    8958   JP3044520009

GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.

(8958)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-23 am EDT
105500.00 JPY   -0.38%
Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty
PU
2022Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR updates “Disclosure Documents”
PU
2022Global One Real Estate to Issue New Investment Units Worth 361 Million Yen
MT


03/23/2023 | 02:13am EDT
Press Release

23 March 2023

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Tel: +81-3-3262-1494

GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty

23 March 2023 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. ("GAR"), the Asset Manager to which GOR entrusts the management of its assets made decisions on the following personnel changes at a board meeting held today.

Personnel changes

Name

New Title

Current Title

Effective Date

Managing Executive

Kosuke Nakajima

Officer,

N/A (resigned)

General Manager of

31 March 2023

Planning & General

Affairs Department

Executive Officer,

Takashi Sasaki

General Manager of

N/A

1 April 2023

Planning & General

Affairs Department

Director,

Yoshitaka Shibata

Director,

Compliance Officer

31 March 2023

Compliance Officer

and General Manager of

Compliance Office

Executive Officer,

Co-General Manager of

Mitsuru Miyagawa

General Manager of

1 April 2023

Compliance Office

Compliance Office

Executive Officer,

Executive Officer,

Miki Arai

Promotion of Diversity/

1 April 2023

Research Department

Research Department

1

With regard to these matters, we will follow the procedures for notifications etc. prescribed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws, ordinances, and regulations.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.

2

Disclaimer

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
