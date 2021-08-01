Global Partners LP : Supports The Genesis Foundation with The Giving Pump

Global Partners has been a consistent supporter of The Genesis Foundation for Children » and their mission to fund programs and services that treat families affected by rare diseases and genetic disorders. Beginning August 1st, 2021, Global will be joining the Shell Giving Pump Program to raise funds for The Genesis Foundation for Children. Customers can join us in supporting The Genesis Foundation by filling up at the specially marked pumps at one of the nine participating locations across New England through September 30th, 2021. For every gallon of fuel sold at the decorated pump, 1 cent per gallon will be donated, up to $1,800.
Participating Locations
-
60 HN-108 Newfields, NH 03856
-
123 Sutton Avenue Oxford, MA 01537
-
144 Thorndike Street Palmer, MA 01069
-
215 Charlton Road Sturbridge, MA 01566
-
480 West Housatonic St. Pittsfield, MA 01201
-
705 Rockingham Road Bellow Falls, VT 05101
-
34 Elm street Newport, NT 03773
-
6800 Woodstock Road Quechee, VT 05059
-
1045 Danielson Pike North Scituate, RI 02857
Explore all of Global's Retail Stations
Disclaimer
Global Partners LP published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 16:21:01 UTC.