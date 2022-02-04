Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Issuance of Corporate Bonds (Green Bonds)

10) Payment date : 25 February 2022 11) Collateral / guarantee : The bonds will be issued on an unsecured and unguaranteed basis with no specific assets reserved. 12) Redemption date / method : The total amount will be redeemed on 25 February 2032. *The Corporate Bonds may be repurchased and cancelled at any time after the date of payment unless otherwise specified by the transfer agent.1 13) Interest payment date : 25 February and 25 August of each year 14) Covenants : Negative pledge 15) Ratings : AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.) 16) Fiscal agent : MUFG Bank, Ltd. 17) Underwriters : Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The Corporate Bonds will be issued based on Green Finance Framework (*) established in February 2021 to contribute to realizing a sustainable environment and society through green finance, a financing method for investment that serves to solve environmental issues.

For the details of Green Finance Framework, please refer to GOR's website ( https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/esg/greenfinance.html )

Reason for bond issuance

GOR decided to issue the Corporate Bonds as it believes that the issuance of green bonds will lead to the enhancement of its ESG (E: Environment, S: Society, G: Governance) initiatives as well as contribute to expansion and reinforcement of its base of investors who are interested in ESG investment.

2. Amount, use, and scheduled expenditure period of the bond sale proceeds

Total amount to be procured (approximate net balance):

2,677 million yen Specific use of funds to be procured and scheduled expenditure period:

The approximate net balance of 2,677 million yen, calculated by deducting the estimated issuance cost of 23 million yen from the total issue amount of 2,700 million yen, will be used for the redemption of Series No. 8 Unsecured Bonds (3 billion yen) due on 25 February 2022, issued to refinance funds for the acquisition of Arca Central (*1), a specified asset that meets Green Eligibility Criteria (*2).