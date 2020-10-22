Log in
Global Partners LP : to Host Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on November 5

10/22/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today announced that it will release its third-quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and host a conference call that morning for investors and analysts.

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in numbers:

(877) 709-8155 (U.S. and Canada)

 

(201) 689-8881 (International)

The call also will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Global Partners website, https://ir.globalp.com.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit https://www.globalp.com/.

© Business Wire 2020

