Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures relating to Global Partners. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in the Appendix to this presentation. For additional detail regarding selected items impacting comparability, please visit the Investor Relations section of Global Partners' website at www.globalp.com.

Product Margin

Global Partners views product margin as an important performance measure of the core profitability of its operations. The Partnership reviews product margin monthly for consistency and trend analysis. Global Partners defines product margin as product sales minus product costs. Product sales primarily include sales of unbranded and branded gasoline, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels and crude oil, as well as convenience store and prepared food sales, gasoline station rental income and revenue generated from logistics activities when the Partnership engages in the storage, transloading and shipment of products owned by others. Product costs include the cost of acquiring products and all associated costs including shipping and handling costs to bring such products to the point of sale as well as product costs related to convenience store items and costs associated with logistics activities. The Partnership also looks at product margin on a per unit basis (product margin divided by volume). Product margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of the Partnership's consolidated financial statements to assess its business. Product margin should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, product margin may not be comparable to product margin or a similarly titled measure of other companies.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures used as supplemental financial measures by management and may be used by external users of Global Partners' consolidated financial statements, such as

investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess the Partnership's:

compliance with certain financial covenants included in its debt agreements;

financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on its indebtedness and to make distributions to its partners;

operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to those of other companies in the wholesale, marketing, storing and distribution of refined petroleum products, gasoline blendstocks, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the gasoline stations and convenience stores business, without regard to financing methods and capital structure; and

viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted for gains or losses on the sale and disposition of assets, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges and Global's proportionate share of EBITDA related to its Spring Partners Retail LLC joint venture, which is accounted for using the equity method. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is an important non-GAAP financial measure for the Partnership's limited partners since it serves as an indicator of Global's success in providing a cash return on their investment. Distributable cash flow as defined by the Partnership's partnership agreement (the "partnership agreement") is net income plus depreciation and amortization minus maintenance capital expenditures, as well as adjustments to eliminate items approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Partnership's general partner that are extraordinary or non-recurring in nature and that would otherwise increase distributable cash flow.

Distributable cash flow as used in the partnership agreement also determines Global's ability to make cash distributions on its incentive distribution rights. The investment community also uses a distributable cash flow metric similar to the metric used in the partnership agreement with respect to publicly traded partnerships to indicate whether or not such partnerships have generated sufficient earnings on a current or historical level that can sustain distributions on preferred or common units or support an increase in quarterly cash distributions on common units. The partnership agreement does not permit adjustments for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.

Adjusted distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to provide management and investors with an enhanced perspective of the Partnership's financial performance. Adjusted distributable cash flow is distributable cash flow (as defined in the partnership agreement) further adjusted for Global's proportionate share of distributable cash flow related to its Spring Partners Retail LLC joint venture which is accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted distributable cash flow is not used in the partnership agreement to determine the Partnership's ability to make cash distributions and may be higher or lower than distributable cash flow as calculated under the partnership agreement.

Distributable cash flow and adjusted distributable cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented

in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Partnership's distributable cash flow and adjusted distributable cash flow may not be comparable to distributable cash flow or similarly titled measures of other companies.