30 JUNE 2024
Inception Date
15 December 2003
Executive Director
Dr Sandy Nairn
Sub-Advisor
Goodhart Partners LLP
Year End
31 December
Total Assets
£107.8m
NAV per Share
368.7p
Share Price1
296.0p
Discount to NAV
19.7%
Turnover2
13%
Gearing (Net)3
None
Number of Equity Holdings 20
Sub-Advisor's Fee
Equity Securities
0.12%
Cash & cash equivalents
0.12%
(Fees are per annum and paid quarterly in arrears based on the quarter end valuation)
Ongoing Charges4
0.9%
Dividends
Annual
Stock Identifiers
SEDOL Code - 3386257
TIDM - GOT
ISIN - GB0033862573
Listing
London Stock Exchange
- Quoted is the mid-market closing price on the London Stock Exchange on 30 June 2024.
- Turnover is calculated by dividing the total of purchases and sales of investments in a year by two, then dividing by the average monthly net assets of the Company in a year.
- The Company has no net gearing.
- Based on expenses for the year to 31 December 2023, including look-through costs.
Investment Objective
The Company's objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive real long-term total return by investing globally in undervalued asset classes. The portfolio is managed without reference to the composition of any stock market index.
Investment Approach
The Company invests in a range of assets across both public and private markets throughout the world. These assets include quoted and unquoted securities, investment companies, funds, debt instruments, cash, short-term deposits or derivatives. No investment in the Company's portfolio may exceed 15% of the Company's total assets at the time of investment. Investments in private markets will not, in aggregate, exceed 30% of total assets at the time of investment. Up to 50% total assets may be invested in bonds, debt instruments, cash or cash equivalents. Occasionally the Company may borrow for investment purposes up to the equivalent of 25% of its total assets.
By contrast, the Company's portfolio may from time to time have substantial holdings of debt instruments, cash or short-term deposits.
The investment approach provides the Company with the flexibility to seek out value across asset classes and be pragmatic in its portfolio construction by only investing in assets which the Board considers to be undervalued on an absolute basis, and hold such assets until they achieve their long-term earnings potential or valuation. The portfolio will usually have a high active share, that is to say it will have a very low correlation to the FTSE All-World Index. Portfolio turnover is generally low.
Philosophy
The Company is a self-managed investment trust. Dr Sandy Nairn acts as full time Executive Director and has day to day responsibility for the management of the portfolio. Goodhart Partners LLP act as Sub-Advisor for the equity portfolio and as strategic partners through which they will introduce the Company to investment opportunities in private markets.
Through disciplined and intensive research, the Executive Director and Sub-Advisor identify stocks which they consider are clearly undervalued. It is their belief that such undervaluation arises because the stock market's investment horizon is too short. The Company buys and holds stocks based on valuation and not by reference to an index weighting. As long-term investors (5 years +), they stress the need for patience in investing.
Top 10 Equity Holdings and Portfolio Composition
Market
% of Net
Company
Sector
Country
Value
Assets
Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF
Financials
Luxembourg
16,113,073
14.9
AVI Japan Special Situations Fund
Financials
Japan
8,096,800
7.5
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp
Financials
Luxembourg
7,841,892
7.3
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3,749,047
3.5
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3,344,750
3.1
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
2,902,060
2.7
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2,658,000
2.5
ENI
Energy
Italy
2,606,028
2.4
Lloyds Banking
Financials
United Kingdom
2,359,872
2.2
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2,276,401
2.1
Total Top 10 Equity Holdings
48.2
10 Other Equity Holdings
18.1
RBS International US$ notice account
9.7
Goldman Sachs US$ Liquid Reserves Fund
7.1
JPMorgan US$ Liquidity LVNAV Fund
7.1
Other cash accounts
9.4
Other current assets
0.4
Total Assets
100.0
Sector Analysis (%)
30 JUNE 2024
Regional Analysis (%)
Financials: Long-Short Fund
14.9
13.4
Europe: Long-Short Fund
14.9
Financials: Japan Fund
7.5
0.0
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.3
7.7
Financials: Direct Equities
2.2
13.4
11.4
Europe ex UK
15.6
4.2
UK
14.0
Industrials
9.8
7.9
Consumer Staples
7.2
6.6
Energy
5.9
5.4
8.4
7.3
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.7
Consumer Discretionary
3.7
2.5
3.4
Americas: Direct Equities
4.9
5.3
Communication Services
3.7
Information Technology
2.7
4.3
Health Care
5.8
1.7
Real Estate
0.0
1.6
Cash & Other Income
Japan
9.1
10.1
Asia Pacific ex Japan
4.7
2.6
Cash & Other Income
33.7
33.7
36.9
36.9
2024
2023
Performance Data
Past performance is no guide to future performance.
Periodic Performance* (%)
Since inception
1 Month
3 Months
1 Year
2 Years
3 Years
5 Years
p.a
Share Price
-3.9
4.8
-4.8
4.5
2.2
1.3
7.2
Net Asset Value (NAV) per share
0.4
1.5
5.1
4.7
6.9
4.6
8.3
FTSE All-World Index
2.9
2.9
20.4
16.0
9.1
11.4
10.5
Discrete Performance* (%)
30 June 23
30 June 22
30 June 21
30 June 20
30 June 19
30 June 24
30 June 23
30 June 22
30 June 21
30 June 20
Share Price
-4.8%
14.6%
-2.1%
10.9%
-10.0%
Net Asset Value (NAV) per share
5.1%
4.4%
11.3%
9.3%
-6.2%
FTSE All-World Index
20.4%
11.7%
-3.6%
25.0%
5.7%
- Inception date 15 Dec 2003. Share Price NAV and FTSE All-World Index total returns are sourced from Refinitiv Datastream. Share price returns are calculated on a closing mid price basis. All dividends are reinvested at the ex-dividend date. Returns shown in the table alongside for periods greater than 12 months are annualised. The FTSE All-World Index figures are included for reference purposes only.
Dividends
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Total
5.0p
5.0p
5.0p
6.0p
7.5p
Dividends are shown in this table once announced.
30 JUNE 2024
Risk Warnings
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange. As a result, the value of the shares and any income derived from them can fall as well as rise, and investors may not get back the full value of their investment. As the Company invests in overseas securities, fluctuations in exchange rates may also cause the value of the shares (and any income from them) to fall as well as rise. The Company can borrow money to make further investments. This is known as 'gearing'. The effect of gearing can enhance returns in a rising market, but if the value of the investments falls, any borrowing will increase the amount of the loss. The Company can buy back and cancel its own shares. The risks from borrowing referred to above, are increased when a Company buys back and cancels its shares. The Company's portfolio is likely to be more concentrated than that of other companies and the share price and NAV are therefore likely to be more volatile than other more diversified portfolios. The Company charges 70% of management fees and finance costs related to borrowings to capital and 30% to income. With the exception of costs that are incidental to the acquisition or disposal of investments, which are charged to capital, all other expenses are charged to income. Where income is low, expenses may exceed the total income received and capital value would be reduced. Stocks held in the fund may decrease in price or may not increase in price as anticipated if they continue to be undervalued by the stock market or if the factors that the Board or Sub-Advisor believe will cause the stock price to increase do not occur. The investment style may perform better or worse than equity funds that follow other approaches. The Company may also invest a substantial portion of its assets in debt instruments, cash or cash equivalents. Fixed Income Securities may be affected by changes in expectations of inflation, changes in interest rates and the credit rating of the issuer. Holding cash balances can protect against losses in falling equity markets, but if equity markets rise, the Company may not experience the same level of returns as equity markets. Dividends are not guaranteed.
Enquiries
Contact: Juniper Partners Limited
- +44 (0) 131 378 0500
- cosec@junipartners.com
- globalopportunitiestrust.com
28 Walker Street
Edinburgh EH3 7HR
Global Opportunities Trust plc (the Company), is a self-managed investment trust and is registered as a small registered UK AIFM by the Financial Conduct Authority. This factsheet does not constitute, a recommendation, offer, invitation or Solicitation to deal in securities. This factsheet contains information and opinions which may change without notice. Any information on investments does not constitute independent research and is therefore not subject to the protections afforded to independent research. The Directors of the Company and employees of the Sub-Advisor may have dealt or have positions in the securities mentioned. Further details of the risks associated with investment in the Company, information about how charges are applied and a Key Investor Document can be obtained by contacting the number or email address alongside.
