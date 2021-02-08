Global Payments : Q4 2020 Trended Financial Highlights XLSX
02/08/2021 | 08:41am EST
Trended Cash Earnings
ADJUSTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GLOBAL PAYMENTS (NON-GAAP)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
Consolidated financial highlights presented below reflect TSYS results from the date the merger closed through the end of the period presented and do not represent information on a combined basis. Segment financial highlights section, included in this trended financial information, presents the combination of Global Payments and TSYS for all quarters in 2019 along with the accompanying non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.
Calendar Year 2019
Calendar Year 2020
(In millions rounded to nearest hundred thousand, except per share data)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
CY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
CY
Mar 19
Jun 19
Sep 19
Dec 19
2019
Mar 20
Jun 20
Sep 20
Dec 20
2020
ADJUSTED EARNINGS INCOME AND EXPENSE(1)
GAAP Revenues
$ 883.0
$ 935.2
$ 1,105.9
$ 1,987.8
$ 4,911.9
$ 1,903.6
$ 1,672.0
$ 1,917.8
$ 1,930.2
$ 7,423.6
Less: Adjustments
(50.0)
(46.7)
(43.7)
(183.9)
(324.3)
(174.7)
(151.1)
(171.9)
(177.8)
(675.6)
Adjusted net revenue
$ 833.1
$ 888.4
$ 1,062.3
$ 1,803.9
$ 4,587.6
$ 1,728.9
$ 1,520.9
$ 1,745.9
$ 1,752.4
$ 6,748.0
Adjusted operating expenses:
Cost of service
196.5
196.9
271.9
626.9
1,292.2
549.2
507.2
527.3
539.5
2,123.2
Selling, general and administrative
308.0
330.8
348.7
486.8
1,474.3
504.9
451.5
500.9
486.2
1,943.5
504.5
527.7
620.6
1,113.7
2,766.5
1,054.1
958.7
1,028.2
1,025.7
4,066.7
Adjusted operating income:
$ 328.6
$ 360.7
$ 441.7
$ 690.2
$ 1,821.1
$ 674.7
$ 562.2
$ 717.7
$ 726.7
$ 2,681.3
Adjusted interest and other income
2.9
6.2
5.5
6.7
21.3
2.5
4.8
4.5
7.9
19.7
Adjusted interest and other expense
(59.1)
(62.7)
(59.2)
(84.0)
(265.0)
(86.0)
(82.9)
(82.2)
(85.1)
(336.2)
(56.1)
(56.5)
(53.7)
(77.3)
(243.7)
(83.5)
(78.1)
(77.7)
(77.2)
(316.5)
Adjusted income before income taxes
272.5
304.1
388.1
612.9
1,577.6
591.3
484.1
639.9
649.5
2,364.8
Adjusted provision for income taxes
51.5
55.7
74.5
124.3
306.0
121.1
99.0
127.9
122.7
470.6
Adjusted net income
221.0
248.4
313.6
488.6
1,271.6
470.2
385.2
512.0
526.8
1,894.2
Plus: Equity Investment Income, net of tax
-
-
-
13.5
13.5
12.4
12.9
12.7
17.0
55.0
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
(8.9)
(11.6)
(12.6)
(13.4)
(46.5)
(8.8)
(3.8)
(11.0)
(3.3)
(26.8)
Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments
$ 212.1
$ 236.8
$ 301.0
$ 488.7
$ 1,238.6
$ 473.8
$ 394.3
$ 513.8
$ 540.5
$ 1,922.4
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
158.0
157.3
177.5
302.3
199.1
300.8
300.2
300.5
300.5
300.5
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)
$ 1.34
$ 1.51
$ 1.70
$ 1.62
$ 6.22
$ 1.58
$ 1.31
$ 1.71
$ 1.80
$ 6.40
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS
Available cash(3)
489.6
437.2
961.9
981.7
981.7
1,297.8
1,207.2
1,426.1
$ 1,100.9
$ 1,100.9
Debt(4)
$ 5,303.4
$ 5,151.6
$ 9,021.1
$ 9,125.5
$ 9,125.5
$ 9,706.6
$ 9,273.6
$ 9,268.5
$ 9,293.8
$ 9,293.8
Adjusted Free Cash Flow:(5)
Cash flow from operating activities
$ 229.7
$ 17.7
$ 1,102.0
$ 41.9
$ 1,391.3
$ 436.6
$ 523.7
$ 584.5
$ 769.4
$ 2,314.2
Changes in settlement processing assets and obligations, net
(118.3)
160.0
(665.7)
410.3
(213.7)
(13.0)
(123.5)
(18.9)
29.6
(125.9)
Acquisition and integration expenses
5.3
14.2
100.8
135.3
255.6
71.6
85.1
59.8
105.8
322.3
Capital expenditures
(55.1)
(78.2)
(67.7)
(106.9)
(307.9)
(104.8)
(103.6)
(121.0)
(106.8)
(436.2)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(5.6)
(20.6)
(5.4)
-
(31.6)
-
-
(7.0)
(19.2)
(26.2)
$ 56.0
$ 93.1
$ 464.0
$ 480.6
$ 1,093.7
$ 390.4
$ 381.8
$ 497.4
$ 778.7
$ 2,048.2
(1) Global Payments supplements revenues, income, operating income, operating margin and EPS determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflects the economic benefits to the company's core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues, operating income, net income and EPS determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted net revenue excludes gross-up related payments associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. On a GAAP basis, these payments are presented gross in both revenues and operating expenses. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude acquisition-related amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration expense and certain other items, such as unusual, direct and discrete costs due to the global pandemic, specific to each reporting period. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenue. The tax rate used in determining the income tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.
(2) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding.
(3) Available cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents excluding settlement-related cash balances, funds held as collateral for merchant losses and funds held for customers.
(4) Debt excludes lines of credit that we use to fund settlement.
(5) Management believes adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure of the company's ability to service debt, return capital to shareholders, invest in the business and demonstrate value creation of our underlying operations. Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, is calculated as net operating cash flows, excluding the impact of settlement processing assets and obligations and acquisition and integration expenses, less capital expenditures and distributions to non-controlling interests. Our measure of adjusted free cash flow reflects management's judgment of particular items and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
CY2020 Q4 Reconciliation Curren
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP
FOURTH QUARTER CY20
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustment(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Non-GAAP
Revenues
$ 1,930.2
$ (177.8)
$ -
$ 1,752.4
Operating expenses:
Cost of service
922.2
(65.3)
(317.4)
539.5
Selling, general and administrative
756.0
(114.9)
(154.9)
486.2
1,678.2
(180.2)
(472.3)
1,025.7
Operating income
$ 252.0
$ 2.4
$ 472.3
$ 726.7
Interest and other income
8.3
-
(0.4)
7.9
Interest and other expense
(85.1)
-
-
(85.1)
(76.8)
-
(0.4)
(77.2)
Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments
175.2
2.4
471.9
649.5
Income tax expense(3)
(18.0)
(0.4)
(104.3)
(122.7)
Income before equity in income of equity method investments
157.2
2.0
367.6
526.8
Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax
27.6
-
(10.6)
17.0
Net income
$ 184.8
$ 2.0
$ 357.0
$ 543.8
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax
(2.2)
-
(1.1)
(3.3)
Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments
$ 182.6
$ 2.0
$ 355.9
$ 540.5
Diluted shares(4)
300.5
300.5
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4)
$ 0.61
$ 0.01
$ 1.18
$ 1.80
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the Company. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, includes $2.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income include $317.4 million in cost of services (COS) and $154.9 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $315.3 million and $2.1 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $43.7 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $105.8 million and $5.4 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $10.8 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund.
(3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.
(4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding.
CY2020 Q3 Reconciliation
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP
THIRD QUARTER CY20
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustment(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Non-GAAP
Revenues
$ 1,917.8
$ (171.9)
$ -
$ 1,745.9
Operating expenses:
Cost of service
900.9
(56.3)
(317.3)
527.3
Selling, general and administrative
726.5
(118.1)
(107.4)
500.9
1,627.4
(174.4)
(424.7)
1,028.2
Operating income
$ 290.4
$ 2.6
$ 424.7
$ 717.7
Interest and other income
30.0
-
(25.5)
4.5
Interest and other expense
(83.0)
-
0.7
(82.2)
(53.0)
-
(24.7)
(77.7)
Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments
237.4
2.6
400.0
639.9
Income tax expense(3)
(42.8)
(0.6)
(84.5)
(127.9)
Income before equity in income of equity method investments
194.6
2.0
315.5
512.0
Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax
35.6
-
(22.9)
12.7
Net income
$ 230.2
$ 2.0
$ 292.6
$ 524.7
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax
(9.3)
-
(1.7)
(11.0)
Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments
$ 220.9
$ 2.0
$ 290.9
$ 513.8
Diluted shares(4)
300.5
300.5
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4)
$ 0.74
$ 0.01
$ 0.97
$ 1.71
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. Also, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes $2.6 million respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $317.3 million in Cost of Service (COS) and $107.4 million in Selling, General, & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include $313.4 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $3.9 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $42.3 million of share-based compensation expense, $59.8 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $5.3 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of a $27.3 million gain associated with the fair value of shares received from the conversion of certain Visa Inc. preferred shares and the removal of $23.1 million of equity method investment earnings from our interest in a private equity investment fund.
(3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.
(4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding.
CY2020 Q2 Reconciliation
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP
SECOND QUARTER CY20
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustment(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Non-GAAP
Revenues
$ 1,672.0
$ (151.1)
$ -
$ 1,520.9
Operating expenses:
Cost of service
893.7
(58.2)
(328.3)
507.2
Selling, general and administrative
670.6
(95.5)
(123.6)
451.5
1,564.4
(153.7)
(452.0)
958.7
Operating income
$ 107.6
$ 2.7
$ 452.0
$ 562.2
Interest and other income
2.8
-
2.0
4.8
Interest and other expense
(82.9)
-
-
(82.9)
(80.1)
-
2.0
(78.1)
Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments
27.5
2.7
454.0
484.1
Income tax expense(3)
(0.8)
(0.5)
(97.7)
(99.0)
Income before equity in income of equity method investments
26.7
2.2
356.3
385.2
Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax
12.8
-
0.1
12.9
Net income
$ 39.4
$ 2.2
$ 356.5
$ 398.1
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax
(2.1)
-
(1.7)
(3.8)
Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments
$ 37.3
$ 2.2
$ 354.8
$ 394.3
Diluted shares(4)
300.2
300.2
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4)
$ 0.12
$ 0.01
$ 1.18
$ 1.31
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 includes $2.7 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $328.3 million in Cost of Service (COS) and $123.6 million in Selling, General, & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include $314.4 million of amortization of acquired intangibles, $2.9 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $11.0 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $35.0 million of share-based compensation expense, $82.2 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $6.4 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of a $2.0 million loss associated with the partial sale of an ownership position in a strategic partner.
(3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.
(4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding.
CY2020 Q1 Reconciliation
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP
FIRST QUARTER CY20
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustment(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Non-GAAP
Revenues
$ 1,903.6
$ (174.7)
$ -
$ 1,728.9
Operating expenses:
Cost of service
933.9
(64.4)
(320.3)
549.2
Selling, general and administrative
725.7
(113.3)
(107.5)
504.9
1,659.6
(177.6)
(427.8)
1,054.1
Operating income
$ 244.0
$ 2.9
$ 427.8
$ 674.7
Interest and other income
2.5
-
-
2.5
Interest and other expense
(92.6)
-
6.7
(86.0)
(90.1)
-
6.7
(83.5)
Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments
153.8
2.9
434.5
591.3
Income tax expense(3)
(15.5)
(0.5)
(105.0)
(121.1)
Income before equity in income of equity method investments
138.3
2.4
329.5
470.2
Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax
12.3
-
0.2
12.4
Net income
$ 150.6
$ 2.4
$ 329.6
$ 482.6
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax
(7.0)
-
(1.7)
(8.8)
Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments
$ 143.5
$ 2.4
$ 327.9
$ 473.8
Diluted shares(4)
300.8
300.8
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4)
$ 0.48
$ 0.01
$ 1.09
$ 1.58
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes $2.9 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $320.3 million in cost of service (COS) and $107.5 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include $314.8 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $5.5 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $27.8 million of share-based compensation expense, $71.6 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $8.1 million of other items. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of a $6.7 million loss associated with the partial sale of an ownership position in a strategic partner.
(3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.
(4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding.
CY2019 Q4 Reconciliation
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP
FOURTH QUARTER CY19
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustment(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Non-GAAP
Revenues
$ 1,987.8
$ (183.9)
-
$ 1,803.9
Operating expenses:
Cost of service
1,041.1
(62.6)
(351.6)
626.9
Selling, general and administrative
750.5
(124.0)
(139.7)
486.8
1,791.6
(186.6)
(491.3)
1,113.7
Operating income
$ 196.2
$ 2.7
$ 491.3
$ 690.2
Interest and other income
11.1
-
(4.4)
6.7
Interest and other expense
(84.0)
-
-
(84.0)
(72.9)
-
(4.4)
(77.3)
Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments
123.3
2.7
486.9
612.9
Income tax expense(3)
(22.4)
(0.6)
(101.3)
(124.3)
Income before equity in income of equity method investments
100.9
2.1
385.6
488.6
Equity in income of equity method investments, net of tax
13.5
-
-
13.5
Net income
$ 114.4
$ 2.1
$ 385.6
$ 502.1
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax
(11.5)
-
(1.9)
(13.4)
Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments
$ 102.9
$ 2.1
$ 383.7
$ 488.7
Diluted shares(4)
302.3
302.3
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4)
$ 0.34
$ 0.01
$ 1.27
$ 1.62
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the Company. For the three months ended December 31, 2019 includes $2.7 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended December 31, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $351.6 million in cost of services (COS) and $139.7 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS include $322.2 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $29.4 million of acquisition and integration expenses. Adjustments to SG&A include $33.8 million of share-based compensation expense and $105.9 million of acquisition and integration expenses. Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of a $4.4 million gain related to the partial sale of our investment in Brazil.
(3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.
(4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding.
CY2019 Q3 Reconciliation
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP
THIRD QUARTER CY19
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustment(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Non-GAAP
Revenues
$ 1,105.9
$ (43.7)
$ -
$ 1,062.3
Operating expenses:
Cost of service
427.7
(10.4)
(145.5)
271.9
Selling, general and administrative
504.2
(37.3)
(118.2)
348.7
931.9
(47.7)
(263.7)
620.6
Operating income
$ 174.0
$ 4.0
$ 263.7
$ 441.7
Interest and other income
11.2
-
(5.7)
5.5
Interest and other expense
(96.2)
-
37.0
(59.2)
(84.9)
-
31.3
(53.7)
Income before income taxes and equity in income of equity method investments
89.1
4.0
295.0
388.1
Provision for income taxes(3)
16.6
(1.0)
(90.1)
(74.5)
Net income
$ 105.7
$ 3.0
$ 204.9
$ 313.6
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax
(10.7)
-
(1.9)
(12.6)
Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments
$ 95.0
$ 3.0
$ 203.0
$ 301.0
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(4)
177.5
177.5
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4)
$ 0.54
$ 0.02
$ 1.14
$ 1.70
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes $4.0 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $145.5 million in cost of service (COS) and $118.2 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include $135.0 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $10.5 million of acquisition and integration expenses. Adjustments to SG&A include $27.9 million of share-based compensation expense and $90.3 million of acquisition and integration expenses.
Net income attributable to Global Payments also reflects the removal of $31.3 million in charges from interest expense associated with the financing of the merger with TSYS. These include fees related to the bridge facility the company entered into to support the merger financing, the write-off of debt issuance fees in connection with the refinancing of our credit facility and interest expense on new secured senior notes attributable to the period between issuance and merger close, net of interest income earned from these funds while in escrow.
(3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment. Adjustments also include the removal of a $17.0 million benefit related to remeasuring net deferred liabilities at our new blended state rate as a result of the merger with TSYS.
(4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding.
CY2019 Q2 Reconciliation
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP
SECOND QUARTER CY19
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustment(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Non-GAAP
Revenues
$ 935.2
$ (46.7)
$ -
$ 888.4
Operating expenses:
Cost of service
302.3
-
(105.2)
196.9
Selling, general and administrative
411.2
(50.9)
(29.5)
330.8
713.4
(50.9)
(134.7)
527.7
Operating income
$ 221.7
$ 4.2
$ 134.7
$ 360.7
Interest and other income
6.2
-
-
6.2
Interest and other expense
(65.6)
-
2.9
(62.7)
(59.4)
-
2.9
(56.5)
Income before income taxes
162.3
4.2
137.6
304.1
Provision for income taxes(3)
(32.2)
(1.0)
(22.5)
(55.7)
Net income
$ 130.0
$ 3.2
$ 115.1
$ 248.4
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax
(9.6)
-
(2.0)
(11.6)
Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments
$ 120.5
$ 3.2
$ 113.1
$ 236.8
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(4)
157.3
157.3
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4)
$ 0.77
$ 0.02
$ 0.72
$ 1.51
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 includes $4.2 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $105.2 million in cost of service (COS) and $29.5 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include $104.1 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $1.1 million of acquisition and integration expenses. Adjustments to SG&A include $16.5 million of share-based compensation expense, $13.0 million of acquisition and integration expenses, including costs related to the proposed TSYS merger.
(3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.
(4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding.
CY2019 Q1 Reconciliation
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION TO GAAP
FIRST QUARTER CY2019
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustment(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Non-GAAP
Revenues
$ 883.0
$ (50.0)
$ -
$ 833.1
Operating expenses:
Cost of service
305.2
-
(108.8)
196.5
Selling, general and administrative
378.3
(54.4)
(15.9)
308.0
683.5
(54.4)
(124.7)
504.5
Operating income
$ 199.5
$ 4.4
$ 124.7
$ 328.6
Interest and other income
2.9
-
-
2.9
Interest and other expense
(59.1)
-
-
(59.1)
(56.1)
-
-
(56.1)
Income before income taxes
143.3
4.4
124.7
272.5
Provision for income taxes(3)
(24.1)
(1.1)
(26.3)
(51.5)
Net income
$ 119.2
$ 3.3
$ 98.4
$ 221.0
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of income tax
(6.9)
-
(2.0)
(8.9)
Adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments
$ 112.3
$ 3.3
$ 96.4
$ 212.1
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(4)
158.0
158.0
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(4)
$ 0.71
$ 0.02
$ 0.61
$ 1.34
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes $4.4 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $108.8 million in cost of service (COS) and $15.9 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include $108.0 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $0.8 million of acquisition and integration expenses. Adjustments to SG&A include $11.4 million of share-based compensation expense and $4.5 million of acquisition and integration expenses.
(3) Income taxes on adjustments reflect the tax effect of earnings adjustments to income before income taxes. The tax rate used in determining the tax impact of earnings adjustments is either the jurisdictional statutory rate in effect at the time of the adjustment or the jurisdictional expected annual effective tax rate for the period, depending on the nature and timing of the adjustment.
(4) Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Global Payments by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding.
Trended - Segment
ADJUSTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO GLOBAL PAYMENTS (NON-GAAP)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SUPPLEMENTAL COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION:
Supplemental combined financial information includes Global payments adjusted financial results presented in the new segment reporting structure along with TSYS financial information determined in accordance with GAAP applied by TSYS presented with Global Payment's revenue and earnings adjustments and segment reporting structure. This information for periods prior to the close of the merger is being provided to enhance shareholder's ability to evaluate the Company's operating performance on a combined basis. See quarterly reconciliations for full GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.
Calendar Year 2019
Calendar Year 2020
(In millions rounded to nearest hundred thousand, except per share data)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
CY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
CY
Mar 19
Jun 19
Sep 19
Dec 19
2019
Mar 20
Jun 20
Sep 20
Dec 20
2020
Adjusted net revenue:(1)
Merchant Solutions
$ 1,082.5
$ 1,150.9
$ 1,199.6
$ 1,161.0
$ 4,594.1
$ 1,101.3
$ 905.7
$ 1,125.4
$ 1,112.3
$ 4,244.7
Issuer Solutions
438.7
437.7
444.6
459.0
1,780.1
442.0
414.2
433.4
457.0
1,746.6
Business and Consumer Solutions
219.2
196.1
190.5
199.5
805.3
203.9
216.7
204.1
204.7
829.5
Intersegment Elimination
(15.3)
(12.9)
(15.1)
(15.6)
(58.9)
(18.4)
(15.7)
(17.0)
(21.6)
(72.7)
Total adjusted net revenue
$ 1,725.1
$ 1,771.9
$ 1,819.6
$ 1,803.9
$ 7,120.6
$ 1,728.9
$ 1,520.9
$ 1,745.9
$ 1,752.4
$ 6,748.0
Adjusted operating income:(1)
Merchant Solutions
$ 472.2
$ 521.8
$ 562.1
$ 522.5
$ 2,078.6
$ 500.4
$ 371.5
$ 532.3
$ 528.1
$ 1,932.3
Issuer Solutions
154.5
159.1
170.1
184.7
668.4
174.7
177.1
187.7
204.2
743.7
Business and Consumer Solutions
57.8
48.2
35.2
42.8
184.0
52.5
70.1
52.3
49.4
224.3
Corporate
(63.2)
(67.1)
(65.0)
(59.8)
(255.1)
(52.9)
(56.5)
(54.5)
(55.0)
(218.9)
Total adjusted operating income
$ 621.3
$ 662.1
$ 702.4
$ 690.2
$ 2,675.9
$ 674.7
$ 562.2
$ 717.7
$ 726.7
$ 2,681.3
(1) Global Payments supplements revenues and operating income information determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP by providing these measures with certain adjustments (such measures being non-GAAP financial measures) in this document to assist with evaluating our performance. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to focus on the factors the company believes are pertinent to the daily management of our operations. Management believes adjusted net revenue more closely reflect the economic benefits to the company's core business and allows for better comparisons with industry peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. Adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, revenues and operating income determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures reflect management's judgment of particular items, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
CY2020 Q4 Segment Reconciliatio
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP
FOURTH QUARTER CY20
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three months ended December 31, 2020
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustments(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Combined Non-GAAP
Revenues:
Merchant Solutions
Issuer Solutions
$ 1,227.6
$ (115.3)
$ -
$ 1,112.3
Business and Consumer Solutions
520.2
(63.2)
-
457.0
Intersegment Eliminations
204.7
-
-
204.7
Total
(22.3)
0.7
-
(21.6)
$ 1,930.2
$ (177.8)
$ -
$ 1,752.4
Operating Income
Merchant Solutions
Issuer Solutions
338.5
0.4
189.2
528.1
Business and Consumer Solutions
89.5
2.0
112.7
204.2
Intersegment Eliminations
28.3
-
21.2
49.4
Total
(204.3)
-
149.4
(55.0)
$ 252.0
$ 2.4
$ 472.4
$ 726.7
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the Company. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, includes $2.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively, to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income include $317.4 million in cost of services (COS) and $154.9 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS include amortization of acquired intangibles of $315.3 million and $2.1 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include share-based compensation expense of $43.7 million, acquisition and integration expenses of $105.8 million and $5.4 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19.
CY2020 Q3 Segment Reconciliatio
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP
THIRD QUARTER CY20
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustments(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Combined Non-GAAP
Revenues:
Merchant Solutions
$ 1,244.0
$ (118.6)
-
$ 1,125.4
Issuer Solutions
487.4
(54.0)
-
433.4
Business and Consumer Solutions
204.1
-
-
204.1
Intersegment Eliminations
(17.7)
0.7
-
(17.0)
Total
$ 1,917.8
$ (171.9)
$ -
$ 1,745.9
Operating Income
Merchant Solutions
345.0
0.3
187.0
532.3
Issuer Solutions
70.8
2.2
114.6
187.7
Business and Consumer Solutions
31.1
-
21.2
52.3
Corporate
(156.4)
-
101.9
(54.5)
Total
$ 290.4
$ 2.6
$ 424.7
$ 717.7
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. Also, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes $2.6 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $317.3 million in Cost of Service (COS) and $107.4 million in Selling, General, & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include $313.4 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $3.9 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $42.3 million of share-based compensation expense, $59.8 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $5.3 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19.
CY2020 Q2 Segment Reconciliatio
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP
SECOND QUARTER CY20
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustments(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Combined Non-GAAP
Revenues:
Merchant Solutions
$ 1,001.6
$ (95.9)
-
$ 905.7
Issuer Solutions
470.0
(55.8)
-
414.2
Business and Consumer Solutions
216.7
-
-
216.7
Intersegment Eliminations
(16.4)
0.7
-
(15.7)
Total
$ 1,672.0
$ (151.1)
-
$ 1,520.9
Operating Income
Merchant Solutions
175.1
0.3
196.1
371.5
Issuer Solutions
58.0
2.4
116.7
177.1
Business and Consumer Solutions
48.2
-
21.9
70.1
Corporate
(173.7)
-
117.3
(56.5)
Total
$ 107.6
$ 2.7
$ 452.0
$ 562.2
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 includes $2.7 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $328.3 million in Cost of Service (COS) and $123.6 million in Selling, General, & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include $314.4 million of amortization of acquired intangibles, $2.9 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $11.0 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $35.0 million of share-based compensation expense, $82.2 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $6.4 million of other items. Other items included in COS and SG&A include employee termination benefits and other incremental charges directly related to COVID-19.
CY2020 Q1 Segment Reconciliatio
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP
FIRST QUARTER CY20
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustments(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Combined Non-GAAP
Revenues:
Merchant Solutions
$ 1,215.3
$ (113.9)
$ -
$ 1,101.3
Issuer Solutions
503.8
(61.8)
-
442.0
Business and Consumer Solutions
203.9
-
-
203.9
Intersegment Eliminations
(19.4)
1.0
-
(18.4)
Total
$ 1,903.6
$ (174.7)
$ -
$ 1,728.9
Operating Income
Merchant Solutions
$ 304.2
$ 0.2
$ 196.0
$ 500.4
Issuer Solutions
59.3
2.7
112.7
174.7
Business and Consumer Solutions
31.1
-
21.4
52.5
Corporate
(150.6)
-
97.7
(52.9)
Total
$ 244.0
$ 2.9
$ 427.8
$ 674.7
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the company. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes $2.9 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, earnings adjustments to operating income included $320.3 million in cost of service (COS) and $107.5 million in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Adjustments to COS include $314.8 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $5.5 million of other items. Adjustments to SG&A include $27.8 million of share-based compensation expense, $71.6 million of acquisition and integration expenses and $8.1 million of other items.
CY2019 Segment Reconciliation
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP
Calendar Year 2019
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2019
GAAP
TSYS(1)
Intercompany Elimination(2)
Net Revenue Adjustments(3)
Earnings Adjustments(4)
Combined Non-GAAP
Revenues:
Merchant Solutions
$ 4,098.6
$ 1,029.4
$ (11.8)
$ (522.1)
-
$ 4,594.1
Issuer Solutions
604.7
1,398.4
-
(222.9)
-
1,780.1
Business and Consumer Solutions
227.4
577.9
-
-
-
805.3
Intersegment Eliminations
(18.8)
(42.8)
-
2.7
-
(58.9)
Total
$ 4,911.9
$ 2,962.9
$ (11.8)
$ (742.3)
-
$ 7,120.6
Operating Income
Merchant Solutions
$ 1,148.9
$ 239.8
-
$ 12.7
$ 677.2
$ 2,078.6
Issuer Solutions
82.2
452.6
-
2.6
131.0
668.4
Business and Consumer Solutions
19.5
95.8
-
-
68.7
184.0
Corporate
(459.2)
(231.0)
-
-
435.1
(255.1)
Total
$ 791.4
$ 557.2
-
$ 15.3
$ 1,312.0
$ 2,675.9
(1) Represents TSYS financial information determined in accordance with GAAP applied by TSYS and presented in Global Payments new segment reporting structure.
(2) Represents elimination of revenues between legacy Global Payments and TSYS considered intercompany revenue following the merger.
(3) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expense) associated with certain lines of business to reflect the economic benefits to the Company. Also includes $15.3 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(4) Earnings adjustments to operating income include $823.5 million to remove amortization of acquired intangibles, $154.1 million to remove share-based compensation expense and $334.3 million to remove acquisition and integration expense.
CY2019 Q4 Segment Reconciliatio
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP
FOURTH QUARTER CY19
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
GAAP
Net Revenue Adjustments(1)
Earnings Adjustments(2)
Combined Non-GAAP
Revenues:
Merchant Solutions
$ 1,285.9
$ (125.0)
-
$ 1,161.0
Issuer Solutions
518.5
(59.5)
-
459.0
Business and Consumer Solutions
199.5
-
-
199.5
Intersegment Eliminations
(16.3)
0.6
-
(15.6)
Total
$ 1,987.8
$ (183.9)
-
$ 1,803.9
Operating Income
Merchant Solutions
308.6
0.1
213.7
522.5
Issuer Solutions
69.3
2.6
112.9
184.7
Business and Consumer Solutions
16.1
-
26.7
42.8
Corporate
(197.8)
-
138.0
(59.8)
Total
$ 196.2
$ 2.7
$ 491.3
$ 690.2
(1) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expenses) associated with certain lines of business to reflect economic benefits to the Company. For the three months ended December 31, 2019 includes $2.7 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(2) For the three months ended December 31, 2019, earnings adjustments to operating income include $351.6 million in cost of services (COS) and $139.7 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A). Adjustments to COS include $322.2 million of amortization of acquired intangibles and $29.4 million of acquisition and integration expenses. Adjustments to SG&A include $33.8 million of share-based compensation expense and $105.9 million of acquisition and integration expenses.
CY2019 Q3 Segment Reconciliatio
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP
THIRD QUARTER CY19
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three months ended
September 30, 2019
GAAP
TSYS(1)
Intercompany Elimination(2)
Net Revenue Adjustments(3)
Earnings Adjustments(4)
Combined Non-GAAP
Revenues:
Merchant Solutions
$ 1,004.9
$ 319.8
$ (3.3)
$ (121.8)
-
$ 1,199.6
Issuer Solutions
75.6
423.6
-
(54.5)
-
444.6
Business and Consumer Solutions
27.9
162.6
-
-
-
190.5
Intersegment Eliminations
(2.5)
(13.3)
-
0.7
-
(15.1)
Total
$ 1,105.9
$ 892.7
$ (3.3)
$ (175.6)
-
$ 1,819.6
Operating Income
Merchant Solutions
$ 318.8
$ 78.6
-
$ 4.0
$ 160.8
$ 562.1
Issuer Solutions
5.9
146.1
-
-
18.1
170.1
Business and Consumer Solutions
3.4
16.3
-
-
15.6
35.2
Corporate
(154.0)
(126.1)
-
-
215.0
(65.0)
Total
$ 174.0
$ 114.9
-
$ 4.0
$ 409.5
$ 702.4
(1) Represents TSYS financial information determined in accordance with GAAP applied by TSYS and presented in Global Payments new segment reporting structure. Global Payments financial results presented in the GAAP column include TSYS results for the period after the merger.
(2) Represents elimination of revenues between legacy Global Payments and TSYS considered intercompany revenue following the merger.
(3) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expense) associated with certain lines of business to reflect the economic benefits to the Company. Also includes $4.0 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(4) Earnings adjustments to operating income include $180.5 million to remove amortization of acquired intangibles, $58.0 million to remove share-based compensation expense and $170.9 million to remove acquisition and integration expense.
CY2019 Q2 Segment Reconciliatio
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP
SECOND QUARTER CY19
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
GAAP
TSYS(1)
Intercompany Elimination(2)
Net Revenue Adjustments(3)
Earnings Adjustments(4)
Combined Non-GAAP
Revenues:
Merchant Solutions
$ 929.9
$ 365.4
$ (4.2)
$ (140.2)
-
$ 1,150.9
Issuer Solutions
5.2
487.5
-
(55.1)
-
437.7
Business and Consumer Solutions
-
196.1
-
-
-
196.1
Intersegment Eliminations
-
(13.6)
-
0.7
-
(12.9)
Total
$ 935.2
$ 1,035.5
$ (4.2)
$ (194.6)
-
$ 1,771.9
Operating Income
Merchant Solutions
$ 283.4
$ 86.0
-
$ 4.2
$ 148.2
$ 521.8
Issuer Solutions
3.6
155.5
-
-
-
159.1
Business and Consumer Solutions
-
35.0
-
-
13.2
48.2
Corporate
(65.3)
(57.4)
-
-
55.7
(67.1)
Total
$ 221.7
$ 219.1
-
$ 4.2
$ 217.1
$ 662.1
(1) Represents TSYS financial information determined in accordance with GAAP applied by TSYS and presented in Global Payments new segment reporting structure.
(2) Represents elimination of revenues between legacy Global Payments and TSYS considered intercompany revenue following the merger.
(3) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expense) associated with certain lines of business to reflect the economic benefits to the Company. Also includes $4.2 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(4) Earnings adjustments to operating income include $157.8 million to remove amortization of acquired intangibles, $40.2 million to remove share-based compensation expense and $19.1 million to remove acquisition and integration expense.
CY2019 Q1 Segment Reconciliatio
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION TO GAAP
FIRST QUARTER CY19
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(In millions, except per share data)
Three months ended
March 31, 2019
GAAP
TSYS(1)
Intercompany Elimination(2)
Net Revenue Adjustments(3)
Earnings Adjustments(4)
Combined Non-GAAP
Revenues:
Merchant Solutions
$ 877.8
$ 344.1
$ (4.3)
$ (135.1)
-
$ 1,082.5
Issuer Solutions
5.3
487.3
-
(53.8)
-
438.7
Business and Consumer Solutions
-
219.2
-
-
-
219.2
Intersegment Eliminations
-
(16.0)
-
0.7
-
(15.3)
Total
$ 883.0
$ 1,034.6
$ (4.3)
$ (188.2)
-
$ 1,725.1
Operating Income
Merchant Solutions
$ 238.1
$ 75.2
-
$ 4.4
$ 154.5
$ 472.2
Issuer Solutions
3.4
151.0
-
-
-
154.5
Business and Consumer Solutions
-
44.5
-
-
13.2
57.8
Corporate
(42.1)
(47.5)
-
-
26.4
(63.2)
Total
$ 199.5
$ 223.2
-
$ 4.4
$ 194.1
$ 621.3
(1) Represents TSYS financial information determined in accordance with GAAP applied by TSYS and presented in Global Payments new segment reporting structure.
(2) Represents elimination of revenues between legacy Global Payments and TSYS considered intercompany revenue following the merger.
(3) Represents adjustments to revenues for gross-up related payments (included in operating expense) associated with certain lines of business to reflect the economic benefits to the Company. Also includes $4.4 million to eliminate the effect of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments for software-related contract liabilities associated with acquired businesses.
(4) Earnings adjustments to operating income include $163.0 million to remove amortization of acquired intangibles, $22.1 million to remove share-based compensation expense and $9.0 million to remove acquisition and integration expense.
Global Payments Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 13:40:02 UTC.