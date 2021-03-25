Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Global One Real Estate Investment Corp.    8958   JP3044520009

GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.

(8958)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR updates “Occupancy Rate” as of 28 February 2021

03/25/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As of 28 February 2021

This table can be scrolled sideways.

  • A tenant who leases multiple spaces within the Portfolio is counted as one tenant.
    Concerning Hirakawacho Mori Tower and ARK Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, pass-through master leased properties, the number of tenants represents the number of end tenants.
  • Numbers are rounded off to the first decimal place.

Disclaimer

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.
02:07aGLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : GOR updates “Occupancy Rate” as..
PU
02:03aGLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : GOR Announces Obtainment of Debt Financing
PU
03/16GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Gets Environment Efficiency Certification f..
MT
03/15GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : GOR Announces Acquisition of “CASBEE ..
PU
02/26GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : GOR Announces Establishment of Green Financ..
PU
02/24GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : GOR updates “Occupancy Rate” as..
PU
2020GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : Gets 5-Star Rating for GRESB Real Estate As..
MT
2020GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT  : (Correction) Partial Correction of Explanat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 116 B 1 067 M 1 065 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 120 600,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yasushi Wada Investor Relations Contact
Katsuya Natori Supervisory Officer
Akio Uchida Executive Officer
Yasuhiro Morita Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP.15.19%1 086
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.8.17%16 677
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION6.86%10 214
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.90%8 575
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION14.15%8 018
DEXUS1.38%7 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ