  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Global Partners LP
  News
  Summary
    GLP   US37946R1095

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP

(GLP)
  Report
Global Partners LP : Supports The Genesis Foundation with The Giving Pump

08/01/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
Global Partners has been a consistent supporter of The Genesis Foundation for Children » and their mission to fund programs and services that treat families affected by rare diseases and genetic disorders. Beginning August 1st, 2021, Global will be joining the Shell Giving Pump Program to raise funds for The Genesis Foundation for Children. Customers can join us in supporting The Genesis Foundation by filling up at the specially marked pumps at one of the nine participating locations across New England through September 30th, 2021. For every gallon of fuel sold at the decorated pump, 1 cent per gallon will be donated, up to $1,800.

Participating Locations
  • 60 HN-108 Newfields, NH 03856
  • 123 Sutton Avenue Oxford, MA 01537
  • 144 Thorndike Street Palmer, MA 01069
  • 215 Charlton Road Sturbridge, MA 01566
  • 480 West Housatonic St. Pittsfield, MA 01201
  • 705 Rockingham Road Bellow Falls, VT 05101
  • 34 Elm street Newport, NT 03773
  • 6800 Woodstock Road Quechee, VT 05059
  • 1045 Danielson Pike North Scituate, RI 02857

Explore all of Global's Retail Stations

Disclaimer

Global Partners LP published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 16:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 667 M - -
Net income 2021 50,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 8,58%
Capitalization 911 M 911 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 958
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Global Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,81 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Slifka President, Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Daphne H. Foster Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard B. Slifka Chairman
Mark Romaine Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. McCool Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP61.31%911
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.28.02%6 409
PARKLAND CORPORATION-1.68%4 828
MURPHY USA INC.12.71%3 812
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-25.53%3 743
VIVO ENERGY PLC23.53%1 843