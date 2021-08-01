Global Partners LP : Supports The Genesis Foundation with The Giving Pump

Global Partners has been a consistent supporter of The Genesis Foundation for Children » and their mission to fund programs and services that treat families affected by rare diseases and genetic disorders. Beginning August 1st, 2021, Global will be joining the Shell Giving Pump Program to raise funds for The Genesis Foundation for Children. Customers can join us in supporting The Genesis Foundation by filling up at the specially marked pumps at one of the nine participating locations across New England through September 30th, 2021. For every gallon of fuel sold at the decorated pump, 1 cent per gallon will be donated, up to $1,800.

60 HN-108 Newfields, NH 03856

123 Sutton Avenue Oxford, MA 01537

144 Thorndike Street Palmer, MA 01069

215 Charlton Road Sturbridge, MA 01566

480 West Housatonic St. Pittsfield, MA 01201

705 Rockingham Road Bellow Falls, VT 05101

34 Elm street Newport, NT 03773

6800 Woodstock Road Quechee, VT 05059

1045 Danielson Pike North Scituate, RI 02857

