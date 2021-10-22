Log in
Global Partners LP : to Host Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 5, 2021

10/22/2021
Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) today announced that it will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, Nov 5, 2021, and host a conference call that morning for investors and analysts.

Time:

 

10:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in numbers:

 

(877) 709-8155 (U.S. and Canada)

 

 

(201) 689-8881 (International)

The call also will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Global Partners website, https://ir.globalp.com.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit https://www.globalp.com/.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 851 M - -
Net income 2021 36,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 9,65%
Capitalization 806 M 806 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 958
Free-Float 78,8%
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Slifka President, Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Gregory B. Hanson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Richard B. Slifka Chairman
Mark Romaine Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. McCool Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PARTNERS LP43.38%806
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%9 976
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD-5.42%4 836
RUBIS-24.04%3 441
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.22.29%3 142
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED20.94%2 775