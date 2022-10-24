Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
  News
  Summary
    8958   JP3044520009

GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.

(8958)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-24 am EDT
105100.00 JPY   -0.57%
02:50aGlobal One Real Estate Investment : Supplementary Material on Earnings Forecasts
PU
02:50aGlobal One Real Estate Investment : GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023
PU
02:50aGlobal One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Acquisition and Transfer of Properties (Acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO and Transfer of Otemachi First Square)
PU
Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023

10/24/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Press Release

24 October 2022

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Telephone: +81-3-3262-1494

GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023

24 October 2022 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it has revised its earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending March 2023 (the "39th Period": 1 October 2022 - 31 March 2023).

No changes have been made as of today concerning the earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending September 2022 (the "38th Period": 1 April 2022 - 30 September 2022).

1. Rationale for revision and announcement

GOR will revise its earnings forecasts as operating revenue increased by 10% or more with the change in the assumptions of the earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending March 2023 announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended March 2022" dated 19 May 2022, due to the acquisition and transfer of assets stated in press release dated today and titled "GOR Announces Acquisition of a Property and Transfer of a Property (Acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO and Transfer of Otemachi First Square)".

1

2. Revision of Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Dividend

Dividend in

excess of profit

revenue

profit

profit

income

per unit

per unit

Previous forecast

5,564

2,617

2,230

2,229

(A)

million

million

million

million

2,400 yen

(19 May 2022)

yen

yen

yen

yen

Revised forecast

6,641

3,419

3,015

3,014

million

million

million

million

2,860 yen

(B)

yen

yen

yen

yen

Amount of

1,076

802

784

784

change

million

million

million

million

460 yen

(C)=(B-A)

yen

yen

yen

yen

Change

19.3%

30.7%

35.2%

35.2%

19.2%

(C/A×100)

(Ref.) Forecasted net income per unit: 3,176 yen

The estimated number of units issued at the end of the period: 948,996

Notes:

1. Dividend per unit is based on the assumption that the amount remaining upon deduction of reserve for reduction entry (approximately 300 million yen) estimated to be provided at the end of the six-month period ending March 2023 from net income for the period will be distributed.

  1. The forecasts contained in this section are "current" as of the date of this release, based on the assumptions described in the Exhibit that follows. Actual results may differ (i.e. operating revenue, operating profit, ordinary profit, net income, dividend per unit) depending on various factors. The above forecasts do not guarantee the amount of future dividends.
  2. Should a disparity exceeding a certain percentage arise in the forecasts, revisions may be released.
  3. Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

2

3. (Reference) Earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending September 2022

The earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending September 2022 described in the

"Summary of Financial Results for the Six-Month Period ended March 2022" released on 19 May 2022 are as follows.

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Dividend

Dividend in

excess of profit

revenue

profit

profit

income

per unit

per unit

5,674

2,691

2,304

2,302

38th Period

million

million

million

million

2,426 yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

(Ref.) Forecasted net income per unit: 2,426 yen

The estimated number of units issued at the end of the period: 948,996

Notes:

  1. The forecasts contained in this section are "current" as of the date of the "Summary of
    Financial Results for the Six-Month Period ended March 2022" released on 19 May 2022, based on the assumptions described in the Exhibit contained in. Actual results may differ (i.e. operating revenue, operating profit, ordinary profit, net income, dividend per unit) depending on various factors. The above forecasts do not guarantee the amount of future dividends.
  2. Should a disparity exceeding a certain percentage arise in the forecasts, revisions may be released.
  3. Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

3

Exhibit

Assumptions underlying earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending March 2023 (the 39th Period)

Items

Assumptions

Accounting period

The 39th Period:

1 October 2022 - 31 March 2023 (182 days)

Operating assets

Assumes that GOR will hold a total of 12 properties after

the initial payment (25%) for the transfer of Otemachi First

Square in segments across five periods on 6 December 2022

and the acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO on 7

December 2022 , through the end of the 39th Period (ending

31 March 2023) without any additional acquisitions or

dispositions during the 39th period.

Notwithstanding the above assumption, estimates may

change in the event of a change in the portfolio.

Number of units issued

The estimated number of units issued as of today is 948,996

units.

Dividend per unit is calculated based on the above number

of units issued, or 948,996.

Operating revenue

Rental revenue takes into account various factors (e.g.

tenant turnover, market trends, and competition in the

neighborhood) and assumes that there will be no arrears or

nonpayment of rent by tenants.

Rental revenue is expected to increase with the initial

payment (25%) for the transfer of Otemachi First Square in

segments across five periods on 6 December 2022 and the

acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO on 7 December 2022.

Among the operating revenue for the 39th period,

approximately 881 million yen of gain on sale of real estate,

etc. is expected from the initial payment (25%) for the

transfer of Otemachi First Square in segments across five

periods.

Operating expenses

Property-related expenses,

excluding depreciation and

amortization expenses, are calculated reflecting variable

factors based on historical data.

Because the amounts of property tax and city planning tax

already paid by the seller are included in the acquisition

cost of THE PEAK SAPPORO, they will not be recorded as

operating expenses in the 39th Period. However, property

tax and city planning tax for this property due in and after

the 40th Period (approximately 37 million yen in fiscal 2022,

i.e. approximately 18 million yen for six months) will be

recorded as operating expenses in the 40th period and after.

Property management fees relating to leasing activities are

estimated at approximately

606 million yen for the 39th

4

Items

Assumptions

Period and tax and public dues at approximately 528

million yen for the 39th Period.

Repair and maintenance expenses are estimated at

approximately 134 million yen for the 39th Period.

However, unforeseen emergency repairs may become

necessary depending on various factors, and actual repair

expenses may exceed the estimates.

Loss on retirement of fixed assets is expected to be

approximately 0.2 million yen for the 39th Period

Depreciation and amortization expenses, estimated at

approximately 897 million yen for the 39th is calculated on

a straight-line basis over the holding period.

Operating expenses other than property-related expenses

(e.g. management fees, asset custody fees, and agency fees)

are estimated at approximately 634 million yen for the 39th

Period.

Non-operating expenses

The total non-operating expenses (e.g. interest expenses)

are estimated at approximately 404 million yen for the 39th

Period.

Borrowings and bonds

Assumes that 10,700 million yen will be newly borrowed

as part of the funds for the acquisition of THE PEAK

SAPPORO in December 2022.

As of the date of this release, GOR has a total of 75,500

million yen in outstanding loans. It is assumed that loans

due during the 39th Period will be fully refinanced.

Dividend per unit may change due to unforeseen

fluctuations in interest rates.

As of the date of this release, GOR has a total of 18,700

million yen in outstanding corporate bonds issued. It is

assumed the balance of outstanding corporate bonds issued

will remain unchanged through the end of the 39th Period

(ending 31 March 2023).

Dividend per unit

Dividend per unit is calculated in accordance with "Cash

Dividend Policies" set forth in the Articles of Incorporation.

Dividend per unit may change due to various factors (e.g.

changes in the portfolio properties, increase or decrease in

rent income resulting from tenant relocation, and

unforeseen emergency repairs).

Assumes that part of the gain on sale from the initial

payment (25%) for the transfer of Otemachi First Square in

segments across five periods will be spent in a discretionary

manner and to an extent that does not infringe on dividend

deductibility requirements prescribed in Article 67-15 of the

Act on Special Measures concerning Taxation provided for

reserve for reduction entry of approximately 300 million

yen, in accordance with the "Special Provision on Taxation

for Replacement of Specific Property" (Article 65-7 of the

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
