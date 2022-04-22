Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Apr 23, 2022 8:18
New
SG220423XMETTN1J
Dr Tan Hong Kiat @ Suparno Adijanto
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
31/12/2021
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held by way of electronic means. Please see attached. (1) Notice of EGM (2) Proxy Form (3) Alternative Arrangement for EGM
09/05/2022 14:00:00
07/05/2022 14:00:00
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held by way of electronic means. Please see attached.
