Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR Announces Acquisition of “CASBEE for Real Estate” Certification (PR Information)

03/15/2021 | 02:33am EDT
Press Release

15 March 2021

REIT Issuer:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.

Securities Code: 8958

Representative: Akio Uchida, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Kojo, President

Contact: Gen Yamazaki

General Manager

REIT Finance Department

Tel: +81-3-3262-1494

GOR Announces Acquisition of "CASBEE for Real Estate" Certification

(PR Information)

15 March 2021 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces that it today received "CASBEE for Real Estate" certification for two of its owned properties (Arca Central and Yokohama Plaza Building) as described below.

  • 1. Overview of "CASBEE for Real Estate" Certification

    CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) is a system for comprehensively assessing and ranking the environmental performance of buildings with regard to aspects such as the enhancement of environmental quality and performance including indoor comfort and consideration for the landscape, in addition to the aspect of environmental consideration such as energy-saving and the use of materials and equipment with a lower environmental burden.

    "CASBEE for Real Estate", one of the CASBEE certifications, was started in 2013 under the support of Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. It is rated on four scales consisting of rank S, rank A, rank B+, and rank B for buildings (office buildings, stores, logistics facilities) where one year or more has elapsed since completion.

  • 2. Certified Properties

    Certification rank in "CASBEE for Real Estate"

    Property name

    Location

    Certification rank

    (Note)

    Arca Central

    1-2-1, Kinshi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

    S

    Yokohama Plaza Building

    2-6 Kinko-cho, Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa

    S

    (Note) Evaluator: Bureau Veritas Japan Co., Ltd.

3.

GOR's Endeavors Toward the Future

Going forward, GOR will continue its endeavors as it implements environmental and energy-saving measures at its owned properties and takes a variety of social requirements into consideration.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.

[Attachment]

Overview of Certified Properties

Property name

: Arca Central

Exterior photo

Location

: 1-2-1, Kinshi, Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Total floor area

: 49,753.92 m2 (Of which, GOR owns approx. 57.8%)

Floors

: 22-story plus 3 basement levels

Year built

: March 1997

Property name

: Yokohama Plaza Building

Exterior photo

Location

: 2-6 Kinko-cho, Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama City,

Kanagawa

Total floor area

: 19,968.20 m2 (Of which, GOR owns 100.0%)

Floors

: 12-story plus 1 basement level

Year built

: February 2010

Disclaimer

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 06:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
