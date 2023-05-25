Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty
25 May 2023
REIT Issuer:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
Securities Code: 8958
Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director
Asset Manager:
Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.
Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President
Contact: Gen Yamazaki
General Manager
REIT Finance Department
Tel: +81-3-3262-1494
GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty
25 May 2023 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. ("GAR"), the Asset Manager to which GOR entrusts the management of its assets, held a board meeting today, during which a decision was reached to propose matters to be resolved by its ordinary general shareholders' meeting pursuant to Article 319 Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The resolution is concerning the re-appointments and appointments of the board members described in 1. below, due to upcoming term expiration of the board members. Resigning board members are also described in 2. below.
1. Board members to be appointed (as of 26 June 2023)
(1)
Re-appointed members
Board member (full-time)
Kazunori Yamauchi
Board member (part-time)
Masakazu Kawase
Board member (part-time)
Hironobu Masuda
Board member (part-time)
Tomoki Muto
Newly-appointedmembers (please refer to the "Exhibit" for their profiles)
Board member (full-time)
Hideo Nakayama
Board member (full-time)
Miki Arai
2. Board members to resign (as of 26 June 2023)
Board member (full-time)
Yoshitaka Shibata
With regard to these matters, we will follow the procedures for notifications etc. prescribed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws, ordinances, and regulations.
About GOR:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) Conveniently situated; (2) Newly or recently built; and (3) Large office buildings.
Exhibit
Profile of the board member to be appointed
Name:
Hideo Nakayama
Job title:
Board member (full-time)
Professional background:
April 1984
Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. (currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
January 2006
Chief Manager
Planning and Administration Department
Asset Finance Division
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (currently MUFG
Bank, Ltd.)
April 2008
Seconded to Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Co., Ltd. (currently
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.)
