Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Global Palm Resources Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLW   SG1CD3000003

GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BLW)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/21 03:24:50 am EDT
0.2050 SGD   -4.65%
04/22GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES : Clarification Announcement - Annual Report 2021 On Final Dividend
PU
04/22EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
03/24GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Relative Of Chairman And CEO To Managerial Position
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

04/22/2022 | 08:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 23, 2022 8:18
Status New
Announcement Reference SG220423XMETTN1J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Dr Tan Hong Kiat @ Suparno Adijanto
Designation Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Financial Year End 31/12/2021
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held by way of electronic means. Please see attached. (1) Notice of EGM (2) Proxy Form (3) Alternative Arrangement for EGM
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 09/05/2022 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 07/05/2022 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held by way of electronic means. Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 145,687 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 165,929 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 168,778 bytes)

Disclaimer

Global Palm Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 00:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED
04/22GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES : Clarification Announcement - Annual Report 2021 On Final Dividend
PU
04/22EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
03/24GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Relative Of Chairman And C..
PU
02/28GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Result..
PU
02/28Global Palm Resources Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
02/28Global Palm Resources Holdings Limited Announces One-Tier Tax Exempt Final Cash Dividen..
CI
01/25CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Redesignation Of Independent Non-Executive Direct..
PU
01/25Global Palm Resources Holdings Limited Announces Redesignation of Guok Chin Samuel as I..
CI
01/11GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2021GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES : Revises Use of $5 Million of Funds
MT
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 539 B 37,3 M 37,5 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 864
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Palm Resources Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suparno Adijanto Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ge Luiyanto Yamin Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Swandono Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kit Hong Yee Lead Independent Director
M. Rajaram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED2.50%38
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD39.63%8 452
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD18.77%6 350
AAK AB (PUBL.)-6.09%5 007
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD44.90%3 305
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED49.67%2 617