  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.
  News
  Summary
    8958   JP3044520009

GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.

(8958)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-24 am EDT
105100.00 JPY   -0.57%
02:50aGlobal One Real Estate Investment : Supplementary Material on Earnings Forecasts
PU
02:50aGlobal One Real Estate Investment : GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023
PU
02:50aGlobal One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Acquisition and Transfer of Properties (Acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO and Transfer of Otemachi First Square)
PU
Global One Real Estate Investment : Supplementary Material on Earnings Forecasts

10/24/2022 | 02:50am EDT
(Securities Code: 8958)

24 October 2022 (Monday)

Supplementary Material on Earnings Forecasts

"GOR Announces Acquisition and Transfer of Properties (Acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO and Transfer of Otemachi First Square)" "GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023"

REIT Issuer

4-1 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kazunori Yamauchi, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki, General Manager

Tel: +81-3-3262-1494

THE PEAK SAPPORO

Overview of the Asset Replacement

Implementing Strategic Asset Replacement to Improve Portfolio Quality

Acquired

Transferred

THE PEAK SAPPORO

Otemachi First Square*1

Location (*2)

3-23-1,Kita-Jujo-Nishi,Kita-ku,

1-5-1, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Sapporo City, Hokkaido

Walking time to the station

5 min to "Sapporo Station"

Directly connected to "Otemachi Station"

Year built

June 2021

February 1992

Acquisition/transfer date (scheduled)

7 December 2022

6 December 202225% of ownership

To be transferred over five periods

Acquisition/transfer price (scheduled)

17.0

Billion yen

Total 27.0

Billion yen

Appraisal value*3

17.1

Billion yen

25.0

Billion yen

NOI yield*4

3.7

2.1

Occupancy rate*5

100.0

98.2

Building age*5

1.3

Year

30.7

Year

Total floor area

12,823.15

sqm

141,228.06

sqm

*1 Building age for the Asset Transferred is based on the year Otemachi First Square West Tower was built, which covers the majority of the floor area subject to GOR's trust beneficial interests. Total floor area of Otemachi First Square

refers to the entire building.

*2 Indication of registered building for THE PEAK SAPPORO and residence indication for Otemachi First Square.

*3 As of 1 September 2022 for THE PEAK SAPPORO and as of 30 September 2022 for Otemachi First Square.

*4 NOI yield is calculated as "Appraisal NOI" / "Acquisition price" for THE PEAK SAPPORO and "Actual NOI for the Period ended Ma rch 2022" multiplied by 2 / "Acquisition price" for Otemachi First Square.

*5 As of 30 September 2022.

*6 Unless otherwise indicated, amounts are rounded down and percentages, number of years, walking time to the station and areas are rounded. The same shall apply hereinafter.

2

Purpose of the Asset Replacement

Enhancing profitability, rejuvenating the building age, and geographically diversifying the portfolio through strategic asset replacement

Purpose of the Transfer of Otemachi

Focus points in deciding the transfer

NOI yield after depreciation*1

Average building age (*2)

1.4% <

3.3%

30.7 year > 18.5 year

Otemachi

Portfolio

Otemachi

Portfolio

Average

Average

Gain on sale exceeding unrealized gains

Gain on sale*3 approx. 3.5 billion yenestimated

Unrealized gain approx. 1.9 billion yenapprox. 2.0 billion yenfees

100 million yen

300

250

20

270

250

231

19

0

Book value as of

Appraisal value as of

Scheduled transfer price

end of 37th Period

end of Sep. '22

End Mar. '22

Realization of unrealized gains and returning part of gain on sale over several periods

Plan to return part of gain on sale over five periods by selling the asset in segments across five periods

Considering the recent surge in utility costs and potential uncertainties in the future office market, utilize gain on sale to smooth out future distributions

39th Period

40th Period

41st Period

42nd Period

43rd Period

Portion of

25%

30%

30%

10%

5%

transfer

Total gain on saleapprox. 3.5 billion yen (estimated)

Portfolio after the Asset Replacement (*2)(*4)

6.0%

Saitama

5.0%

Hirakawacho

Sengokuyama

Yodoyabashi

Midosuji

Kinshicho

4.0%

Shinagawa

NOI

Sapporo

afterYield

3.0%

Yokohama

depreciation

Minami-Aoyama

2.0%

Toyosu

1.0%

Otemachi

Assets held over 10

Asset acquired

Asset transferred

0.0%

years

scheduled

(scheduled)

0 year

10 year

20 year

30 year

40 year

Building age

*1 As of the 37th Period (End Mar. '22).

*2 As of 30 September 2022. Building age for the Asset Transferred is based on the year Otemachi First Square West Tower was bui lt, which covers the majority part of the floor area subject to GOR's trust beneficial interests.

*3 The figure is based on the book value as of 37th Period (End Mar. '22) and is stated as reference. It may differ from the act ual gain on sale.

*4 The size of the circles is based on the (scheduled) acquisition price of each property. Property names are shown in abbreviat ion.

3

Change in DPU Forecast for the 39th PeriodEnd Mar.'23

Realize Significant Upward Revision of DPU Forecast through the Asset Replacement

Change in DPU Forecast after the Asset Replacement for the 39th Period (End Mar. '23)

Yen/Unit

3,000

+19.2%

+29.1%

2,860

2,400

2,500

Reversal of reserve for

reduction entry per unit

50

2,216

-133

2,000

2,349

Increase in utility charges

-68 yen

Increase in repairs and maintenance

-56 yen

1,500

Others

-49 yen

0

Before the announcement of the

Property-related profits and losses

Assumption for the 39th Period

After the announcement of the Asset

Asset Replacement

from the existing portfolio

End Mar. '23) in case the asset

Replacement(*

39th PeriodEnd Mar. '23) Forecast

replacement was not implemented

39th PeriodEnd Mar. '23) Forecast

Announced on 19 May 2022

Announced on 24 October 2022)

(*) The forecast for the 39th Period (End Mar. '23) "after the announcement of the asset replacement" on this page is based on the assumption that the transfer of Otemachi First Square (25% of ownership) is completed on 6 December 2022 and the acquisition of THE PEAK SAPPORO is completed on 7 December 2022. Please refer to "GOR Revises Earnings Forecasts for the Six-Month Period Ending March 2023" dated today for detailed assumptions.

4

Expected Increase in Reserve for Reduction Entry

Secure Part of the Gain on Sales of Otemachi First Square as Internal Reserve

Situation of the Reserve for Reduction Entry that can be Reversed in a Discretionary Manner

In order to stabilize distribution, GOR intends to secure a part of the gain on sale of the transfer up to 10% of net income for the three periods from the Period ending March 2023 to the Period ending March 2024 as internal reserve for reduction entry that can be reversed in a discretionary manner by applying special provisions for taxation in cases of replacement of assets held over a long term.

Expected to increase due to

303 yen

574 yen

574 yen

574 yen

574 yen

581 yen

the internal reserve

million yen

Balance of reserve

Reserve for reduction entry per unit

1,500

1,000

500

552

552

552

552

552

291

0

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

39th

40th

41st

42nd

Period end

Period end

Period end

Period end

Period end

Period end

Period end

Period end

Period end

Period end

Period end

(End Sep. '19)

(End Mar. '20)

(End Sep. '20)

(End Mar. '21)

(End Sep. '21)

(End Mar. '22)

(End Sep. '22)

(End Mar. '23)

(End Sep. '23)

(End Mar. '24)

(End Sep. '24)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
