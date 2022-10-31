Global Payments : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate, and beliefs of and assumptions made by our management, involve risks and uncertainties that could signiﬁcantly affect the ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Global Payments. Actual events or results might differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we cannot guarantee that our plans and expectations will be achieved. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding revenue, earnings estimates, operating margins, and liquidity; management's expectations regarding future plans, objectives and goals; statements about the strategic rationale and beneﬁts of the proposed acquisition of EVO Payments, Inc. ("EVO"), including future ﬁnancial and operating results, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectation and intentions and the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction; statements regarding planned divestitures, market and growth opportunities; and other statements regarding our future ﬁnancial performance. Statements can generally be identiﬁed as forward-looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plan," "forecast," "could," "should," or words of similar meaning.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Global Payments' reports ﬁled with the SEC and those identiﬁed elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the effects of global economic, political, market, health and social events or other conditions, including the effects and duration of, and actions taken in response to, the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving situation involving Ukraine and Russia; foreign currency exchange, inﬂation and rising interest rates; difﬁculties, delays and higher than anticipated costs related to integrating the businesses of acquired companies, including with respect to implementing controls to prevent a material security breach of any internal systems or to successfully manage credit and fraud risks in business units; our ability to complete the proposed transaction with EVO on the proposed terms or on the proposed timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the deﬁnitive merger agreement relating to the transaction with EVO; effects relating to the announcement of the proposed transaction with EVO, including on the market price of our common stock and our relationships with customers, employees and suppliers; the risk of potential stockholder litigation associated with the proposed transaction with EVO; the effect of a security breach or operational failure on our business; failing to comply with the applicable requirements of Visa, Mastercard or other payment networks or card schemes or changes in those requirements; the ability to maintain Visa and Mastercard registration and ﬁnancial institution sponsorship; the ability to retain, develop and hire key personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations; the continued availability of capital and ﬁnancing; increased competition in the markets in which we operate and our ability to increase our market share in existing markets and expand into new markets; our ability to safeguard our data; risks associated with our indebtedness; our ability to meet environmental, social or governance targets, goals and commitments; the potential effect of climate change including natural disasters; the effects of new or changes in current laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards on us or our partners and customers, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and other events beyond our control, such as acts of terrorism, and other factors included in the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other documents that we ﬁle with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update or revise forward-looking statements at some time in the future, we speciﬁcally disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following presentation includes certain "non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures" as deﬁned in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A schedule which reconciles each non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure included in the following presentation to the most comparable amount reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles is attached as an Appendix hereto and is also posted on the Company's website atwww.globalpayments.com(in the "News and Events" section of the Investor Relations page).