(*4)
96.3
96.6
97.2
95.4
(Forecast as of 18 May 2023)
%
96.5
96.5
Others
Term-end total assets
million yen
209,923
220,925
Interest-bearing liabilities
million yen
96,600
105,600
Unrealized gain/loss
million yen
38,156
38,950
LTV (book value)
%
(*5)
45.4
45.2
LTV (appraisal value)
%
(*6)
38.3
38.2
(*2) Net income per unit = net income ÷ total number of investment units issued
(*3) NOI yield = NOI for the six months ×2 ÷ acquisition price
(*4) Ueno, Shin-Daibiru and Tosabori are included in the forecast for the 41st Period and the 42nd Period.
(*5) LTV (book value)＝(interest-bearing liabilities - bridge loans) ÷ (term-end total assets - bridge loans)
(*6) LTV (appraisal value)＝(interest-bearing liabilities - bridge loans) ÷ (term-end total assets - bridge loans) + unrealized gain/ loss)"
Trend of dividend per unit (DPU)
(yen)
Trend of NAV per unit (*8)
(yen)
by tenants yet to be decided is not factored into
- total dividends + unrealized gain/loss ) ÷total
7
3．Near-term Initiatives
Aim to improve unitholder value by striving for growth and stabilization of dividends through various efforts
▶Recover occupancy rate through proactive asset management and improvement of tenant satisfaction
Leasing of Toyosu and Yokohama
▶Further increase opportunities of acquiring properties
Proactive approach to all directions including the further understanding of parties with whom business relationship has been built
Acquisition
of quality
properties
Asset
Rent
increase/
replacement
Improvement
of occupancy
rate
▶Acquire better properties to replace assets on our portfolio
Acquisition of properties for which preferential negotiation rights have been secured and promotion of tenant diversification
▶Stable financial management under an environment where interest rates are rising
Achieving stable funding in terms of both diversified maturity and cost reduction by trying every possible means such as the selection of term and green finance
Maximization
Public offering
of
Promote
Unitholder
ESG
Value
Acquisition
Strategic
of own
financial
investment
management
units
Expansion
of IR
activities
- Financial Results
9
1．Overview of Financial Results (Period ended Sep. 2023) : (1) Comparison with forecast
Profit increased mainly due to the downturn in repairs and maintenance and improvement in revenue and expenditure of utility charges DPU for the 40th Period resulted in 3,038yen, ±0 yen from the dividend forecast
(million yen)
40th Period
40th Period
Changes from
Forecast
Actual
40th forecasts
Sep. '23
Sep. '23
（*1）
Operating Revenue
7,252
7,239
-13
-0.2%
Rental revenues(a)
6,144
6,139
-4
-0.1%
Rental revenues, etc.
5,729
5,736
7
0.1%
Utility charges
413
401
-11
-2.9%
Other rental revenues
1
1
0
15.2%
Gain on sale of real estate
1,108
1,099
-8
-0.8%
Operating Expenses
3,511
3,464
-47
-1.4%
Property-related expenses(b)
2,835
2,794
-40
-1.4%
Property management fees
649
655
5
0.9%
Utilities expenses
509
481
-27
-5.4%
Property and other taxes
556
555
-1
-0.2%
Insurance
14
14
0
0.4%
Repairs and maintenance
134
118
-16
-11.9%
Depreciation and amortization(c)
962
961
-1
-0.1%
Loss on retirement of non-current assets(d)
1
1
-0
-2.1%
Other rental expenses
5
5
-0
-2.9%
Asset management fees
489
491
2
0.5%
Other general administrative cost
187
178
-8
-4.8%
Operating Profit
3,740
3,775
34
0.9%
Property-related profits and losses (a-b)
3,308
3,345
36
1.1%
NOI (a-b+c+d)
4,273
4,308
35
0.8%
Non-operating Income
－
1
1
－
Non-operating Expenses
429
422
-7
-1.7%
Interest expenses
331
324
-6
-2.1%
Other non-operating expenses
98
98
-0
-0.3%
Ordinary Profit
3,311
3,354
43
1.3%
Net Income
3,310
3,353
43
1.3%
Reserve for reduction entry
203
246
43
21.4%
Total Dividends
3,107
3,107
－
－
The number of units issued at end of period
1,022,826 units
1,022,826 units
－
－
Dividend per unit (DPU)
3,038 yen
3,038 yen
－
－
Main reasons for variance (million yen)
Converted to
Increased Decreased
DPU
profit
profit
（*2）
Operating profit
34
33 yen
Property-related profits and losses
36
Increase in rental revenues, etc.
7
Revenue and expenditure of utility charges
15
Increase in property management fees
-5
Decrease in property and other taxes
1
Decrease in repairs and maintenance
16
Increase in reserve for reduction entry
-43
-42 yen
(*1) Forecasts are figures as of 18 May 2023.
(*2) Figure arrived at by dividing the amount of increase/decrease in profit by the total number of investment units issued (1,022,826 units).
