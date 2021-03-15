Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Acquisition of “CASBEE for Real Estate” Certification (PR Information)

Press Release

15 March 2021

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Kojo, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Tel: +81-3-3262-1494

GOR Announces Acquisition of "CASBEE for Real Estate" Certification

15 March 2021 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces that it today received "CASBEE for Real Estate" certification for two of its owned properties (Arca Central and Yokohama Plaza Building) as described below.

1. Overview of "CASBEE for Real Estate" Certification CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) is a system for comprehensively assessing and ranking the environmental performance of buildings with regard to aspects such as the enhancement of environmental quality and performance including indoor comfort and consideration for the landscape, in addition to the aspect of environmental consideration such as energy-saving and the use of materials and equipment with a lower environmental burden. "CASBEE for Real Estate", one of the CASBEE certifications, was started in 2013 under the support of Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. It is rated on four scales consisting of rank S, rank A, rank B+, and rank B for buildings (office buildings, stores, logistics facilities) where one year or more has elapsed since completion.

2. Certified Properties Certification rank in "CASBEE for Real Estate" Property name Location Certification rank (Note) Arca Central 1-2-1, Kinshi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo S Yokohama Plaza Building 2-6 Kinko-cho, Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa S (Note) Evaluator: Bureau Veritas Japan Co., Ltd.

3.

GOR's Endeavors Toward the Future

Going forward, GOR will continue its endeavors as it implements environmental and energy-saving measures at its owned properties and takes a variety of social requirements into consideration.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English.

Property name : Arca Central Exterior photo Location : 1-2-1, Kinshi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo Total floor area : 49,753.92 m2 (Of which, GOR owns approx. 57.8%) Floors : 22-story plus 3 basement levels Year built : March 1997