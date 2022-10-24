Global One Real Estate Investment : Supplementary Material on Earnings Forecasts
10/24/2022 | 02:50am EDT
(Securities Code: 8958)
24 October 2022 (Monday)
Supplementary Material on Earnings Forecasts
"GOR Announces Acquisition and Transfer of Properties (Acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO and Transfer of Otemachi First Square)" "GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023"
REIT Issuer
4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation
Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director
Asset Manager
Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.
Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President
Contact: Gen Yamazaki, General Manager
Tel: +81-3-3262-1494
THE PEAK SAPPORO
Overview of the Asset Replacement
Implementing Strategic Asset Replacement to Improve Portfolio Quality
Acquired
Transferred
THE PEAK SAPPORO
Otemachi First Square（*1）
Location (*2)
3-23-1,Kita-Jujo-Nishi,Kita-ku,
1-5-1, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Sapporo City, Hokkaido
Walking time to the station
5 min to "Sapporo Station"
Directly connected to "Otemachi Station"
Year built
June 2021
February 1992
Acquisition/transfer date (scheduled)
7 December 2022
6 December 2022（25% of ownership）
（To be transferred over five periods）
Acquisition/transfer price (scheduled)
17.0
Billion yen
Total 27.0
Billion yen
Appraisal value（*3）
17.1
Billion yen
25.0
Billion yen
NOI yield（*4）
3.7
％
2.1
％
Occupancy rate（*5）
100.0
％
98.2
％
Building age（*5）
1.3
Year
30.7
Year
Total floor area
12,823.15
sqm
141,228.06
sqm
（*1） Building age for the Asset Transferred is based on the year Otemachi First Square West Tower was built, which covers the majority of the floor area subject to GOR's trust beneficial interests. Total floor area of Otemachi First Square
refers to the entire building.
（*2） Indication of registered building for THE PEAK SAPPORO and residence indication for Otemachi First Square.
（*3） As of 1 September 2022 for THE PEAK SAPPORO and as of 30 September 2022 for Otemachi First Square.
（*4） NOI yield is calculated as "Appraisal NOI" / "Acquisition price" for THE PEAK SAPPORO and "Actual NOI for the Period ended Ma rch 2022" multiplied by 2 / "Acquisition price" for Otemachi First Square.
（*5） As of 30 September 2022.
（*6） Unless otherwise indicated, amounts are rounded down and percentages, number of years, walking time to the station and areas are rounded. The same shall apply hereinafter.
2
Purpose of the Asset Replacement
Enhancing profitability, rejuvenating the building age, and geographically diversifying the portfolio through strategic asset replacement
Purpose of the Transfer of Otemachi
Focus points in deciding the transfer
NOI yield after depreciation（*1）
Average building age (*2)
1.4% <
3.3%
30.7 year > 18.5 year
Otemachi
Portfolio
Otemachi
Portfolio
Average
Average
Gain on sale exceeding unrealized gains
Gain on sale（*3）approx. 3.5 billion yen（estimated）
（Unrealized gain approx. 1.9 billion yen＋approx. 2.0 billion yen－fees）
（100 million yen）
300
250
＋20
270
250
231
＋19
0
Book value as of
Appraisal value as of
Scheduled transfer price
end of 37th Period
end of Sep. '22
（End Mar. '22）
Realization of unrealized gains and returning part of gain on sale over several periods
Plan to return part of gain on sale over five periods by selling the asset in segments across five periods
Considering the recent surge in utility costs and potential uncertainties in the future office market, utilize gain on sale to smooth out future distributions
39th Period
40th Period
41st Period
42nd Period
43rd Period
Portion of
25%
30%
30%
10%
5%
transfer
Total gain on sale：approx. 3.5 billion yen (estimated)
Portfolio after the Asset Replacement (*2)(*4)
6.0%
Saitama
5.0%
Hirakawacho
Sengokuyama
Yodoyabashi
Midosuji
Kinshicho
4.0%
Shinagawa
NOI
Sapporo
afterYield
3.0%
Yokohama
depreciation
Minami-Aoyama
2.0%
Toyosu
1.0%
Otemachi
Assets held over 10
Asset acquired
Asset transferred
0.0%
years
（scheduled）
(scheduled)
0 year
10 year
20 year
30 year
40 year
Building age
（*1） As of the 37th Period (End Mar. '22).
（*2） As of 30 September 2022. Building age for the Asset Transferred is based on the year Otemachi First Square West Tower was bui lt, which covers the majority part of the floor area subject to GOR's trust beneficial interests.
（*3） The figure is based on the book value as of 37th Period (End Mar. '22) and is stated as reference. It may differ from the act ual gain on sale.
（*4） The size of the circles is based on the (scheduled) acquisition price of each property. Property names are shown in abbreviat ion.
3
Change in DPU Forecast for the 39th Period（End Mar.'23）
Realize Significant Upward Revision of DPU Forecast through the Asset Replacement
Change in DPU Forecast after the Asset Replacement for the 39th Period (End Mar. '23)
（Yen/Unit）
3,000
+19.2%
+29.1%
2,860
2,400
2,500
Reversal of reserve for
reduction entry per unit
50
2,216
-133
2,000
2,349
• Increase in utility charges
-68 yen
• Increase in repairs and maintenance
-56 yen
1,500
• Others
-49 yen
0
Before the announcement of the
Property-related profits and losses
Assumption for the 39th Period
After the announcement of the Asset
Asset Replacement
from the existing portfolio
（End Mar. '23) in case the asset
Replacement(*）
39th Period（End Mar. '23) Forecast
replacement was not implemented
39th Period（End Mar. '23) Forecast
（Announced on 19 May 2022）
（Announced on 24 October 2022)
(*) The forecast for the 39th Period (End Mar. '23) "after the announcement of the asset replacement" on this page is based on the assumption that the transfer of Otemachi First Square (25% of ownership) is completed on 6 December 2022 and the acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO is completed on 7 December 2022. Please refer to "GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023" dated today for detailed assumptions.
4
Expected Increase in Reserve for Reduction Entry
Secure Part of the Gain on Sales of Otemachi First Square as Internal Reserve
Situation of the Reserve for Reduction Entry that can be Reversed in a Discretionary Manner
In order to stabilize distribution, GOR intends to secure a part of the gain on sale of the transfer up to 10% of net income for the three periods from the Period ending March 2023 to the Period ending March 2024 as internal reserve for reduction entry that can be reversed in a discretionary manner by applying special provisions for taxation in cases of replacement of assets held over a long term.
Expected to increase due to
303 yen
574 yen
574 yen
574 yen
574 yen
581 yen
the internal reserve
（million yen）
Balance of reserve
Reserve for reduction entry per unit
1,500
1,000
500
552
552
552
552
552
291
0
32nd
33rd
34th
35th
36th
37th
38th
39th
40th
41st
42nd
Period end
Period end
Period end
Period end
Period end
Period end
Period end
Period end
Period end
Period end
Period end
(End Sep. '19)
(End Mar. '20)
(End Sep. '20)
(End Mar. '21)
(End Sep. '21)
(End Mar. '22)
(End Sep. '22)
(End Mar. '23)
(End Sep. '23)
(End Mar. '24)
(End Sep. '24)
5
