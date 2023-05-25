Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8958   JP3044520009

GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.

(8958)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-25 am EDT
106000.00 JPY   +0.09%
05:02aGlobal One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty
PU
05/18Global One Real Estate Investment : Summary of Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended March 2023
PU
05/18Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six-Months Ending September 30, 2023 and Year Ending March 31, 2024
CI
Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty

05/25/2023 | 05:02am EDT
Press Release

25 May 2023

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Tel: +81-3-3262-1494

GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty

25 May 2023 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. ("GAR"), the Asset Manager to which GOR entrusts the management of its assets, held a board meeting today, during which a decision was reached to propose matters to be resolved by its ordinary general shareholders' meeting pursuant to Article 319 Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The resolution is concerning the re-appointments and appointments of the board members described in 1. below, due to upcoming term expiration of the board members. Resigning board members are also described in 2. below.

1. Board members to be appointed (as of 26 June 2023)

(1)

Re-appointed members

Board member (full-time)

Kazunori Yamauchi

Board member (part-time)

Masakazu Kawase

Board member (part-time)

Hironobu Masuda

Board member (part-time)

Tomoki Muto

  1. Newly-appointedmembers (please refer to the "Exhibit" for their profiles)

Board member (full-time)

Hideo Nakayama

Board member (full-time)

Miki Arai

2. Board members to resign (as of 26 June 2023)

Board member (full-time)

Yoshitaka Shibata

With regard to these matters, we will follow the procedures for notifications etc. prescribed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws, ordinances, and regulations.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) Conveniently situated; (2) Newly or recently built; and (3) Large office buildings.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.

Exhibit

Profile of the board member to be appointed

Name:

Hideo Nakayama

Job title:

Board member (full-time)

Professional background:

April 1984

Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. (currently MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

January 2006

Chief Manager

Planning and Administration Department

Asset Finance Division

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (currently MUFG

Bank, Ltd.)

April 2008

Seconded to Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Co., Ltd. (currently

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.)

Head of Real Estate Group & General Manager

Real Estate Investment Banking Division

April 2012

Seconded to Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Deputy Division Head

Real Estate Investment Management Division

February 2013

Executive Officer, General Manager

Fund and Investment Management Department

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

April 2013

Joined Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

July 2019

Managing Executive Officer, General Manager

Fund and Investment Management Department

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

July 2022

Managing Executive Officer,

Fund and Investment Management Department

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. (current)

Name:

Miki Arai

Job title:

Board member (full-time)

Professional background:

April 1988

Joined Mori Building Co., Ltd.

December 1991

Joined Nippon Intelligent-Building Systems Corp.

April 2004

Joined Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

October 2006

Co-General Manager, Research Department

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

April 2007

General Manager, Research Department

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

June 2014

Executive Officer,

Research Department

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

April 2023

Executive Officer,

Promotion of Diversity / Research Department

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. (current)

Disclaimer

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:00:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
