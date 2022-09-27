Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Obtainment of Debt Financing

(*2) Under some conditions, the loan may be collateralized by real estate trust beneficial interests etc. owned by GOR.

(*1) The interest rate will be announced when determined on 28 September 2022.

The debt financing will be used as a source of funds for the repayment of long-term loans (5,000 million yen obtained on 30 September 2015), which will become due and payable on 30 September 2022.

3. Interest-bearing debt before and after the debt financing

The amounts of interest-bearing debt before and after the subject debt financing are shown in the table below.

(Yen in millions) Before After Net change the debt financing the debt financing (A) (B) (B-A) Short-term borrowings -- -- -- Long-term borrowings 75,500 75,500 -- Corporate bonds 18,700 18,700 -- Total interest-bearing debt 94,200 94,200 --

4. Others

The risks relating to the subject debt financing (repayments, etc.) will not alter GOR's "Investment Risks" as detailed in the GOR Securities Report dated 29 June 2022.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

