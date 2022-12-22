Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR updates “Disclosure Documents”

GOR was established in April 2003 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan ("the Investment Trust Act"). In September 2003, GOR achieved an IPO on the Real Estate Investment Trust Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities Code:8958) where an additional 48,000 units were issued and 23,623 million yen in funds were raised.

The investment theme of GOR is to acquire superior office buildings that have a competitive edge

GOR primarily invests in real estate (comprising office buildings and parcels of land on which those buildings are situated), securities backed by that real estate, trust beneficial interests in that real estate, and other types of assets. Target regions include Japan's three major metropolitan areas (the Tokyo Metropolitan Area, the Chubu Area, and the Kinki Area) as well as other major cities with populations of over 500,000 that are identified as government-designated cities. The factors of "closer" (i.e., conveniently situated), "newer" (recently built) and "larger" (large-sized) are taken into consideration accordingly. However, GOR does not strongly adhere to these factors and conducts investments focusing on the unique competitiveness of properties, taking into account area, location and building.

GOR Portfolio includes 11 office buildings with the following features (as of 30 September 2022).

Portfolio occupancy rate 96.7 % Average building age Approx. 18.5 years Total acquisition price 191,194 million yen Average acquisition price 17.3 billion yen Total leasable area 131,844 sqm Average leasable area 11,986 sqm

GOR's financing activities

In order to procure funds, GOR may borrow funds and issue investment corporation bonds, as well as issue investment units. With regard to interest-bearing liabilities, GOR makes it a principle to borrow long-term loans payable with fixed interest rates from the perspective of managing assets over the long term and reducing the risk of fluctuating interest rates in the future.

During the period under review, GOR decided on 9 September 2022 to issue fresh bonds, as described below, in order to repay the Series No.10 unsecured bonds (3,000 million yen) that expired 28 September 2022. The payment was completed on 27 September 2022.

Name of bond Series No. 16 unsecured bonds (with pari passu clause) (Green Bonds) Issue amount 3,000 million yen Issuance price 100 yen per 100 yen face value Interest rate 0.50% per annum Payment date 27 September 2022 Collateral/guarantee The bonds were issued on an unsecured and unguaranteed basis with no specific assets reserved. Redemption date and method The total amount to be redeemed on 27 September 2027. The investment corporation bonds may be repurchased and cancelled at any time after the date of payment unless otherwise specified by the transfer agent. Ratings AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

In addition, GOR borrowed 5,000 million yen on 30 September 2022 to execute repayment of existing loans of 5,000 million yen due for repayment on 30 September 2022.

As of 30 September 2022, unitholders' capital (net amount) was 92,401 million yen, the total number of units issued and outstanding was 948,996, the unpaid loan balance was 75,500 million yen, and the total balance of investment corporation bonds issued and outstanding was 18,700 million yen.

GOR's credit rating status as of 30 September 2022: