Overview of Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation (as of 30 September 2023)

Selective Investment in High-quality Office Buildings

Solid Financial Base Supported by Financial Sponsors

GOR

Average of

other office REITs (*1)

Walking distance: 0 - 5 min.

100.0

79.7

Average building age

18.8

years

25.7

years

Portfolio PML

1.8

% (*2)

2.5

%

Average acquisition price

16.3

billion yen

8.8

billion yen

Average total leasable area

11,787

sqm

8,060

sqm

LTV

Book value basis

45.2

%

(*3)

(Interest-bearing debt / total assets)

Appraisal value basis

38.2

%

Ratio of long-term /

87.0

%

(*3)

fixed interest-bearing liabilities

Average financing term

6.9

years

(*3)

Average interest rate

0.64

%

(*3)

Rating

AA-StableJCR

Government-designated cities other than

Total acquisition price

major 3 metropolitan areas

13 properties,

8.0

212.5 billion yen

Sapporo

Otemachi

Major 3 metropolitan areas

Yodoyabashi 8.0%

5.0%

3.7%

Hirakawacho

Tokyo Central

other than Tokyo

Midosuji

8.6%

4.3%

Metropolitan Area

Nagoya

Minami-

5 Wards

16.2

8.1%

aoyama

34.0%

16.5%

Saitama

10.7%

Sengokuyama

4.0%

Tokyo suburban areas

Yokohama

Kinshicho

Tokyo 23 Wards other than

Toyosu 7.6%

8.4% Shinagawa

19.1%

5.6%

9.9%

the central 5 Wards

22.8%

Expertise in

real estate investment

and management

Real estate investment/

Finance

management

Finance

Expertise in

the financial and trust

businesses

Finance

Real estate brokerage

Expertise in

real estate investment

and management

Real estate development/operation

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR)

Long-term Issuer Rating

AA-

(Stable)

[Asset Manager]

(*1)

"Other office REITs" refers to J-REITs (excluding GOR) which have an investment policy where 70% or a higher percentage (based on acquisition prices) of funds are allocated to commercial real

estate of which main use is office. Average figures are calculated based on figures indicated in the most recent disclosure materials of each REIT that could be confirmed as of 30 September 2023.

(*2)

Portfolio PML of a total of 12 properties excluding Otemachi as of 30 September 2023

(*3) Calculated by deducting the balance of the bridge loan (10.4billion yen) which is scheduled to be repaid using the proceeds from the transfer of Otemachi (hereinafter "bridge loan") from interest-

3

bearing liabilities and total assets as of 30 September 2023.

  • Preface

5

1Efforts to Increase Unitholder Value

Actual performance in the 40th Period

Future efforts

DPU

Secured an increased amount of 3,038 yen with the partial transfer of Otemachi

Aim to stabilize DPU at 2,400 yen or more as ordinary DPU level after the

and internally reserved part of the gain on sale

elimination of the gain on sale of Otemachi by utilizing internal reserves as

*1

39th Period:2,860 yen → 40th Period:3,038 yen (6.2%)

necessary

growth

Portfolio occupancy rate was 96.6%

Recover the occupancy rate as early as possible through leasing up of vacancies

Rent increase through tenant replacement and rent revision

(Especially for Toyosu and Yokohama)

Aim for rent increase in total through careful dialogue with tenants while having

Internal

The monthly rent based on contracts increased by 2.2 million yen from the

market rents in mind

previous period (*2)

Capture signs of vacancy rate headway in existing buildings and aim to obtain

better leasing terms

growth

Completed the 2nd settlement of the transfer in segment over 5 periods of

Asset replacement to enhance portfolio quality

Decided the transfer of Yodoyabashi and acquisition of Ueno (exchange)

Further building up the pipeline to achieve the mid- to long-term goal of

Otemachi

Continue with efforts to sale assets for the acquisition of quality properties

External

Decided the partial transfer of Minami-Aoyama and partial acquisition of Shin-

achieving an asset size of 250 billion yen

pipeline

Daibiru and Tosabori (exchange)

Sourcing drawing upon both the sponsor, etc. route and independent route

Secured preferential negotiation rights for 2 properties as a Mid-toLong-term

IR

Released 1.2 billion yen of security deposit

Further promote diversification of due dates and extension of financing terms

Reduced costs through refinancing at reduced amount of 1 billion yen

Flexible LTV control responding to the real estate market conditions and financial

Finance

Borrowing of 2.5 billion yen with mixed interest rate loan

environment

(floating interest rate + fixed interest rate)

Respond to the severe interest rate environment by taking all possible measures,

"Online IR meetings (with domestic/overseas institutional investors/for retail

including devising financing methods

investors) "

Continue to implement green finance

ESG

Acquired "5 Stars" in the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment and "A Level" for the GRESB Public Disclosure, the highest results for four consecutive years

Respond to the acquisition of SBTi certification

Conduct information disclosure in line with the TCFD recommendations (quantitative assessment of the risks of climate change)

Work for GOR's medium- to long-term growth through ESG initiatives such as responding to "Materiality" and contribute to the achievement of target for the SDGs

(*1)

"DPU" refers to dividend per unit

(*2)

Indicates the total amount of rents (including common area charges) for lease agreements that underwent tenant replacement or rent revision during the period, obtained by subtracting monthly

6

rent before rent revision or tenant replacement from monthly rent after rent revision or tenant replacement.

2Financial Highlights

DPU for the 40th Period is 3,038 yen. 2,959 yen(*1) is expected for the 41st Period and 2,400 yen(*1) is expected for the 42nd Period

(*1) Including the third portion of the return of gain on sale of Otemachi transferred in segment over five periods (announced on 24 October 2022) in the 41st Period and the fourth portion in the 42nd Period

41st Period

42nd Period

39th Period

40th Period

Forecast

Forecast

Mar '23

Sep '23

Mar '24

Sep '24

(*7)

(*7)

I/S - Dividends

Operating revenue

million yen

6,664

7,239

7,191

6,443

(Property-related revenues)

(5,776)

(6,139)

(6,100)

(6,082)

Operating profit

million yen

3,341

3,775

3,743

3,116

(Property-related profits and losses)

(3,074)

(3,345)

(3,351)

(3,383)

Net income

million yen

2,923

3,353

3,322

2,678

Total number of

Units

1,022,826

1,022,826

1,022,826

1,022,826

investment units issued

Net income per unit

yen

(*2)

2,858

3,279

3,248

2,618

Dividend per unit

yen

2,860

3,038

2,959

2,400

Portfolio

NOI yield

%

(*3)

4.0

4.0

4.1

4.2

Term-end occupancy rate

%

(*4)

96.3

96.6

97.2

95.4

(Forecast as of 18 May 2023)

%

96.5

96.5

Others

Term-end total assets

million yen

209,923

220,925

Interest-bearing liabilities

million yen

96,600

105,600

Unrealized gain/loss

million yen

38,156

38,950

LTV (book value)

%

(*5)

45.4

45.2

LTV (appraisal value)

%

(*6)

38.3

38.2

(*2) Net income per unit = net income ÷ total number of investment units issued

(*3) NOI yield = NOI for the six months ×2 ÷ acquisition price

(*4) Ueno, Shin-Daibiru and Tosabori are included in the forecast for the 41st Period and the 42nd Period.

(*5) LTV (book value)(interest-bearing liabilities - bridge loans) ÷ (term-end total assets - bridge loans)

(*6) LTV (appraisal value)(interest-bearing liabilities - bridge loans) ÷ (term-end total assets - bridge loans) + unrealized gain/ loss)"

Trend of dividend per unit (DPU)

(yen)

Trend of NAV per unit (*8)

(yen)

by tenants yet to be decided is not factored into

- total dividends + unrealized gain/loss ) ÷total

7

3Near-term Initiatives

Aim to improve unitholder value by striving for growth and stabilization of dividends through various efforts

Recover occupancy rate through proactive asset management and improvement of tenant satisfaction

Leasing of Toyosu and Yokohama

Further increase opportunities of acquiring properties

Proactive approach to all directions including the further understanding of parties with whom business relationship has been built

Acquisition

of quality

properties

Asset

Rent

increase/

replacement

Improvement

of occupancy

rate

Acquire better properties to replace assets on our portfolio

Acquisition of properties for which preferential negotiation rights have been secured and promotion of tenant diversification

Stable financial management under an environment where interest rates are rising

Achieving stable funding in terms of both diversified maturity and cost reduction by trying every possible means such as the selection of term and green finance

Maximization

Public offering

of

Promote

Unitholder

ESG

Value

Acquisition

Strategic

of own

financial

investment

management

units

Expansion

of IR

activities

8

  • Financial Results

9

1Overview of Financial Results (Period ended Sep. 2023) : (1) Comparison with forecast

Profit increased mainly due to the downturn in repairs and maintenance and improvement in revenue and expenditure of utility charges DPU for the 40th Period resulted in 3,038yen, ±0 yen from the dividend forecast

(million yen)

40th Period

40th Period

Changes from

Forecast

Actual

40th forecasts

Sep. '23

Sep. '23

*1

Operating Revenue

7,252

7,239

-13

-0.2%

Rental revenues(a)

6,144

6,139

-4

-0.1%

Rental revenues, etc.

5,729

5,736

7

0.1%

Utility charges

413

401

-11

-2.9%

Other rental revenues

1

1

0

15.2%

Gain on sale of real estate

1,108

1,099

-8

-0.8%

Operating Expenses

3,511

3,464

-47

-1.4%

Property-related expenses(b)

2,835

2,794

-40

-1.4%

Property management fees

649

655

5

0.9%

Utilities expenses

509

481

-27

-5.4%

Property and other taxes

556

555

-1

-0.2%

Insurance

14

14

0

0.4%

Repairs and maintenance

134

118

-16

-11.9%

Depreciation and amortization(c)

962

961

-1

-0.1%

Loss on retirement of non-current assets(d)

1

1

-0

-2.1%

Other rental expenses

5

5

-0

-2.9%

Asset management fees

489

491

2

0.5%

Other general administrative cost

187

178

-8

-4.8%

Operating Profit

3,740

3,775

34

0.9%

Property-related profits and losses (a-b)

3,308

3,345

36

1.1%

NOI (a-b+c+d)

4,273

4,308

35

0.8%

Non-operating Income

1

1

Non-operating Expenses

429

422

-7

-1.7%

Interest expenses

331

324

-6

-2.1%

Other non-operating expenses

98

98

-0

-0.3%

Ordinary Profit

3,311

3,354

43

1.3%

Net Income

3,310

3,353

43

1.3%

Reserve for reduction entry

203

246

43

21.4%

Total Dividends

3,107

3,107

The number of units issued at end of period

1,022,826 units

1,022,826 units

Dividend per unit (DPU)

3,038 yen

3,038 yen

Main reasons for variance (million yen)

Converted to

Increased Decreased

DPU

profit

profit

*2

Operating profit

34

33 yen

Property-related profits and losses

36

Increase in rental revenues, etc.

7

Revenue and expenditure of utility charges

15

Increase in property management fees

-5

Decrease in property and other taxes

1

Decrease in repairs and maintenance

16

Increase in reserve for reduction entry

-43

-42 yen

(*1) Forecasts are figures as of 18 May 2023.

(*2) Figure arrived at by dividing the amount of increase/decrease in profit by the total number of investment units issued (1,022,826 units).

10

