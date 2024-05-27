Press Release

27 May 2024

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Tel: +81-3-4346-0658

GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty

27 May 2024 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. ("GAR"), the Asset Manager to which GOR entrusts the management of its assets, decided at a Board meeting held on 27 May 2024 to submit a proposal for the appointment of the Board member shown below to the annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held on 25 June 2024.

Board member appointed to serve as of 25 June 2024 (please refer to the "Exhibit" for his profile)

Board member (part-time) Masayuki Fujiki

With regard to this matter, we will follow the procedures for notifications etc. prescribed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws, ordinances, and regulations.