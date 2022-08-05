GLOBAL PARTNER ACQUISITION II : PROMISSORY NOTE - Form 8-K

GLOBAL PARTNER ACQUISITION CORP II

PROMISSORY NOTE

Principal Amount: Not to Exceed $2,000,000

Dated as of August 1, 2022

(See Schedule A )

FOR VALUE RECEIVED and subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein, Global Partner Acquisition Corp II, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Maker"), promises to pay to the order of Global Partner Sponsor II LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, or its registered assigns or successors in interest (the "Payee"), or order, the principal balance as set forth on Schedule A hereto in lawful money of the United States of America; which schedule shall be updated from time to time by the parties hereto to reflect all advances and readvances outstanding under this Note; provided that at no time shall the aggregate of all advances and readvances outstanding under this Note exceed TWO MILLION Dollars ($2,000,000); and provided further, any advances hereunder shall be subject to approval by Payee in its sole discretion at the time of a written request hereunder. Subject to the foregoing, any advance hereunder shall be made by the Payee upon receipt of a written request of the Maker, related to ongoing expenses reasonably related to the business of the Maker and the consummation of the Business Combination (as defined below), and shall be set forth on Schedule A . Any advance hereunder shall only be made by the Payee as, and to the extent, expenses are incurred or are reasonably expected to be incurred, and the amounts of such advance shall be used to pay or repay such expenses. All payments on this Note shall be made by check or wire transfer of immediately available funds or as otherwise determined by the Maker to such account as the Payee may from time to time designate by written notice in accordance with the provisions of this Note.

1. Principal. All unpaid principal under this Note shall be due and payable in full on the earlier of (i) January 14, 2023 and (ii) the effective date of a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, involving the Maker and one or more businesses (the "Business Combination") (such earlier date, the "Maturity Date"), unless accelerated upon the occurrence of an Event of Default (as defined below). Any outstanding principal amount to date under this Note may be prepaid at any time by the Maker, at its election and without penalty.

2. Interest. No interest shall accrue on the unpaid balance of this Note.

3. Application of Payments. All payments shall be applied first to payment in full of any costs incurred in the collection of any sum due under this Note, including (without limitation) reasonable attorney's fees, then to the payment in full of any late charges and finally to the reduction of the unpaid principal balance of this Note.

4. Events of Default. The occurrence of any of the following shall constitute an event of default ("Event of Default"):

(a) Failure to Make Required Payments . Failure by the Maker to pay the principal amount due pursuant to this Note within five (5) business days after the date specified above or issue warrants pursuant to Section 5 hereof, if so elected by the Payee.

(b) Voluntary Bankruptcy, Failure to Consummate a Business Combination; Liquidation of Trust Account, Etc . The commencement by the Maker of a voluntary case under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, rehabilitation or other similar law, or the consent by it to the appointment of or taking possession by a receiver, liquidator, assignee, trustee, custodian, sequestrator (or other similar official) of the Maker or for any substantial part of its property, or the making by it of any assignment for the benefit of creditors, or the failure of the Maker generally to pay its debts as such debts become due, or the taking of corporate action by the Maker in furtherance of any of the foregoing, or in the event the Company does not consummate a business combination within the timeframe required by its charter (as may be amended by a shareholder vote) or the Company's trust account is liquidated.

(c) Involuntary Bankruptcy, Etc . The entry of a decree or order for relief by a court having jurisdiction in the premises in respect of the Maker in an involuntary case under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law, or appointing a receiver, liquidator, assignee, custodian, trustee, sequestrator (or similar official) of the Maker or for any substantial part of its property, or ordering the winding-up or liquidation of its affairs, and the continuance of any such decree or order unstayed and in effect for a period of sixty (60) consecutive days.

5. [RESERVED].

6. Remedies.

(a) Upon the occurrence of an Event of Default specified in Section 4(a) hereof, the Payee may, by written notice to the Maker, declare this Note to be due immediately and payable, whereupon the unpaid principal amount of this Note, and all other amounts payable thereunder, shall become immediately due and payable without presentment, demand, protest or other notice of any kind, all of which are hereby expressly waived, anything contained herein or in the documents evidencing the same to the contrary notwithstanding.

(b) Upon the occurrence of an Event of Default specified in Sections 4(b) or 4(c) , the unpaid principal balance of this Note, and all other sums payable with regard to this Note, shall automatically and immediately become due and payable, in all cases without any action on the part of the Payee.

7. Waivers. The Maker and all endorsers and guarantors of, and sureties for, this Note waive presentment for payment, demand, notice of dishonor, protest, and notice of protest with regard to the Note, all errors, defects and imperfections in any proceedings instituted by the Payee under the terms of this Note, and all benefits that might accrue to the Maker by virtue of any present or future laws exempting any property, real or personal, or any part of the proceeds arising from any sale of any such property, from attachment, levy or sale under execution, or providing for any stay of execution, exemption from civil process, or extension of time for payment; and the Maker agrees that any real estate that may be levied upon pursuant to a judgment obtained by virtue hereof, on any writ of execution issued hereon, may be sold upon any such writ in whole or in part in any order desired by the Payee.

8. Unconditional Liability. The Maker hereby waives all notices in connection with the delivery, acceptance, performance, default, or enforcement of the payment of this Note, and agrees that its liability shall be unconditional, without regard to the liability of any other party, and shall not be affected in any manner by any indulgence, extension of time, renewal, waiver or modification granted or consented to by the Payee, and consents to any and all extensions of time, renewals, waivers, or modifications that may be granted by the Payee with respect to the payment or other provisions of this Note, and agrees that additional makers, endorsers, guarantors, or sureties may become parties hereto without notice to the Maker or affecting the Maker's liability hereunder.

9. Notices. Any notice or communication under this Agreement must be in writing and given by (i) deposit in the United States mail, addressed to the party to be notified, postage prepaid and registered or certified with return receipt requested, (ii) delivery in person or by courier service providing evidence of delivery, or (iii) transmission by hand delivery, electronic mail, telecopy, telegram or facsimile. Each notice or communication that is mailed, delivered, or transmitted in the manner described above shall be deemed sufficiently given, served, sent, and received, in the case of mailed notices, on the third business day following the date on which it is mailed and, in the case of notices delivered by courier service, hand delivery, electronic mail, telecopy, telegram or facsimile, at such time as it is delivered to the addressee (with the delivery receipt or the affidavit of messenger) or at such time as delivery is refused by the addressee upon presentation.

10. Construction. NOTWITHSTANDING THE PLACE WHERE THIS NOTE MAY BE EXECUTED BY ANY OF THE PARTIES HERETO, THE PARTIES EXPRESSLY AGREE THAT THIS NOTE SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED UNDER THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK AS APPLIED TO AGREEMENTS AMONG NEW YORK RESIDENTS ENTERED INTO AND TO BE PERFORMED ENTIRELY WITHIN NEW YORK, WITHOUT REGARD TO THE CONFLICT OF LAW PROVISIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

11. Severability. This Note shall be deemed severable, and the invalidity or unenforceability of any term or provision hereof shall not affect the validity or enforceability of this Note or of any other term or provision hereof. Furthermore, in lieu of any such invalid or unenforceable term or provision, the parties hereto intend that there shall be added as a part of this Note a provision as similar in terms to such invalid or unenforceable provision as may be possible that is valid and enforceable.

12. Trust Waiver. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Payee hereby waives any and all right, title, interest or claim of any kind ("Claim") in or to any distribution of or from the trust account established in which the proceeds of the IPO conducted by the Maker (including the deferred underwriters discounts and commissions) and certain proceeds of the sale of the Private Placement Warrants were deposited, as described in greater detail in the registration statement and the related prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO (including the final prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 13, 2021), and hereby agrees not to seek recourse, reimbursement, payment or satisfaction for any Claim against the trust account for any reason whatsoever.

13. Amendment; Waiver. Any amendment hereto or waiver of any provision hereof may be made with, and only with, the written consent of the Maker and the Payee.

14. Successors and Assigns. Subject to the restrictions on transfer in Sections 15 and 16 below, the rights and obligations of the Maker and the Payee hereunder shall be binding upon and benefit the successors, assigns, heirs, administrators and transferees of any party hereto (by operation of law or otherwise) with the prior written consent of the other party hereto and any attempted assignment without the required consent shall be void.

15. Transfer of this Note. With respect to any sale or other disposition of this Note, the Payee shall give written notice to the Maker prior thereto, describing briefly the manner thereof, together with (i) except for a Permitted Transfer, in which case the requirements in this clause (i) shall not apply, a written opinion reasonably satisfactory to the Maker in form and substance from counsel reasonably satisfactory to the Maker to the effect that such sale or other distribution may be effected without registration or qualification under any federal or state law then in effect and (ii) a written undertaking executed by the desired transferee reasonably satisfactory to the Maker in form and substance agreeing to be bound by the restrictions on transfer contained herein. Upon receiving such written notice, reasonably satisfactory opinion, or other evidence, and such written acknowledgement, the Maker, as promptly as practicable, shall notify the Payee that the Payee may sell or otherwise dispose of this Note or such securities, all in accordance with the terms of the note delivered to the Maker. If a determination has been made pursuant to this Section 15 that the opinion of counsel for the Payee, or other evidence, or the written acknowledgment from the desired transferee, is not reasonably satisfactory to the Maker, the Maker shall so notify the Payee promptly after such determination has been made. Each Note thus transferred shall bear a legend as to the applicable restrictions on transferability in order to ensure compliance with the Securities Act, unless in the opinion of counsel for the Maker such legend is not required in order to ensure compliance with the Securities Act. The Maker may issue stop transfer instructions to its transfer agent in connection with such restrictions. Subject to the foregoing, transfers of this Note shall be registered upon registration on the books maintained for such purpose by or on behalf of the Maker. Prior to presentation of this Note for registration of transfer, the Maker shall treat the registered holder hereof as the owner and holder of this Note for the purpose of receiving all payments of principal hereon and for all other purposes whatsoever, whether or not this Note shall be overdue and the Maker shall not be affected by notice to the contrary. For purposes hereof "Permitted Transfer" shall have the same meaning as any transfer that would be permitted for the Private Placement Warrants under the Letter Agreement, dated January 11, 2021, among the Maker, the Payee and the other parties thereto.

16. Acknowledgment. The Payee is acquiring this Note for investment for its own account, not as a nominee or agent, and not with a view to, or for resale in connection with, any distribution thereof. The Payee understands that the acquisition of this Note involves substantial risk. The Payee has experience as an investor in securities of companies and acknowledges that it is able to fend for itself, can bear the economic risk of its investment in this Note, and has such knowledge and experience in financial and business matters that it is capable of evaluating the merits and risks of this investment in this Note and protecting its own interests in connection with this investment.

[Signature Page Follows]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Maker, intending to be legally bound hereby, has caused this Note to be duly executed by the undersigned as of the day and year first above written.

GLOBAL PARTNER ACQUISITION CORP II By: /s/ Paul J. Zepf Name: Paul J. Zepf Title: Chief Executive Officer

Acknowledged and agreed as of the date first above written.

GLOBAL PARTNER SPONSOR II LLC By: /s/ Paul J. Zepf Name: Paul J. Zepf Title: Managing Member

[Signature Page to Promissory Note]

SCHEDULE A

Subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Note to which this schedule is attached to, the principal balance due under the Note shall be set forth in the table below and shall be updated from time to time to reflect all advances and readvances outstanding under the Note.