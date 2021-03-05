Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Global Partners LP    GLP

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP

(GLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Partners LP : Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

03/05/2021 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021.

A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K is available to be viewed or downloaded on the Partnership’s website at https://ir.globalp.com or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A hard copy of the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements also can be obtained free of charge by contacting the Global Partners Investor Relations department at (857) 383-2409 or emailing GLP@investorrelations.com.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global Partners also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global Partners engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global Partners LP, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
05:31pGLOBAL PARTNERS LP  : Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K
BU
03:40pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising as Global Oil Prices Near $70 Per Barrel
MT
02:21pGLOBAL PARTNERS LP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
09:27aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trade Higher Pre-Bell Friday
MT
09:05aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
08:49aGLOBAL PARTNERS LP  : Swings to Q4 Profit, Sales Fall
MT
08:07aGLOBAL PARTNERS LP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
08:04aGLOBAL PARTNERS LP  : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Result..
BU
08:01aGLOBAL PARTNERS LP  : Earnings Flash (GLP) GLOBAL PARTNERS LP Posts Q4 Revenue $..
MT
02/16GLOBAL PARTNERS LP  : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Result..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 119 M - -
Net income 2020 89,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,93x
Yield 2020 9,16%
Capitalization 686 M 686 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Global Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,67 $
Last Close Price 20,21 $
Spread / Highest target -10,9%
Spread / Average Target -17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric S. Slifka President, Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Daphne H. Foster Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard B. Slifka Chairman
Mark Romaine Chief Operating Officer
David K. McKown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP21.60%686
PARKLAND CORPORATION-1.04%4 781
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.-8.31%4 253
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-18.49%3 796
MURPHY USA INC.-5.91%3 355
VIVO ENERGY PLC8.12%1 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ