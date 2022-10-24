Global One Real Estate Investment : Supplementary Material on Earnings Forecasts

Purpose of the Transfer of Otemachi

Focus points in deciding the transfer

NOI yield after depreciation（*1） Average building age (*2) 1.4% < 3.3% 30.7 year > 18.5 year Otemachi Portfolio Otemachi Portfolio Average Average

Gain on sale exceeding unrealized gains

Gain on sale（*3） approx. 3.5 billion yen（estimated）

（Unrealized gain approx. 1.9 billion yen＋approx. 2.0 billion yen－fees）

（100 million yen） 300 250 ＋20 270 250 231 ＋19 0 Book value as of Appraisal value as of Scheduled transfer price end of 37th Period end of Sep. '22 （End Mar. '22）

Realization of unrealized gains and returning part of gain on sale over several periods

Plan to return part of gain on sale over five periods by selling the asset in segments across five periods

Considering the recent surge in utility costs and potential uncertainties in the future office market, utilize gain on sale to smooth out future distributions