Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Obtainment of Debt Financing

29 March 2022

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Kojo, President

GOR Announces Obtainment of Debt Financing

29 March 2022 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it decided to obtain debt financing as follows.

1. Reason for debt financing The debt financing will be used as a source of funds for the repayment of long-term loans (6,000

million yen obtained on 31 March 2017), which will become due and payable on 31 March 2022.

2. Outline of debt financing Long-term loan

Lenders Loan amount (million yen) Interest rate (%) Drawdown date Maturity date Collateral/ Repayment method The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. 500 0.47318% (Fixed rate) 31 March 2022 (Scheduled) 30 September 2025 Unsecured (Note) /Repayment in full at maturity The Joyo Bank, Ltd. 500 The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. 500 Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd. 500 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd 500 The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. 500 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1,000 0.62875% (Fixed rate) 30 September 2027 The Iyo Bank, Ltd. 500 0.65875% (Fixed rate) The Nanto Bank, Ltd. 500 The Hyakugo Bank, Ltd. 500 The Yamagata Bank, Ltd. 500 (Note)

Under some conditions, the loan may be collateralized by real estate trust beneficial interests etc. owned by GOR.

3. Interest-bearing debt before and after the debt financing

The amounts of interest-bearing debt before and after the subject debt financing are shown in the table below.

(Yen in millions)

Before the debt financing (A) After the debt financing (B) Net change (B-A) Short-term borrowings -- -- -- Long-term borrowings 75,500 75,500 -- Corporate bonds 18,700 18,700 -- Total interest-bearing debt 94,200 94,200 --

4. Others

The risks relating to the subject debt financing (repayments, etc.) will not alter GOR's "Investment Risks" as detailed in the GOR Securities Report dated 24 December 2021.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.