27 May 2024

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President

GOR Announces Personnel Changes at Global Alliance Realty

27 May 2024 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. ("GAR"), the Asset Manager to which GOR entrusts the management of its assets, decided at a Board meeting held on 27 May 2024 to submit a proposal for the appointment of the Board member shown below to the annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held on 25 June 2024.

Board member appointed to serve as of 25 June 2024 (please refer to the "Exhibit" for his profile)

Board member (part-time)

Masayuki Fujiki

With regard to this matter, we will follow the procedures for notifications etc. prescribed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act, and other applicable laws, ordinances, and regulations.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye to "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) Conveniently situated; (2) Newly or recently built; and (3) Large office buildings.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

Exhibit

Profile of the board member to be appointed

Name:

Masayuki Fujiki

Job title:

Board member (part-time)

Professional background:

April 1995

Joined The Bank of Sanwa, Ltd. (current MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

June 2015

Managing Director, Australian Structured Finance Office

The Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (current MUFG Bank, Ltd.)

April 2019

Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking for Asia Pacific

Asian Investment Banking Division

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

April 2021

Managing Director, Head of Structured Finance

Solution Products Division

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

April 2024

Managing Director, Head of Solution Products Division, Global

Commercial Banking Planning Division

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (current position)

Managing Director, Head of Financial Solutions Planning Division

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (current position)

Auditor (part-time), MUFG Trading, Ltd. (current position)

