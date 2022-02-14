Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Partners LP to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on February 28, 2022

02/14/2022 | 08:33am EST
Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today announced that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, February 28, 2022, and host a conference call that morning for investors and analysts.

Time:    10:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in numbers:   (877) 709-8155 (U.S. and Canada)
  (201) 689-8881 (International)

The call also will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Global Partners website, https://ir.globalp.com.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit https://www.globalp.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 141 M - -
Net income 2021 43,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 8,52%
Capitalization 916 M 916 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 958
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Global Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,01 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Slifka President, Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Gregory B. Hanson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Richard B. Slifka Chairman
Mark Romaine Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. McCool Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP14.99%916
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.41%9 186
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")6.84%5 334
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD0.00%4 890
RUBIS14.01%3 499
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-8.66%2 931