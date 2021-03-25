Global One Real Estate Investment : GOR updates “Occupancy Rate” as of 28 February 2021

As of 28 February 2021
This table can be scrolled sideways.
-
A tenant who leases multiple spaces within the Portfolio is counted as one tenant.
Concerning Hirakawacho Mori Tower and ARK Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, pass-through master leased properties, the number of tenants represents the number of end tenants.
-
Numbers are rounded off to the first decimal place.
Disclaimer
Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:06:01 UTC.