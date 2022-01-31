Global Partners LP : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP

Delaware 001-32593 74-3140887

Item2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On January 25, 2022, Global Partners LP (the "Partnership") completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of substantially all of the assets of Consumers Petroleum of Connecticut, Incorporated, Putling Greens I, LLC, Wheels of CT, Inc., CPCI, LLC and Wiehl Estate, LLC (collectively, the "Seller") pursuant to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated as of December 9, 2020, by and between the Seller, as seller, and the Partnership, as buyer (the "Purchase and Sale Agreement"). The Acquisition includes 27 company-owned Wheels convenience stores and related fuel operations and 24 fuel-supply only sites. The acquired properties are located in Connecticut and New York. The purchase price, subject to post-closing adjustments, was approximately $151 million. The Acquisition was funded with borrowings under the Partnership's revolving credit facility.

