(*3) The area equivalent to 50% quasi co-ownership interest corresponding to a single floor of the office section of the Property is indicated.

(*2) Undisclosed since the permission for disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant. The tenant is not a special related party of GOR or the asset management company.

(*1) Areas and percentages are as of the end of September 2021.

29 October 2021 - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp. ("GOR") announces today that it concluded a new lease agreement ("the Lease Agreement") for a space in Toyosu Prime Square ("the Property"), one of the GOR portfolio properties of which the trust beneficial interest is owned by GOR, as described below.

2. The circumstances of the conclusion of the Lease Agreement

As announced in "Tenant Replacement at a GOR Property (conclusion of a new lease agreement)" dated 9 July 2021, the occupancy rate of the Property as of the end of February 2022 is expected to be 80.8%, but GOR today concluded a lease agreement with the above tenant as a result of the enhanced leasing activities based on the characteristics of the Property (*).

(*) The characteristics of the Property are as follows.

・Located a 3-minute walk from Toyosu Station on the Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line, the closest station, and offering high transportation convenience which enables direct and quick access to major urban areas including Ginza, Yurakucho and Ikebukuro.

・An office building with high specifications of a standard lease floor space of approximately 901 tsubo (2,980.16 sqm), a ceiling height of 2,800 mm, and a no-pillars structure that offers good layout efficiency.

・Securing a seismic control structure as well as space to install emergency power generators that accommodate BCP (business continuity planning) needs.

・Reasonable rent compared with that of buildings in central Tokyo.

With the conclusion of the Lease Agreement, the occupancy rate of the Property as of the end of February 2022 is expected to recover to 90.1%, but GOR will continue to earnestly conduct leasing activities to fill the remaining vacant sections including the area corresponding to one floor of the office section as early as possible.

3. Impact on business performance

There is no revision to the business performance forecasts for the six-month period ended September 2021 and for the six-month period ending March 2022.

About GOR:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation ("GOR") is a Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8958) with the ultimate goal of pursuing maximum returns for unitholders. GOR cautiously selects prime properties at prime locations with an eye on "strong and sustainable competitiveness in the marketplace." The three key watchwords in selecting properties are: (1) CLOSER - easily accessible from nearby train stations; (2) NEWER - newly or recently built; and (3) LARGER - large office buildings with extensive office space.

For more information about GOR, please visit: https://www.go-reit.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is the English version of "Press Release" that is written in Japanese. The English version is understood to be a translation of the Japanese version and is supplied as a convenience to investors who prefer to use English. This document, containing forward-looking statements, is not intended to be a solicitation of any particular investment transaction. Investors should consult with their own investment advisors regarding the appropriateness of investing in any of the securities or investment strategies.