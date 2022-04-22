Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLP   US37946R1095

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP

(GLP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
27.71 USD   -3.72%
08:31aGlobal Partners LP to Host First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on May 6, 2022
BU
04/18GLOBAL PARTNERS LP : Announces Cash Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units - Form 8-K
PU
04/18Global Partners Announces Cash Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Partners LP to Host First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on May 6, 2022

04/22/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced that it will release its first-quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 6, 2022. At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Partnership will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts hosted by Eric Slifka, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory B. Hanson, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Romaine, Chief Operating Officer.

The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 709-8155 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8881 (International). The live and archived audio replay of the conference call can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors” portion of the Global Partners website, https://ir.globalp.com.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 643 M - -
Net income 2022 55,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 8,44%
Capitalization 941 M 941 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 960
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Global Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Slifka President, Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Gregory B. Hanson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Richard B. Slifka Chairman
Mark Romaine Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. McCool Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP17.97%941
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.41%8 853
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")2.35%5 109
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD5.34%5 019
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED15.74%3 109
RUBIS0.69%2 942