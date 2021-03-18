Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Global Payments Inc.    GPN

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.

(GPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Payments : Signs Multi-Year Payments Agreement with UMB Bank

03/18/2021 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced that TSYS, its Issuer Solutions business, has signed a multi-year agreement with UMB Bank, a subsidiary of UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF).

Under the agreement, TSYS will provide a range of processing and support services for UMB Bank’s consumer and commercial credit, debit and healthcare card portfolios.

“We selected TSYS because of their commitment to technology and continued investment in innovation,” said Uma Wilson, Executive Vice President and Director of Product Management at UMB. “Building a better customer experience through digital enablement across all our platforms combined with scalability is important as we continue to grow our business.”

“We’re excited about this new partnership with UMB Bank, a financial institution with an outstanding reputation and wide array of offerings,” said Gaylon Jowers, President, Issuer Solutions and Senior Executive Vice President, Global Payments. “Our leadership in developing innovative products and driving digital growth, along with our commitment to partnership and passion for customer service, were integral in making this strategic win possible.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About UMB

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
08:31aGLOBAL PAYMENTS  : Signs Multi-Year Payments Agreement with UMB Bank
BU
03/15Stripe's value hits $95 billion after payment giant's latest fundraising
RE
03/15Stripe's value hits $95 billion after payment giant's latest fundraising
RE
03/11GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Global Payments Insider Receives Stock Award Sells Portion for ..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Global Payments Receives Shares Award Uses Portion t..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Global Payments Insider Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy ..
MT
03/03VISA  : Signs Multi-Year Renewable Energy Deal With MP2 Energy
MT
03/03GLOBAL PAYMENTS  : to Participate in Wolfe Research FinTech Forum
BU
02/26GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 567 M - -
Net income 2021 1 003 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,9x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 63 604 M 63 604 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,33x
EV / Sales 2022 8,33x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Payments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 221,18 $
Last Close Price 212,47 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron M. Bready President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Michael Todd Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Troy Woods Chairman
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-1.37%63 640
SQUARE, INC.13.25%114 213
FISERV, INC.9.01%83 013
AFTERPAY LIMITED-5.93%23 973
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.55%23 578
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-11.78%16 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ