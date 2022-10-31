Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Global Payments Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GPN   US37940X1028

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.

(GPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:32 2022-10-31 am EDT
119.75 USD   -4.44%
09:13aGlobal Payments : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
09:13aGlobal Payments : Q3 2022 Trended Financial Highlights
PU
09:02aSector Update: Tech Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Monday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Payments : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Global Payments : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

10/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT
3Q 2022

Earnings

Innovation that delivers.

10/31/2022

C O P Y R I G H T G L O B A L P A Y M E N T S 2 0 2 2 A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate, and beliefs of and assumptions made by our management, involve risks and uncertainties that could signiﬁcantly affect the ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of Global Payments. Actual events or results might differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we cannot guarantee that our plans and expectations will be achieved. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding revenue, earnings estimates, operating margins, and liquidity; management's expectations regarding future plans, objectives and goals; statements about the strategic rationale and beneﬁts of the proposed acquisition of EVO Payments, Inc. ("EVO"), including future ﬁnancial and operating results, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectation and intentions and the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction; statements regarding planned divestitures, market and growth opportunities; and other statements regarding our future ﬁnancial performance. Statements can generally be identiﬁed as forward-looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plan," "forecast," "could," "should," or words of similar meaning.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Global Payments' reports ﬁled with the SEC and those identiﬁed elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the effects of global economic, political, market, health and social events or other conditions, including the effects and duration of, and actions taken in response to, the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving situation involving Ukraine and Russia; foreign currency exchange, inﬂation and rising interest rates; difﬁculties, delays and higher than anticipated costs related to integrating the businesses of acquired companies, including with respect to implementing controls to prevent a material security breach of any internal systems or to successfully manage credit and fraud risks in business units; our ability to complete the proposed transaction with EVO on the proposed terms or on the proposed timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the deﬁnitive merger agreement relating to the transaction with EVO; effects relating to the announcement of the proposed transaction with EVO, including on the market price of our common stock and our relationships with customers, employees and suppliers; the risk of potential stockholder litigation associated with the proposed transaction with EVO; the effect of a security breach or operational failure on our business; failing to comply with the applicable requirements of Visa, Mastercard or other payment networks or card schemes or changes in those requirements; the ability to maintain Visa and Mastercard registration and ﬁnancial institution sponsorship; the ability to retain, develop and hire key personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations; the continued availability of capital and ﬁnancing; increased competition in the markets in which we operate and our ability to increase our market share in existing markets and expand into new markets; our ability to safeguard our data; risks associated with our indebtedness; our ability to meet environmental, social or governance targets, goals and commitments; the potential effect of climate change including natural disasters; the effects of new or changes in current laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards on us or our partners and customers, including privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations; and other events beyond our control, such as acts of terrorism, and other factors included in the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other documents that we ﬁle with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update or revise forward-looking statements at some time in the future, we speciﬁcally disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following presentation includes certain "non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures" as deﬁned in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A schedule which reconciles each non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure included in the following presentation to the most comparable amount reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles is attached as an Appendix hereto and is also posted on the Company's website atwww.globalpayments.com(in the "News and Events" section of the Investor Relations page).

2

C O P Y R I G H T G L O B A L P A Y M E N T S 2 0 2 2 A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E

Outstanding performance

3Q 2022

Adjusted Net Revenue

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted EPS

$2.06B

45.2%

$2.48

+ 3%

+ 240 bps

+ 14%

+6% constant currency1

+18% constant

currency1

+9% constant currency

ex. dispositions1,2

  • Adjusted net revenue growth and adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis exclude the estimated impact of foreign currency ﬂuctuations and are calculated using average exchange rates during 3Q 2021.
    2 Adjusted net revenue growth excludes impact from exit of Merchant Russia business and pending sale of consumer business.

See appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

3

C O P Y R I G H T G L O B A L P A Y M E N T S 2 0 2 2 A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E

Comparisons are to 3Q21 unless otherwise noted.

Merchant Solutions

3Q 2022

2022 Constant Currency Outlook

Adjusted

Adjusted

Net Revenue

Operating Margin

$1.45B

50.0%

+60 bps

+7%

(+11% constant

currency ex. Russia)1,2

+low

+up to

double

170 bps3

digits

3Q 2022 Highlights

11% global constant currency

volume growth ex. Russia1,2

Mid-teens Ecomm/Omni constant currency growth1

29% POS software growth

22% AdvancedMD bookings growth

  • Adjusted net revenue growth and global volume growth on a constant currency basis exclude the estimated impact of foreign currency ﬂuctuations and are calculated using average exchange rates during 3Q 2021.
    2 Excludes impact from exit of Russia business.
    3 Total company adjusted operating margin outlook for 2022.

C O P Y R I G H T G L O B A L P A Y M E N T S 2 0 2 2 A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E

4

See appendix for a reconciliation to the closest GAAP measures.

Merchant Solutions

revenue and volume trends

2020

2021

20221

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY

1Q

2Q

3Q

Merchant Solutions

1,101

906

1,125

1,112

4,245

1,150

1,289

1,358

1,340

5,136

1,337

1,434

1,450

Adj. Net Revenue

($M)

YoY Growth

-8%

4%

42%

21%

21%

21%

17%

15%2

11%2

Volume ($B)

177

159

194

197

726

194

225

236

245

900

229

246

243

YoY Growth

-4%

10%

42%

22%

24%

24%

20%

15%2

11%2

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

1 2022 growth ﬁgures are on a constant currency basis and exclude the estimated impact of foreign currency ﬂuctuations; calculated using

average exchange rates during the same period in 2021.

2 Excludes impact from exit of Russia business.

C O P Y R I G H T G L O B A L P A Y M E N T S 2 0 2 2 A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E

5

See appendix for a reconciliation to the closest GAAP measures.

Disclaimer

Global Payments Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 077 M - -
Net income 2022 347 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 93,3x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 34 731 M 34 731 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Payments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 125,31 $
Average target price 158,22 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron M. Bready President & Chief Operating Officer
Joshua Whipple Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Troy Woods Chairman
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-7.30%34 731
FISERV, INC.-1.15%65 154
BLOCK, INC.-62.05%36 562
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.50%14 188
NEXI S.P.A-37.60%11 383
WISE PLC-13.43%7 777