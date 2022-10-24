Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023

Press Release

24 October 2022

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Telephone: +81-3-3262-1494

GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023

24 October 2022 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it has revised its earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending March 2023 (the "39th Period": 1 October 2022 - 31 March 2023).

No changes have been made as of today concerning the earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending September 2022 (the "38th Period": 1 April 2022 - 30 September 2022).

1. Rationale for revision and announcement

GOR will revise its earnings forecasts as operating revenue increased by 10% or more with the change in the assumptions of the earnings forecasts for the six-month period ending March 2023 announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended March 2022" dated 19 May 2022, due to the acquisition and transfer of assets stated in press release dated today and titled "GOR Announces Acquisition of a Property and Transfer of a Property (Acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO and Transfer of Otemachi First Square)".

