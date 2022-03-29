Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8958   JP3044520009

GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.

(8958)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Obtainment of Debt Financing

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Press Release

29 March 2022

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Kojo, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Tel: +81-3-3262-1494

GOR Announces Obtainment of Debt Financing

29 March 2022 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it decided to obtain debt financing as follows.

  • 1. Reason for debt financing

    The debt financing will be used as a source of funds for the repayment of long-term loans (6,000

  • million yen obtained on 31 March 2017), which will become due and payable on 31 March 2022.

  • 2. Outline of debt financing

    Long-term loan

Lenders

Loan amount

(million yen)

Interest rate

(%)

Drawdown date

Maturity date

Collateral/ Repayment method

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

500

0.47318% (Fixed rate)

31 March 2022 (Scheduled)

30 September 2025

Unsecured

(Note)

/Repayment in full at maturity

The Joyo Bank, Ltd.

500

The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

500

Daishi Hokuetsu Bank, Ltd.

500

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd

500

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

500

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,000

0.62875% (Fixed rate)

30 September 2027

The Iyo Bank, Ltd.

500

0.65875% (Fixed rate)

The Nanto Bank, Ltd.

500

The Hyakugo Bank, Ltd.

500

The Yamagata Bank, Ltd.

500

(Note)

Under some conditions, the loan may be collateralized by real estate trust beneficial interests etc. owned by GOR.

3. Interest-bearing debt before and after the debt financing

The amounts of interest-bearing debt before and after the subject debt financing are shown in the table below.

(Yen in millions)

Before the debt financing

(A)

After the debt financing

(B)

Net change

(B-A)

Short-term borrowings

--

--

--

Long-term borrowings

75,500

75,500

--

Corporate bonds

18,700

18,700

--

Total interest-bearing debt

94,200

94,200

--

4. Others

The risks relating to the subject debt financing (repayments, etc.) will not alter GOR's "Investment Risks" as detailed in the GOR Securities Report dated 24 December 2021.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.

Disclaimer

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
