Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty

25 May 2023 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. ("GAR"), the Asset Manager to which GOR entrusts the management of its assets, held a board meeting today, during which a decision was reached to propose matters to be resolved by its ordinary general shareholders' meeting pursuant to Article 319 Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The resolution is concerning the re-appointments and appointments of the board members described in 1. below, due to upcoming term expiration of the board members. Resigning board members are also described in 2. below.

2. Board members to resign (as of 26 June 2023)

Board member (full-time) Yoshitaka Shibata

With regard to these matters, we will follow the procedures for notifications etc. prescribed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws, ordinances, and regulations.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) Conveniently situated; (2) Newly or recently built; and (3) Large office buildings.

