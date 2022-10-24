Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023
10/24/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Press Release
24 October 2022
REIT Issuer:
Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
Securities Code: 8958
Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director
Asset Manager:
Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.
Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President
Contact: Gen Yamazaki
General Manager
REIT Finance Department
Telephone: +81-3-3262-1494
GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023
24 October 2022 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it has revised its earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending March 2023 (the "39th Period": 1 October 2022 - 31 March 2023).
No changes have been made as of today concerning the earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending September 2022 (the "38th Period": 1 April 2022 - 30 September 2022).
1. Rationale for revision and announcement
GOR will revise its earnings forecasts as operating revenue increased by 10% or more with the change in the assumptions of the earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending March 2023 announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended March 2022" dated 19 May 2022, due to the acquisition and transfer of assets stated in press release dated today and titled "GOR Announces Acquisition of a Property and Transfer of a Property (Acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO and Transfer of Otemachi First Square)".
2. Revision of Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net
Dividend
Dividend in
excess of profit
revenue
profit
profit
income
per unit
per unit
Previous forecast
5,564
2,617
2,230
2,229
(A)
million
million
million
million
2,400 yen
－
(19 May 2022)
yen
yen
yen
yen
Revised forecast
6,641
3,419
3,015
3,014
million
million
million
million
2,860 yen
－
(B)
yen
yen
yen
yen
Amount of
1,076
802
784
784
change
million
million
million
million
460 yen
－
(C)=(B-A)
yen
yen
yen
yen
Change
19.3%
30.7%
35.2%
35.2%
19.2%
－
(C/A×100)
(Ref.) Forecasted net income per unit: 3,176 yen
The estimated number of units issued at the end of the period: 948,996
Notes:
1. Dividend per unit is based on the assumption that the amount remaining upon deduction of reserve for reduction entry (approximately 300 million yen) estimated to be provided at the end of the six-month period ending March 2023 from net income for the period will be distributed.
The forecasts contained in this section are "current" as of the date of this release, based on the assumptions described in the Exhibit that follows. Actual results may differ (i.e. operating revenue, operating profit, ordinary profit, net income, dividend per unit) depending on various factors. The above forecasts do not guarantee the amount of future dividends.
Should a disparity exceeding a certain percentage arise in the forecasts, revisions may be released.
Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
3. (Reference) Earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending September 2022
The earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending September 2022 described in the
"Summary of Financial Results for the Six-Month Period ended March 2022" released on 19 May 2022 are as follows.
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net
Dividend
Dividend in
excess of profit
revenue
profit
profit
income
per unit
per unit
5,674
2,691
2,304
2,302
38th Period
million
million
million
million
2,426 yen
－
yen
yen
yen
yen
(Ref.) Forecasted net income per unit: 2,426 yen
The estimated number of units issued at the end of the period: 948,996
Notes:
The forecasts contained in this section are "current" as of the date of the "Summary of
Financial Results for the Six-Month Period ended March 2022" released on 19 May 2022, based on the assumptions described in the Exhibit contained in. Actual results may differ (i.e. operating revenue, operating profit, ordinary profit, net income, dividend per unit) depending on various factors. The above forecasts do not guarantee the amount of future dividends.
Should a disparity exceeding a certain percentage arise in the forecasts, revisions may be released.
Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
Exhibit
Assumptions underlying earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending March 2023 (the 39th Period)
Items
Assumptions
Accounting period
The 39th Period:
1 October 2022 - 31 March 2023 (182 days)
Operating assets
• Assumes that GOR will hold a total of 12 properties after
the initial payment (25%) for the transfer of Otemachi First
Square in segments across five periods on 6 December 2022
and the acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO on 7
December 2022 , through the end of the 39th Period (ending
31 March 2023) without any additional acquisitions or
dispositions during the 39th period.
• Notwithstanding the above assumption, estimates may
change in the event of a change in the portfolio.
Number of units issued
• The estimated number of units issued as of today is 948,996
units.
• Dividend per unit is calculated based on the above number
of units issued, or 948,996.
Operating revenue
• Rental revenue takes into account various factors (e.g.
tenant turnover, market trends, and competition in the
neighborhood) and assumes that there will be no arrears or
nonpayment of rent by tenants.
• Rental revenue is expected to increase with the initial
payment (25%) for the transfer of Otemachi First Square in
segments across five periods on 6 December 2022 and the
acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO on 7 December 2022.
• Among the operating revenue for the 39th period,
approximately 881 million yen of gain on sale of real estate,
etc. is expected from the initial payment (25%) for the
transfer of Otemachi First Square in segments across five
periods.
Operating expenses
• Property-related expenses,
excluding depreciation and
amortization expenses, are calculated reflecting variable
factors based on historical data.
• Because the amounts of property tax and city planning tax
already paid by the seller are included in the acquisition
cost of THE PEAK SAPPORO, they will not be recorded as
operating expenses in the 39th Period. However, property
tax and city planning tax for this property due in and after
the 40th Period (approximately 37 million yen in fiscal 2022,
i.e. approximately 18 million yen for six months) will be
recorded as operating expenses in the 40th period and after.
• Property management fees relating to leasing activities are
estimated at approximately
606 million yen for the 39th
Items
Assumptions
Period and tax and public dues at approximately 528
million yen for the 39th Period.
•
Repair and maintenance expenses are estimated at
approximately 134 million yen for the 39th Period.
However, unforeseen emergency repairs may become
necessary depending on various factors, and actual repair
expenses may exceed the estimates.
•
Loss on retirement of fixed assets is expected to be
approximately 0.2 million yen for the 39th Period
•
Depreciation and amortization expenses, estimated at
approximately 897 million yen for the 39th is calculated on
a straight-line basis over the holding period.
•
Operating expenses other than property-related expenses
(e.g. management fees, asset custody fees, and agency fees)
are estimated at approximately 634 million yen for the 39th
Period.
Non-operating expenses
•
The total non-operating expenses (e.g. interest expenses)
are estimated at approximately 404 million yen for the 39th
Period.
Borrowings and bonds
•
Assumes that 10,700 million yen will be newly borrowed
as part of the funds for the acquisition of THE PEAK
SAPPORO in December 2022.
•
As of the date of this release, GOR has a total of 75,500
million yen in outstanding loans. It is assumed that loans
due during the 39th Period will be fully refinanced.
•
Dividend per unit may change due to unforeseen
fluctuations in interest rates.
•
As of the date of this release, GOR has a total of 18,700
million yen in outstanding corporate bonds issued. It is
assumed the balance of outstanding corporate bonds issued
will remain unchanged through the end of the 39th Period
(ending 31 March 2023).
Dividend per unit
•
Dividend per unit is calculated in accordance with "Cash
Dividend Policies" set forth in the Articles of Incorporation.
•
Dividend per unit may change due to various factors (e.g.
changes in the portfolio properties, increase or decrease in
rent income resulting from tenant relocation, and
unforeseen emergency repairs).
•
Assumes that part of the gain on sale from the initial
payment (25%) for the transfer of Otemachi First Square in
segments across five periods will be spent in a discretionary
manner and to an extent that does not infringe on dividend
deductibility requirements prescribed in Article 67-15 of the
Act on Special Measures concerning Taxation provided for
reserve for reduction entry of approximately 300 million
yen, in accordance with the "Special Provision on Taxation
for Replacement of Specific Property" (Article 65-7 of the
