Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces GRESB Assessment Results (PR Information)

Press Release 18 October 2021 REIT Issuer: Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. Securities Code: 8958 Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director Asset Manager: Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. Representative: Kenji Kojo, President Contact: Gen Yamazaki General Manager REIT Finance Department Tel: +81-3-3262-1494 GOR Announces GRESB Assessment Results (PR Information) 18 October 2021 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it acquired the status of "5 Stars" and "Green Star" designation for the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. It also received the highest "A Level" for the GRESB Public Disclosure as described below. 1. Overview of GRESB GRESB is an annual benchmark assessment for environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in the global real estate sector, as well as the name of organization which runs the assessment. It was established in 2009 by a major European pension funds group who took initiative in the establishment of Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) advocated by United Nations. Currently, 140 GRESB Investor Members (with more than $47 trillion in assets under management) use GRESB data in the selection of investment targets and in the dialog with investment destinations, and several institutions from Japan including Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) utilize GRESB Assessment results. In 2021, 1,520 listed or private real estate companies/funds participated in GRESB Real Estate Assessment. For details of the GRESB, please refer to the website (https://gresb.com/).

2. Assessment results (1) GRESB Real Estate Assessment GOR received a "5 Stars" in GRESB Rating, the same as last year, which is based on GRESB Overall Score and its quintile position relative to global participants. It was also granted a "Green Star" designation for the third consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned. (2) GRESB Public Disclosure GOR also received the highest "A Level" for the GRESB Public Disclosure, which assess the width of ESG disclosure, for the second consecutive year. 3. GOR's endeavors toward the future GOR and its asset manager, Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. ("GAR") will continue our endeavors based on the "ESG Policy" established in March 2019 by GAR, as we implement environmental and energy saving measures at our owned properties and take a variety of social requirements into consideration.

About GOR: Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space. For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/ Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.