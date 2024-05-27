Press Release
27 May 2024
REIT Issuer:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
Securities Code: 8958
Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director
Asset Manager:
Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.
Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President
Contact: Gen Yamazaki
General Manager
REIT Finance Department
Tel: +81-3-4346-0658
GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty
27 May 2024 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. ("GAR"), the Asset Manager to which GOR entrusts the management of its assets, decided at a Board meeting held on 27 May 2024 to submit a proposal for the appointment of the Board member shown below to the annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held on 25 June 2024.
Board member appointed to serve as of 25 June 2024 (please refer to the "Exhibit" for his profile)
Board member (part-time)
Masayuki Fujiki
With regard to this matter, we will follow the procedures for notifications etc. prescribed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws, ordinances, and regulations.
About GOR:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye to "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) Conveniently situated; (2) Newly or recently built; and (3) Large office buildings.
For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/
Note: This document is the English version of a "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.
Exhibit
Profile of the board member to be appointed
Name:
Masayuki Fujiki
Job title:
Board member (part-time)
Professional background:
April 1995
Joined The Bank of Sanwa, Ltd. (current MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
June 2015
Managing Director, Australian Structured Finance Office
The Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (current MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
April 2019
Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking for Asia Pacific
Asian Investment Banking Division
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
April 2021
Managing Director, Head of Structured Finance
Solution Products Division
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
April 2024
Managing Director, Head of Solution Products Division, Global
Commercial Banking Planning Division
MUFG Bank, Ltd. (current position)
Managing Director, Head of Financial Solutions Planning Division
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (current position)
Auditor (part-time), MUFG Trading, Ltd. (current position)
