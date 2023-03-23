Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty
03/23/2023 | 02:13am EDT
Press Release
23 March 2023
REIT Issuer:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
Securities Code: 8958
Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director
Asset Manager:
Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.
Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President
Contact: Gen Yamazaki
General Manager
REIT Finance Department
Tel: +81-3-3262-1494
GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty
23 March 2023 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. ("GAR"), the Asset Manager to which GOR entrusts the management of its assets made decisions on the following personnel changes at a board meeting held today.
Personnel changes
Name
New Title
Current Title
Effective Date
Managing Executive
Kosuke Nakajima
Officer,
N/A (resigned)
General Manager of
31 March 2023
Planning & General
Affairs Department
Executive Officer,
Takashi Sasaki
General Manager of
N/A
1 April 2023
Planning & General
Affairs Department
Director,
Yoshitaka Shibata
Director,
Compliance Officer
31 March 2023
Compliance Officer
and General Manager of
Compliance Office
Executive Officer,
Co-General Manager of
Mitsuru Miyagawa
General Manager of
1 April 2023
Compliance Office
Compliance Office
Executive Officer,
Executive Officer,
Miki Arai
Promotion of Diversity/
1 April 2023
Research Department
Research Department
1
With regard to these matters, we will follow the procedures for notifications etc. prescribed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws, ordinances, and regulations.
About GOR:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.
Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.
