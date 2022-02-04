Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Issuance of Corporate Bonds (Green Bonds)
4 February 2022
REIT Issuer:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
Securities Code: 8958
Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director
Asset Manager:
Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.
Representative: Kenji Kojo, President
Contact: Gen Yamazaki
General Manager
REIT Finance Department
Tel: +81-3-3262-1494
GOR Announces Issuance of Corporate Bonds (Green Bonds)
4 February 2022 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it decided to issue a total of 2.7 billion yen in public offering corporate bonds (green bonds), in accordance with the comprehensive resolution on the issuance of corporate bonds at the board meeting held on 24 December 2021 as described below.
1. Issuance of the corporate bonds
Outline of the corporate bonds
1)
Name of bonds
: Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation Series
No. 15 Unsecured Bonds (with pari passu clause)
(Green Bonds) (hereinafter referred to as the
"Corporate Bonds")
2)
Issue amount
:
2.7 billion yen
3)
Bond certificate
: No bond certificates will be issued according to the Act
on Book Entry of Corporate Bonds and Shares.
4)
Issuance price
:
100 yen per 100 yen face value
5)
Redemption price
:
100 yen per 100 yen face value
6)
Interest rate
:
0.470 % per annum
7)
Amount per offering
:
100 million yen
8)
Offering method
:
Public placement
9)
Offering period
:
4 February 2022
10)
Payment date
:
25 February 2022
11)
Collateral / guarantee
:
The bonds will be issued on an unsecured and
unguaranteed basis with no specific assets reserved.
12)
Redemption date / method
: The total amount will be redeemed on 25 February
2032.
*The Corporate Bonds may be repurchased and
cancelled at any time after the date of payment unless
otherwise specified by the transfer agent.1
13)
Interest payment date
: 25 February and 25 August of each year
14)
Covenants
:
Negative pledge
15)
Ratings
:
AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
16)
Fiscal agent
:
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
17)
Underwriters
: Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
The Corporate Bonds will be issued based on Green Finance Framework (*) established in February 2021 to contribute to realizing a sustainable environment and society through green finance, a financing method for investment that serves to solve environmental issues.
GOR decided to issue the Corporate Bonds as it believes that the issuance of green bonds will lead to the enhancement of its ESG (E: Environment, S: Society, G: Governance) initiatives as well as contribute to expansion and reinforcement of its base of investors who are interested in ESG investment.
2. Amount, use, and scheduled expenditure period of the bond sale proceeds
Total amount to be procured (approximate net balance):
2,677 million yen
Specific use of funds to be procured and scheduled expenditure period:
The approximate net balance of 2,677 million yen, calculated by deducting the estimated issuance cost of 23 million yen from the total issue amount of 2,700 million yen, will be used for the redemption of Series No. 8 Unsecured Bonds (3 billion yen) due on 25 February 2022, issued to refinance funds for the acquisition of Arca Central (*1), a specified asset that meets Green Eligibility Criteria (*2).
1 Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.
(*1) Arca Central has obtained "Rank S" in "CASBEE for Real Estate" and satisfies Green Eligibility Criteria A.
(*2)(i) Green Eligibility Criteria A: Assets that have achieved or are expected to achieve any certification or recertification that falls under the following:
Five, four, three stars in the DBJ Green Building Certification
Five, four, three stars in the BELS Certification
S, A, B+ rank in the "CASBEE for Real Estate" Certification ; and
Platinum, Gold, Silver in the LEED Certification
Green Eligibility Criteria B: The purpose of renovation is any of the following environmental improvements:
A more than 30% reduction of CO₂ emissions
A more than 30% reduction of energy consumption
A more than 30% reduction of water usage
Investors who declared investment in the Corporate Bonds
Listed below in Japanese syllabary order are investors to date who declared their intention to invest in the Corporate Bonds and agreed to disclose their names.
Mutual Aid Foundation for Japan Postal Group
Osaka Shoko Shinkin Bank
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
GUNMAMIRAI Shinkumi Bank.
The Kosan Shinkin Bank
SHIZUOKA YAIZU SHINKIN BANK
SUWA SHINKIN BANK
Daitokyo Shinyokumiai
Tsuruga Shinkin Bank
Nishihyogo Shinkin Bank
Amount of interest-bearing debt before and after the bond issuance
The amounts of interest-bearing debt before and after the issuance of the Corporate Bonds and the redemption at maturity of Series No. 8 Unsecured Bonds are shown in the table below.
(Yen in millions)
Before issuance
After issuance
Net change
(A)
(B)
(B-A)
Short-term borrowings
--
--
--
Long-term borrowings
75,500
75,500
--
Corporate bonds
19,000
18,700
-300
Total interest-bearing debt
94,500
94,200
-300
5. Others
The risks relating to the issuance of the Corporate Bonds will not alter GOR's "Investment Risks" as detailed in the GOR Securities Report dated 24 December 2021.
About GOR:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.
Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.
