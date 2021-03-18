Global Payments : Signs Multi-Year Payments Agreement with UMB Bank

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced that TSYS, its Issuer Solutions business, has signed a multi-year agreement with UMB Bank, a subsidiary of UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF).

Under the agreement, TSYS will provide a range of processing and support services for UMB Bank’s consumer and commercial credit, debit and healthcare card portfolios.

“We selected TSYS because of their commitment to technology and continued investment in innovation,” said Uma Wilson, Executive Vice President and Director of Product Management at UMB. “Building a better customer experience through digital enablement across all our platforms combined with scalability is important as we continue to grow our business.”

“We’re excited about this new partnership with UMB Bank, a financial institution with an outstanding reputation and wide array of offerings,” said Gaylon Jowers, President, Issuer Solutions and Senior Executive Vice President, Global Payments. “Our leadership in developing innovative products and driving digital growth, along with our commitment to partnership and passion for customer service, were integral in making this strategic win possible.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About UMB

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

