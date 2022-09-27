Advanced search
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-27 am EDT
111000.00 JPY   -0.45%
Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Obtainment of Debt Financing

09/27/2022 | 02:11am EDT
Press Release

27 September 2022

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Tel: +81-3-3262-1494

GOR Announces Obtainment of Debt Financing

27 September 2022 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it decided to

obtain debt financing as follows.

1. Reason for debt financing

The debt financing will be used as a source of funds for the repayment of long-term loans (5,000 million yen obtained on 30 September 2015), which will become due and payable on 30 September 2022.

2. Outline of debt financing

Long-term loan

Loan

Interest rate

Drawdown

Collateral/

Lenders

amount

Maturity date

Repayment

(%)

date

(million yen)

method

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

3,000

To be

30 September

Unsecured

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

1,000

28 September

(*2)

determined

2022

2029

/Repayment

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.

500

(*1) (Fixed rate)

(scheduled)

in full at

The Iyo Bank, Ltd.

500

maturity

(*1) The interest rate will be announced when determined on 28 September 2022.

(*2) Under some conditions, the loan may be collateralized by real estate trust beneficial interests etc. owned by GOR.

3. Interest-bearing debt before and after the debt financing

The amounts of interest-bearing debt before and after the subject debt financing are shown in the table below.

(Yen in millions)

Before

After

Net change

the debt financing

the debt financing

(A)

(B)

(B-A)

Short-term borrowings

--

--

--

Long-term borrowings

75,500

75,500

--

Corporate bonds

18,700

18,700

--

Total interest-bearing debt

94,200

94,200

--

4. Others

The risks relating to the subject debt financing (repayments, etc.) will not alter GOR's "Investment Risks" as detailed in the GOR Securities Report dated 29 June 2022.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.

Disclaimer

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 310 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net income 2022 4 508 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2022 87 267 M 605 M 605 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 B 733 M 733 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales 2022 17,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,3%
