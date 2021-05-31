Global One Real Estate Investment : Information under Article 23 of European Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) for U.K. and Dutch Investors

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared solely for the purpose of providing U.K. and Dutch investors with certain information under Article 23 of the European Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (European Directive 2011/61/EU) as implemented in their respective jurisdictions. Accordingly, you should not use this document for any other purpose.

Netherlands

The units of Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR" or the "AIF") are being marketed in the Netherlands under Section 1:13b of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht, or the "Wft"). In accordance with this provision, Global Alliance Realty Co., Ltd. (the "AIFM") has submitted a notification with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets. The units of GOR will not, directly or indirectly, be offered, sold, transferred or delivered in the Netherlands, except to or by individuals or entities that are qualified investors (gekwalificeerde beleggers) within the meaning of Article 1:1 of the Wft, and as a consequence neither the AIFM nor GOR is subject to the license requirement pursuant to the Wft. Consequently, neither the AIFM nor GOR is subject to supervision of the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank, "DNB") or the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") and this Article 23 AIFMD Prospectus is not subject to approval by the AFM. No approved prospectus is required to be published in the Netherlands pursuant to Article 3 of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") as amended and applicable in the Netherlands. The AIFM is therefore solely subject to limited ongoing regulatory requirements as referred to in Article 42 of the AIFMD.

United Kingdom

The units of GOR are being marketed in the United Kingdom pursuant to Article 59 of the United Kingdom Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013. In accordance with this provision, the AIFM has notified the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") of its intention to offer these units in the United Kingdom. For the purposes of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") GOR is an unregulated collective investment scheme which has not been authorized by the FCA. Accordingly, any communication of an invitation or inducement to invest in GOR may only be made to (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, or "the Order"; or (ii) high net worth companies falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons referred to under (i) and (ii) of this paragraph, together being referred to as "Relevant Persons").

1