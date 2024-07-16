Turnover is calculated by dividing the total of purchases and sales of investments in a year by two, then dividing by the average monthly net assets of the Company in a year.

Investment Objective

The Company's objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return by investing globally in undervalued asset classes. The portfolio is managed without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

Investment Approach

The Company invests in a range of assets across both public and private markets throughout the world. These assets include quoted and unquoted securities, investment companies, funds, debt instruments, cash, short-term deposits or derivatives. No investment in the Company's portfolio may exceed 15% of the Company's total assets at the time of investment. Investments in private markets will not, in aggregate, exceed 30% of total assets at the time of investment. Up to 50% total assets may be invested in bonds, debt instruments, cash or cash equivalents. Occasionally the Company may borrow for investment purposes up to the equivalent of 25% of its total assets.

By contrast, the Company's portfolio may from time to time have substantial holdings of debt instruments, cash or short-term deposits.

The investment approach provides the Company with the flexibility to seek out value across asset classes and be pragmatic in its portfolio construction by only investing in assets which the Board considers to be undervalued on an absolute basis, and hold such assets until they achieve their long-term earnings potential or valuation. The portfolio will usually have a high active share, that is to say it will have a very low correlation to the FTSE All-World Index. Portfolio turnover is generally low.

Philosophy

The Company is a self-managed investment trust. Dr Sandy Nairn acts as full time Executive Director and has day to day responsibility for the management of the portfolio. Goodhart Partners LLP act as Sub-Advisor for the equity portfolio and as strategic partners through which they will introduce the Company to investment opportunities in private markets.

Through disciplined and intensive research, the Executive Director and Sub-Advisor identify stocks which they consider are clearly undervalued. It is their belief that such undervaluation arises because the stock market's investment horizon is too short. The Company buys and holds stocks based on valuation and not by reference to an index weighting. As long-term investors (5 years +), they stress the need for patience in investing.

Top 10 Equity Holdings and Portfolio Composition

Market % of Net Company Sector Country Value Assets Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF Financials Luxembourg 16,113,073 14.9 AVI Japan Special Situations Fund Financials Japan 8,096,800 7.5 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp Financials Luxembourg 7,841,892 7.3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3,749,047 3.5 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3,344,750 3.1 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2,902,060 2.7 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2,658,000 2.5 ENI Energy Italy 2,606,028 2.4 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2,359,872 2.2 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2,276,401 2.1