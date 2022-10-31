Global Payments : Q3 2022 Trended Financial Highlights 10/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT Send by mail :

AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: Calendar Year 2021 Calendar Year 2022 (In millions rounded to nearest hundred thousand, except per share data) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 CY Q1 Q2 Q3 Mar 21 Jun 21 Sep 21 Dec 21 2021 Mar 22 Jun 22 Sep 22 ADJUSTED EARNINGS INCOME AND EXPENSE(1) GAAP Revenues $ 1,990.0 $ 2,137.4 $ 2,202.3 $ 2,194.0 $ 8,523.8 $ 2,156.3 $ 2,280.9 $ 2,285.4 Less: Adjustments (177.8) (196.9) (202.0) (209.1) (785.8) (203.6) (222.5) (227.1) Adjusted net revenue $ 1,812.2 $ 1,940.5 $ 2,000.3 $ 1,984.9 $ 7,738.0 $ 1,952.7 $ 2,058.5 $ 2,058.2 Adjusted operating expenses: Cost of service 534.0 550.9 561.1 571.0 2,217.0 555.7 557.8 546.6 Selling, general and administrative 543.1 579.4 583.6 580.4 2,286.5 594.5 598.3 581.1 1,077.1 1,130.4 1,144.8 1,151.4 4,503.5 1,150.2 1,156.1 1,127.6 Adjusted operating income: $ 735.1 $ 810.2 $ 855.6 $ 833.5 $ 3,234.3 $ 802.5 $ 902.4 $ 930.6 Adjusted interest and other income 4.2 5.5 6.6 3.3 19.6 1.7 3.0 20.5 Adjusted interest and other expense (83.1) (80.6) (82.2) (87.8) (333.7) (93.3) (99.2) (118.4) (78.9) (75.1) (75.6) (84.5) (314.1) (91.6) (96.2) (97.9) Adjusted income before income taxes 656.2 735.1 780.0 749.0 2,920.3 710.9 806.1 832.8 Adjusted provision for income taxes 128.7 144.4 150.1 142.5 565.8 139.3 155.8 154.8 Adjusted net income 527.5 590.6 629.9 606.5 2,354.5 571.6 650.3 678.0 Plus: Equity Investment Income, net of tax 16.5 16.6 17.1 18.2 68.4 19.5 16.8 16.7 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (2.7) (4.2) (9.6) (10.0) (26.4) (6.3) (9.4) (11.0) Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 541.4 $ 603.0 $ 637.3 $ 614.7 $ 2,396.4 $ 584.8 $ 657.8 $ 683.6 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 297.7 296.1 292.5 288.5 293.7 282.6 278.5 275.4 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) $ 1.82 $ 2.04 $ 2.18 $ 2.13 $ 8.16 $ 2.07 $ 2.36 $ 2.48 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS Available cash(3) $ 1,112.6 $ 970.3 $ 1,108.6 $ 894.6 $ 894.6 $ 797.3 $ 700.8 $ 1,113.4 Debt(4) $ 9,691.6 $ 10,269.6 $ 10,748.9 $ 11,493.3 $ 11,493.3 $ 11,844.0 $ 12,163.5 $ 13,447.6 Adjusted Free Cash Flow:(5) Cash flow from operating activities $ 599.4 $ 510.2 $ 918.0 $ 753.2 $ 2,780.8 $ 630.0 $ 568.1 $ 336.4 Changes in settlement/customer assets and obligations, net 34.2 (2.4) (263.4) (62.4) (294.0) (49.3) (9.2) 338.4 Acquisition, integration, and separation expenses 91.7 78.2 69.3 98.7 337.9 51.2 62.3 107.8 Capital expenditures (86.2) (133.4) (131.2) (142.4) (493.2) (156.1) (167.9) (139.3) Distributions to noncontrolling interests - - - - - (5.5) (8.8) (3.4) $ 639.1 $ 452.6 $ 592.7 $ 647.1 $ 2,331.5 $ 470.4 $ 444.4 $ 639.9 (1) Global Payments supplements revenues, operating income, operating margin and net income and earnings per share determined in accordance with GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this earnings release to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflects the economic benefits to the company's core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income, net income and earnings per share determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition, integration and separation expense, goodwill impairment charges and gain or losses on business divestitures, and certain other items specific to each reporting period. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue. Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EPS range on a constant currency basis excludes the estimated impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is calculated using average exchange rates during the comparable period in 2021. The tax rate used in determining the income tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. (2) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes 404,593 dilutive shares for non-GAAP. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Includes 341,681 dilutive shares for non-GAAP. All awards are antidilutive for GAAP due to reporting a net loss. (3) Available cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents excluding settlement-related cash balances, funds held as collateral for merchant losses and funds held for customers. (4) Debt excludes lines of credit that we use to fund settlement. (5) Management believes adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure of the company's ability to service debt, return capital to shareholders, invest in the business and demonstrate value creation of our underlying operations. Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, is calculated as net operating cash flows, excluding the impact of settlement processing assets and obligations and customer/client deposits, plus acquisition, integration and separation expenses, less capital expenditures and distributions to non-controlling interests. Our measure of adjusted free cash flow reflects management's judgment of particular items and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2022 Q3 Reconciliation RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) THIRD QUARTER CY22 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustment(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,285.4 $ (227.1) $ - $ 2,058.2 Operating expenses: Cost of service 931.2 (77.7) (307.0) 546.6 Selling, general and administrative 918.8 (145.6) (192.1) 581.1 Impairment of goodwill - - - - Loss on business dispositions 48.9 - (48.9) - 1,898.9 (223.3) (548.1) 1,127.6 Operating income $ 386.4 $ (3.9) $ 548.1 $ 930.6 Interest and other income 20.4 - 0.1 20.5 Interest and other expense (135.2) - 16.8 (118.4) (114.8) - 16.9 (97.9) Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments 271.6 (3.9) 565.0 832.8 Income tax expense(3) 14.3 (0.9) 141.5 154.8 Income before equity in income of equity method investments 257.4 (3.0) 423.5 678.0 Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 42.8 - (26.1) 16.7 Net income $ 300.2 $ (3.0) $ 397.4 $ 694.6 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (9.7) - (1.3) (11.0) Net income attributable to Global Payments $ 290.5 $ (3.0) $ 396.1 $ 683.6 Diluted shares(4) 275.4 275.4 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(4) $ 1.05 $ 2.48 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net revenue adjustments also included $0.9 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2022 also included a $4.7 million adjustment to exclude revenues that were associated with certain excluded expenses of our consumer business, which is classified as assets held for sale on our balance sheet, as noted in footnote 2 below. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income included $307.0 million in cost of services (COS) and $192.1 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $306.0 million and other items of $1.0 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $37.1 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $106.8 million, facilities exit charges of $31.7 million, and other items of $16.5 million. Acquisition, integration and separation expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included $34.1 million related to the pending divestiture of our consumer business, which is classified as assets held for sale on our balance sheet. These incremental expenses, which include card and marketing expenses, compensation and benefit expenses, and other expenses, were incurred as a result of contractual obligations with the purchasers of the consumer business and do not reflect the manner in which the Company would have operated the business and would not have otherwise been incurred absent the transaction. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $48.9 million loss on business dispositions. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. (4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2022 Q2 Reconciliation RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) SECOND QUARTER CY22 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustment(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,280.9 $ (222.5) $ - $ 2,058.5 Operating expenses: Cost of service 962.3 (76.7) (327.8) 557.8 Selling, general and administrative 863.2 (147.6) (117.3) 598.3 Impairment of goodwill 833.1 - (833.1) - Loss on business dispositions 152.2 - (152.2) - 2,810.8 (224.2) (1,430.4) 1,156.1 Operating (loss) income $ (529.9) $ 1.8 $ 1,430.4 $ 902.4 Interest and other income 3.0 - - 3.0 Interest and other expense (99.2) - - (99.2) (96.2) - - (96.2) (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments (626.1) 1.8 1,430.4 806.1 Income tax expense(3) 52.8 0.4 102.7 155.8 (Loss) income before equity in income of equity method investments (678.9) 1.4 1,327.7 650.3 Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 13.8 - 3.0 16.8 Net (loss) income $ (665.1) $ 1.4 $ 1,330.7 $ 667.1 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax (7.9) - (1.4) (9.4) Net (loss) income attributable to Global Payments $ (673.0) $ 1.4 $ 1,329.3 $ 657.8 Diluted shares(4) 278.2 278.5 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(4) $ (2.42) $ 2.36 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net revenue adjustments also included $1.8 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income included $327.8 million in cost of services (COS) and $117.3 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $327.4 million and other items of $0.4 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $47.0 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $61.8 million and other items of $8.5 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $833.1 million noncash goodwill impairment charge related to our former Business and Consumer Solutions segment, driven by the strategic review and pending divestiture of our consumer business, and the $152.2 million loss on business dispositions. (3) Income taxes on adjustments, excluding loss on business disposals and impairment of goodwill, reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. (4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding. Includes 341,681 dilutive shares for non-GAAP. All awards are antidilutive for GAAP due to reporting a net loss. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2022 Q1 Reconciliation RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) FIRST QUARTER CY22 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustment(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,156.3 $ (203.6) $ - $ 1,952.7 Operating expenses: Cost of service 957.2 (72.3) (329.2) 555.7 Selling, general and administrative 823.1 (135.0) (93.7) 594.5 1,780.3 (207.2) (422.9) 1,150.2 Operating income $ 375.9 $ 3.6 $ 422.9 $ 802.5 Interest and other income 1.7 - - 1.7 Interest and other expense (93.3) - - (93.3) (91.6) - - (91.6) Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments 284.4 3.6 422.9 710.9 Income tax expense(3) 52.2 0.8 86.3 139.3 Income before equity in income of equity method investments 232.2 2.8 336.6 571.6 Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 17.5 - 2.0 19.5 Net income $ 249.6 $ 2.8 $ 338.6 $ 591.1 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax (4.9) - (1.4) (6.3) Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 244.7 $ 2.8 $ 337.3 $ 584.8 Diluted shares(4) 282.6 282.6 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4) $ 0.87 $ 2.07 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net revenue adjustments also included $3.6 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income included $329.2 million in cost of services (COS) and $93.7 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $329.0 million and other items of $0.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $38.4 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $51.0 million and other items of $4.3 million. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. (4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2021 Q4 Reconciliation RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) FOURTH QUARTER CY21 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustment(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,194.0 $ (209.1) $ - $ 1,984.9 Operating expenses: Cost of service 968.0 (75.5) (321.4) 571.0 Selling, general and administrative 905.0 (134.6) (190.0) 580.4 1,873.0 (210.1) (511.5) 1,151.4 Operating income $ 321.0 $ 1.0 $ 511.5 $ 833.5 Interest and other income 3.3 - - 3.3 Interest and other expense (87.8) - - (87.8) (84.5) - - (84.5) Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments 236.5 1.0 511.5 749.0 Income tax expense(3) 37.4 0.2 104.9 142.5 Income before equity in income of equity method investments 199.1 0.8 406.6 606.5 Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 18.1 - 0.1 18.2 Net income $ 217.2 $ 0.8 $ 406.7 $ 624.7 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax (8.7) - (1.2) (10.0) Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 208.5 $ 0.8 $ 405.5 $ 614.7 Diluted shares(4) 288.5 288.5 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4) $ 0.72 $ 2.13 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net revenue adjustments also included $1.0 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income included $321.4 million in cost of services (COS) and $190.0 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $321.1 million and other items of $0.3 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $34.7 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $98.6 million, facilities exit charges of $56.8 million and other items of $(0.1) million. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $2.5 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. (4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2021 Q3 Reconciliation RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) THIRD QUARTER CY21 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustment(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,202.3 $ (202.0) $ - $ 2,000.3 Operating expenses: Cost of service 944.2 (65.3) (317.8) 561.1 Selling, general and administrative 858.1 (137.7) (136.7) 583.6 1,802.3 (203.0) (454.5) 1,144.8 Operating income $ 400.1 $ 1.0 $ 454.5 $ 855.6 Interest and other income 6.3 - 0.3 6.6 Interest and other expense (82.2) - - (82.2) (75.9) - 0.3 (75.6) Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments 324.2 1.0 454.8 780.0 Income tax expense(3) 50.1 0.2 99.8 150.1 Income before equity in income of equity method investments 274.1 0.8 355.0 629.9 Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 31.4 - (14.3) 17.1 Net income $ 305.5 $ 0.8 $ 340.7 $ 647.0 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax (8.7) - (0.9) (9.6) Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 296.7 $ 0.8 $ 339.8 $ 637.3 Diluted shares(4) 292.5 292.5 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4) $ 1.01 $ 2.18 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net revenue adjustments also included $1.0 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income included $317.8 million in cost of services (COS) and $136.7 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $319.9 million and other items of $(2.1) million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $65.6 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $71.6 million and other items of $(0.5) million. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $14.5 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. (4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2021 Q2 Reconciliation RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) SECOND QUARTER CY21 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustment(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 2,137.4 $ (196.9) $ - $ 1,940.5 Operating expenses: Cost of service 936.3 (60.7) (324.7) 550.9 Selling, general and administrative 838.6 (137.5) (121.6) 579.4 1,774.9 (198.2) (446.4) 1,130.4 Operating income $ 362.6 $ 1.3 $ 446.4 $ 810.2 Interest and other income 5.5 - - 5.5 Interest and other expense (80.6) - - (80.6) (75.1) - - (75.1) Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments 287.5 1.3 446.4 735.1 Income tax expense(3) 60.8 0.3 83.4 144.4 Income before equity in income of equity method investments 226.6 1.0 363.0 590.6 Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 40.2 - (23.6) 16.6 Net income $ 266.8 $ 1.0 $ 339.4 $ 607.1 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax (3.2) - (1.0) (4.2) Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 263.6 $ 1.0 $ 338.4 $ 603.0 Diluted shares(4) 296.1 296.1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4) $ 0.89 $ 2.04 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net revenue adjustments also included $1.3 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income include $324.7 million in cost of services (COS) and $121.6 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $324.7 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $43.3 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $78.3 million. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $23.8 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. (4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2021 Q1 Reconciliation RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) FIRST QUARTER CY21 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustment(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Revenues $ 1,990.0 $ (177.8) $ - $ 1,812.2 Operating expenses: Cost of service 925.2 (62.0) (329.2) 534.0 Selling, general and administrative 789.5 (117.5) (128.9) 543.1 1,714.7 (179.5) (458.1) 1,077.1 Operating income $ 275.3 $ 1.7 $ 458.1 $ 735.1 Interest and other income 4.2 - - 4.2 Interest and other expense (83.1) - - (83.1) (78.9) - - (78.9) Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments 196.4 1.7 458.1 656.2 Income tax expense(3) 20.7 0.3 107.7 128.7 Income before equity in income of equity method investments 175.7 1.4 350.4 527.5 Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax 22.7 - (6.2) 16.5 Net income $ 198.4 $ 1.4 $ 344.2 $ 544.0 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax (1.7) - (1.0) (2.7) Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments $ 196.7 $ 1.4 $ 343.2 $ 541.4 Diluted shares(4) 297.7 297.7 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4) $ 0.66 $ 1.82 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net revenue adjustments also included $1.7 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income include $329.2 million in cost of services (COS) and $128.9 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $329.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $37.2 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $91.7 million. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $6.3 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund. (3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. (4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Trended Segment ADJUSTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GLOBAL PAYMENTS (NON-GAAP) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Calendar Year 2021 Calendar Year 2022 (In millions rounded to nearest hundred thousand, except per share data) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 CY Q1 Q2 Q3 Mar 21 Jun 21 Sep 21 Dec 21 2021 Mar 22 Jun 22 Sep 22 Adjusted net revenue:(1) Merchant Solutions $ 1,149.8 $ 1,288.7 $ 1,357.6 $ 1,340.0 $ 5,136.1 $ 1,337.2 $ 1,433.9 $ 1,450.0 Issuer Solutions 461.9 468.4 481.1 494.9 1,906.2 468.4 484.2 489.1 Consumer Solutions 220.4 204.6 183.6 175.0 783.6 169.1 161.6 142.6 Intersegment Elimination (19.9) (21.2) (22.0) (25.0) (88.0) (22.0) (21.4) (23.5) Total adjusted net revenue $ 1,812.2 $ 1,940.5 $ 2,000.3 $ 1,984.9 $ 7,738.0 $ 1,952.7 $ 2,058.5 $ 2,058.2 Adjusted operating income:(1) Merchant Solutions $ 532.1 $ 624.7 $ 669.5 $ 646.2 $ 2,472.5 $ 632.1 $ 719.8 $ 724.4 Issuer Solutions 199.5 205.8 208.1 211.2 824.7 201.8 211.5 226.8 Consumer Solutions 71.2 51.3 43.5 34.6 200.6 38.1 37.4 54.0 Corporate (67.7) (71.6) (65.4) (58.6) (263.4) (69.5) (66.3) (74.6) Total adjusted operating income $ 735.1 $ 810.2 $ 855.6 $ 833.5 $ 3,234.3 $ 802.5 $ 902.4 $ 930.6 (1) Global Payments supplements revenues, income (loss), operating income (loss), operating margin and earnings (loss) per share determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflects the economic benefits to the company's core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income (loss), net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. During the third quarter of 2022, as a result of the pending divestiture of our consumer business and changes in how the business is now managed, we have realigned the businesses previously comprising our Business and Consumer Solutions segment to include the business-to-business portion within our Issuer Solutions segment and the consumer portion within our Consumer Solutions segment. Our three reportable segments now are: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Consumer Solutions. The presentation of segment information for all prior periods has been recast to align with the new segment presentation. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2022 Q3 Segment Reconciliatio RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) THIRD QUARTER CY22 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer Business (3) Supplemental Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,596.3 $ (146.3) $ - $ 1,450.0 $ - $ 1,450.0 Issuer Solutions 566.0 (76.9) - 489.1 - 489.1 Consumer Solutions 147.3 (4.7) - 142.6 (142.6) - Intersegment Eliminations (24.3) 0.8 - (23.5) 11.6 (12.0) Total $ 2,285.4 $ (227.1) $ - $ 2,058.2 $ (131.0) $ 1,927.2 Operating Income (loss): Merchant Solutions 550.7 (0.1) 173.8 724.4 - 724.4 Issuer Solutions 97.5 0.9 128.4 226.8 - 226.8 Consumer Solutions 23.2 (4.7) 35.6 54.0 (54.0) - Corporate (236.0) - 161.4 (74.6) - (74.6) Loss on sale of a business (48.9) - 48.9 - - - Total $ 386.4 $ (3.9) $ 548.1 $ 930.6 $ (54.0) $ 876.6 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net revenue adjustments also included $0.9 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2022 also included a $4.7 million adjustment to exclude revenues that were associated with certain excluded expenses of our consumer business, which is classified as assets held for sale on our balance sheet, as noted in footnote 2 below. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income included $307.0 million in cost of services (COS) and $192.1 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS included amortization of acquired intangibles of $306.0 million and other items of $1.0 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $37.1 million, acquisition, integration and separation expenses of $106.8 million, facilities exit charges of $31.7 million, and other items of $16.5 million. Acquisition, integration and separation expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included $34.1 million related to the pending divestiture of our consumer business, which is classified as assets held for sale on our balance sheet. These incremental expenses, which include card and marketing expenses, compensation and benefit expenses, and other expenses, were incurred as a result of contractual obligations with the purchasers of the consumer business and do not reflect the manner in which the Company would have operated the business and would not have otherwise been incurred absent the transaction. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $48.9 million loss on business dispositions. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the pending divestiture of our consumer business. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2022 Q2 Segment Reconciliatio RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) SECOND QUARTER CY22 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer Business (3) Supplemental Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,581.7 $ (147.8) $ - $ 1,433.9 $ - $ 1,433.9 Issuer Solutions 559.6 (75.4) - 484.2 - 484.2 Consumer Solutions 161.6 - - 161.6 (161.6) - Intersegment Eliminations (22.1) 0.7 - (21.4) 10.5 (10.8) Total $ 2,280.9 $ (222.5) $ - $ 2,058.5 $ (151.1) $ 1,907.4 Operating Income (loss): Merchant Solutions 535.4 0.1 184.3 719.8 - 719.8 Issuer Solutions 77.5 1.6 132.3 211.5 - 211.5 Consumer Solutions 21.9 - 15.5 37.4 (37.4) - Corporate (179.4) - 113.1 (66.3) - (66.3) Impairment of goodwill (833.1) - 833.1 - - - Loss on sale of a business (152.2) - 152.2 - - - Total $ (529.9) $ 1.8 $ 1,430.4 $ 902.4 $ (37.4) $ 864.9 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net revenue adjustments also included $1.8 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income included $327.8 million in cost of services (COS) and $117.3 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $327.4 million and other items of $0.4 million. Adjustments to SG&A included share-based compensation expense of $47.0 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $61.8 million and other items of $8.5 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income also included the $833.1 million noncash goodwill impairment charge related to our former Business and Consumer Solutions segment, driven by the strategic review and pending divestiture of our consumer business, and the $152.2 million loss on business dispositions. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the pending divestiture of our consumer business. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2022 Q1 Segment Reconciliatio RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) FIRST QUARTER CY22 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer Business (3) Supplemental Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,473.0 $ (135.8) $ - $ 1,337.2 $ - $ 1,337.2 Issuer Solutions 537.3 (69.0) - 468.4 - 468.4 Consumer Solutions 169.1 - - 169.1 (169.1) - Intersegment Eliminations (23.2) 1.2 - (22.0) 11.0 (11.0) Total $ 2,156.3 $ (203.6) $ - $ 1,952.7 $ (158.1) $ 1,794.5 Operating Income Merchant Solutions 444.5 0.1 187.5 632.1 - 632.1 Issuer Solutions 69.1 3.5 129.1 201.8 - 201.8 Consumer Solutions 22.6 - 15.5 38.1 (38.1) - Corporate (160.3) - 90.8 (69.5) - (69.5) Total $ 375.9 $ 3.6 $ 422.9 $ 802.5 $ (38.1) $ 764.4 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net revenue adjustments also included $3.6 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, earnings adjustments to operating income included $329.2 million in cost of services (COS) and $93.7 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $329.0 million and other items of $0.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $38.4 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $51.0 million and other items of $4.3 million. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the pending divestiture of our consumer business. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2021 Q4 Segment Reconciliatio RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) FOURTH QUARTER CY21 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer Business (3) Supplemental Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,475.0 $ (135.1) $ - $ 1,340.0 $ - $ 1,340.0 Issuer Solutions 569.6 (74.7) - 494.9 - 494.9 Consumer Solutions 175.0 - - 175.0 (175.0) - Intersegment Eliminations (25.7) 0.7 - (25.0) 15.2 (9.8) Total $ 2,194.0 $ (209.1) $ - $ 1,984.9 $ (159.8) $ 1,825.1 Operating Income Merchant Solutions 460.3 0.2 185.7 646.2 - 646.2 Issuer Solutions 87.8 0.8 122.6 211.2 - 211.2 Consumer Solutions 20.7 - 13.9 34.6 (34.6) - Corporate (247.8) - 189.2 (58.6) - (58.6) Total $ 321.0 $ 1.0 $ 511.5 $ 833.5 $ (34.6) $ 798.9 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net revenue adjustments also included $1.0 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income included $321.4 million in cost of services (COS) and $190.0 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $321.1 million and other items of $0.3 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $34.7 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $98.6 million, facilities exit charges of $56.8 million and other items of $(0.1) million. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the pending divestiture of our consumer business. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2021 Q3 Segment Reconciliatio RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) THIRD QUARTER CY21 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer Business (3) Supplemental Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,495.9 $ (138.3) $ - $ 1,357.6 $ - $ 1,357.6 Issuer Solutions 545.5 (64.4) - 481.1 - 481.1 Consumer Solutions 183.6 - - 183.6 (183.6) - Intersegment Eliminations (22.6) 0.7 - (22.0) 12.8 (9.1) Total $ 2,202.3 $ (202.0) $ - $ 2,000.3 $ (170.7) $ 1,829.6 Operating Income Merchant Solutions 488.4 0.1 181.0 669.5 - 669.5 Issuer Solutions 85.7 0.9 121.5 208.1 - 208.1 Consumer Solutions 27.2 - 16.3 43.5 (43.5) - Corporate (201.2) - 135.8 (65.4) - (65.4) Total $ 400.1 $ 1.0 $ 454.5 $ 855.6 $ (43.5) $ 812.1 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net revenue adjustments also included $1.0 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income included $317.8 million in cost of services (COS) and $136.7 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $319.9 million and other items of $(2.1) million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $65.6 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $71.6 million and other items of $(0.5) million. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the pending divestiture of our consumer business. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2021 Q2 Segment Reconciliatio RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) SECOND QUARTER CY21 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer Business (3) Supplemental Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,426.8 $ (138.0) $ - $ 1,288.7 $ - $ 1,288.7 Issuer Solutions 527.9 (59.5) - 468.4 - 468.4 Consumer Solutions 204.6 - - 204.6 (204.6) - Intersegment Eliminations (21.8) 0.7 - (21.2) 13.3 (7.8) Total $ 2,137.4 $ (196.9) $ - $ 1,940.5 $ (191.3) $ 1,749.2 Operating Income Merchant Solutions 437.3 0.1 187.2 624.7 - 624.7 Issuer Solutions 83.2 1.1 121.5 205.8 - 205.8 Consumer Solutions 33.9 - 17.4 51.3 (51.3) - Corporate (191.8) - 120.2 (71.6) - (71.6) Total $ 362.6 $ 1.3 $ 446.4 $ 810.2 $ (51.3) $ 758.9 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net revenue adjustments also included $1.3 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income include $324.7 million in cost of services (COS) and $121.6 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $324.7 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $43.3 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $78.3 million. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the pending divestiture of our consumer business. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. CY2021 Q1 Segment Reconciliatio RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP (UNAUDITED) FIRST QUARTER CY21 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP Net Revenue Adjustments(1) Earnings Adjustments(2) Non-GAAP Consumer Business (3) Supplemental Non-GAAP (3) Revenues: Merchant Solutions $ 1,267.9 $ (118.1) $ - $ 1,149.8 $ - $ 1,149.8 Issuer Solutions 522.8 (60.9) - 461.9 - 461.9 Consumer Solutions 220.4 - - 220.4 (220.4) - Intersegment Eliminations (21.0) 1.1 - (19.9) 13.0 (6.8) Total $ 1,990.0 $ (177.8) $ - $ 1,812.2 $ (207.3) $ 1,604.9 Operating Income Merchant Solutions 340.0 0.3 191.9 532.1 - 532.1 Issuer Solutions 76.7 1.5 121.4 199.5 - 199.5 Consumer Solutions 53.7 - 17.4 71.2 (71.2) - Corporate (195.1) - 127.4 (67.7) - (67.7) Total $ 275.3 $ 1.7 $ 458.1 $ 735.1 $ (71.2) $ 664.0 (1) Includes adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net revenue adjustments also included $1.7 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, earnings adjustments to operating income include $329.2 million in cost of services (COS) and $128.9 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS represent amortization of acquired intangibles of $329.2 million. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $37.2 million and acquisition and integration expenses of $91.7 million. (3) The supplemental non-GAAP information reflects the pending divestiture of our consumer business. Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Trended Segment Supplemental SUPPLEMENTAL ADJUSTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GLOBAL PAYMENTS (NON-GAAP) GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Calendar Year 2021 Calendar Year 2022 (In millions rounded to nearest hundred thousand, except per share data) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 CY Q1 Q2 Q3 Mar 21 Jun 21 Sep 21 Dec 21 2021 Mar 22 Jun 22 Sep 22 Adjusted net revenue:(1) Non-GAAP:(2) Merchant Solutions $ 1,149.8 $ 1,288.7 $ 1,357.6 $ 1,340.0 $ 5,136.1 $ 1,337.2 $ 1,433.9 $ 1,450.0 Issuer Solutions 461.9 468.4 481.1 494.9 1,906.2 468.4 484.2 489.1 Consumer Solutions 220.4 204.6 183.6 175.0 783.6 169.1 161.6 142.6 Intersegment Elimination (19.9) (21.2) (22.0) (25.0) (88.0) (22.0) (21.4) (23.5) Total adjusted net revenue $ 1,812.2 $ 1,940.5 $ 2,000.3 $ 1,984.9 $ 7,738.0 $ 1,952.7 $ 2,058.5 $ 2,058.2 Consumer Business: Merchant Solutions $ - $ - - % $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuer Solutions - - - - - - - - Consumer Solutions (220.4) (204.6) (183.6) (175.0) (783.6) (169.1) (161.6) (142.6) Intersegment Elimination 13.0 13.3 12.8 15.2 54.4 11.0 10.5 11.6 Total Consumer Business adjusted net revenue $ (207.3) $ (191.3) $ (170.7) $ (159.8) $ (729.2) $ (158.1) $ (151.1) $ (131.0) Supplemental non-GAAP:(3) Merchant Solutions $ 1,149.8 $ 1,288.7 $ 1,357.6 $ 1,340.0 $ 5,136.1 $ 1,337.2 $ 1,433.9 $ 1,450.0 Issuer Solutions 461.9 468.4 481.1 494.9 1,906.2 468.4 484.2 489.1 Consumer Solutions - - - - - - - - Intersegment Elimination (6.8) (7.8) (9.1) (9.8) (33.6) (11.0) (10.8) (12.0) Total supplemental non-GAAP adjusted net revenue $ 1,604.9 $ 1,749.2 $ 1,829.6 $ 1,825.1 $ 7,008.8 $ 1,794.5 $ 1,907.4 $ 1,927.2 Adjusted operating income:(1) Non-GAAP:(2) Merchant Solutions $ 532.1 $ 624.7 $ 669.5 $ 646.2 $ 2,472.5 $ 632.1 $ 719.8 $ 724.4 Issuer Solutions 199.5 205.8 208.1 211.2 824.7 201.8 211.5 226.8 Consumer Solutions 71.2 51.3 43.5 34.6 200.6 38.1 37.4 54.0 Corporate (67.7) (71.6) (65.4) (58.6) (263.4) (69.5) (66.3) (74.6) Total adjusted operating income $ 735.1 $ 810.2 $ 855.6 $ 833.5 $ 3,234.3 $ 802.5 $ 902.4 $ 930.6 Consumer Business: Merchant Solutions $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Issuer Solutions - - - - - - - - Consumer Solutions (71.2) (51.3) (43.5) (34.6) (200.6) (38.1) (37.4) (54.0) Intersegment Elimination - - - - - - - - Total Consumer Business adjusted operating income $ (71.2) $ (51.3) $ (43.5) $ (34.6) $ (200.6) $ (38.1) $ (37.4) $ (54.0) Supplemental non-GAAP:(3) Merchant Solutions $ 532.1 $ 624.7 $ 669.5 $ 646.2 $ 2,472.5 $ 632.1 $ 719.8 $ 724.4 Issuer Solutions 199.5 205.8 208.1 211.2 824.7 201.8 211.5 226.8 Consumer Solutions - - - - - - - - Intersegment Elimination (67.7) (71.6) (65.4) (58.6) (263.4) (69.5) (66.3) (74.6) Total supplemental non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 664.0 $ 758.9 $ 812.1 $ 798.9 $ 3,033.8 $ 764.4 $ 864.9 $ 876.6 (1) Global Payments supplements revenues, income (loss), operating income (loss), operating margin and earnings (loss) per share determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflects the economic benefits to the company's core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income (loss), net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition, integration and separation expense, the effect of any goodwill impairment charges and gain or losses on business dispositions, and certain other items specific to each reporting period. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue. Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EPS range on a constant currency basis excludes the estimated impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is calculated using average exchange rates during the comparable period in 2021. The tax rate used in determining the income tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. During the third quarter of 2022, as a result of the pending divestiture of our consumer business and changes in how the business is now managed, we have realigned the businesses previously comprising our Business and Consumer Solutions segment to include the business-to-business portion within our Issuer Solutions segment and the consumer portion within our Consumer Solutions segment. Our three reportable segments now are: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Consumer Solutions. The presentation of segment information for all prior periods has been recast to align with the new segment presentation. (2) Non-GAAP reflects numbers as reported for each quarter. Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Monday MT 08:50a Sector Update: Tech MT 07:15a Global Payments : Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:14a Global Payments' Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Gain MT 07:00a Earnings Flash (GPN) GLOBAL PAYMENTS Reports Q3 Revenue $2.29B, vs. Street Est of $2.04.. MT 06:59a Earnings Flash (GPN) GLOBAL PAYMENTS Posts Q3 EPS $2.48, vs. Street Est of $2.48 MT 06:56a Global Payments Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results BU 05:55a North American Morning Briefing: Futures Pull -3- DJ Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. 10/21 Oppenheimer Adjusts Global Payments Price Target to $133 From $144, Maintains Outperfor.. MT 10/19 Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Intel, Netflix, PepsiCo, Sch.. 10/18 Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Payments Price Target to $128 From $141, Maintains Equalwe.. MT