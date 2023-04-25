Advanced search
    GLP   US37946R1095

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP

(GLP)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
30.96 USD   +1.51%
08:33aGlobal Partners Declares First-Quarter 2023 Cash Distribution of $0.6550 on Common Units
BU
04/24Global Partners LP to Host First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on May 5, 2023
AQ
04/21Global Partners LP to Host First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on May 5, 2023
BU
Global Partners Declares First-Quarter 2023 Cash Distribution of $0.6550 on Common Units

04/25/2023 | 08:33am EDT
Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, has declared a cash distribution of $0.6550 per unit ($2.62 per unit on an annualized basis) on all of its outstanding common units from January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023. The distribution will be paid on May 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2023.

Non-U.S. Withholding Information

This press release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of GLP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, GLP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Global’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Partnership. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Partnership will be those that it anticipates. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Partnership’s control) including, without limitation, uncertainty around the timing of an economic recovery in the United States which will impact the demand for the products we sell and the services that we provide, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Partnership’s historical experience and present expectations or projections. We believe these assumptions are reasonable given currently available information. Our assumptions and future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks, uncertainties and factors, which are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Partnership’s projected results, please see Global’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Global undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 440 M - -
Net income 2023 100 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 8,20%
Capitalization 1 051 M 1 051 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 585
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Global Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,96 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Slifka President, Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Gregory B. Hanson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Richard B. Slifka Chairman
Mark Romaine Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. McCool Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP-10.96%1 051
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-8.40%7 602
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-3.83%4 952
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C. ("WOQOD")-8.36%4 492
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED13.55%3 195
RUBIS6.02%2 958
