Building on the legacy of its predecessors founded more than 90 years ago, Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) (“Global”) continues its evolution as an industry-leading energy supplier and disruptive retail operator. Today, the Waltham-based company launched a new brand identity that reflects and embodies the company’s commitment to supplying the energy people need today, while actively investing in and promoting sustainable alternatives for the future.

“Our new brand image symbolizes a shift in our thinking—a new mindset that positions us at the forefront of an evolving landscape,” said Global Partners CEO Eric Slifka. “Putting our energy to work, we will strengthen and differentiate our energy infrastructure, create retail experiences that redefine convenience and hospitality, and continue to be an integral part of the communities we serve. As the energy transition continues, we will guide our industry forward, leading thoughtfully, responsibly, and sustainably.”

Understanding today’s persistent demand for traditional fuels, Global Partners recently acquired 25 liquid energy terminals along a number of major pipelines. The acquisition doubles the size of Global’s terminal network, allowing the company to further scale its operations, leverage existing infrastructure, and ultimately supply more communities with essential energy products.

Simultaneously, Global is investing in the transition to renewable energy sources through its promotion and adoption of renewable diesel and biodiesel as clean-fuel alternatives as well as its launch of GlobalGLO, a carbon offset program that gives customers the flexibility to manage their carbon footprint. The company is also providing diverse fueling options at a number of its convenience markets, opening its first company-owned EV fast-charging stations in Worcester, MA, and Fort Edward, NY.

But Global’s commitment to and vision for the future extends well beyond fuels. The company is revolutionizing convenience and hospitality. Headlined by its flagship brand, Alltown Fresh®, Global is transforming many of its more than 400 company-operated retail locations into experiential destinations. With a focus on fresh, better-for-you food options, local products, cutting-edge technology, and innovative designs, Global is disrupting convenience by creating spaces that are dynamic and tailored to meet the evolving needs of guests.

Global is also reimagining its real estate portfolio by leveraging the potential of real assets, and, in doing so, diversify its core businesses. Recently, Global partnered with a local developer to purchase, remediate, and redevelop the former Exxon Mobil terminal in Everett. Redevelopment plans for the 100-acre property include the construction of more than a thousand apartment units and several million square feet of commercial, high-tech manufacturing, R&D space, and industrial space, all of which will likely boast a clean energy component.

At the heart of the rebrand is a commitment to the people and relationships that make up the Global community. Over its 90+ year history, Global has kept a steadfast commitment to philanthropy and doing good in the communities it serves. Along with the rebrand comes a commitment from the company to provide additional support to employees through an employee relief fund and additional support to its communities through its corporate sponsorship of the Global for Good Fund charitable organization.

“This brand relaunch is a commitment to ensuring a world where we can all grow, move, and thrive, and it is an invitation to our partners, customers, and the communities we serve to join us in this journey,” Slifka continued. “We are not just a company. We are a force for good and a catalyst for positive change.”

New Logo: Reminiscent of a tank filling, the stylized “O” symbolizes liquid fuels of the past, present, and future—a nod to Global’s commitment to reliably provide the fuel people need today while investing in a sustainable future.

New Brand Colors: The new color palette is bold, vibrant, and confident—a representation of Global’s people and the company’s excitement for the future. Strong and trustworthy Slate Blue is balanced by approachable Atlantic Teal and energizing Electric Lime.

New Tagline: Putting our Energy to Work. The new tagline is a distillation of who the company is and what it does, highlighting the products and services it provides, but also the grit and determination that make up Global’s work ethic.

The Global Partners story began more than 90 years ago, when Abraham Slifka opened Slifky’s Reliable Oil Burner Service with a single truck delivering warmth to Boston businesses and families during the Great Depression. Building on that legacy, Global Partners has evolved into a Fortune 500 company and industry-leading integrated owner, supplier, and operator of liquid energy terminals, fueling locations, and guest-focused retail experiences.

Global operates or maintains dedicated storage at 49 liquid energy terminals—with connectivity to strategic rail, pipeline, and marine assets—spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf States. Through this extensive network, the company distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers.

With over 1,700 retail locations across 12 Northeast states, the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, Global Partners provides the fuels people need to keep them on the go at their unique guest-focused convenience destinations. The company’s flagship retail brand, Alltown Fresh, features full made-to-order kitchens, better-for-you marketplaces, and industry-leading hospitality.

With a team of more than 5,000 dedicated employees, Global is committed to meeting the energy needs of today while actively investing in clean energy, electric vehicle charging stations, and renewable fuels. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies, Global Partners is embracing and diversifying to meet the needs of the energy transition.

